U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,372.00
    +22.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,413.00
    +148.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,833.75
    +94.00 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.10
    +12.20 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.78
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.00
    +9.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -0.69 (-2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3458
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9390
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,548.47
    +1,165.56 (+2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.30
    +32.66 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,510.41
    -33.88 (-0.11%)
     

Closing The Worthiness Gap

Amelia Dunlop
·6 min read

This summer, it seemed every time a friend texted me, it was to say they were leaving their job. Some left for high-tech jobs and doubled their salaries.  Others left for startups that gave them great-sounding titles of ten-person organizations like ‘chief growth officer’ with handsome equity packages.   The “Great Resignation” was in full swing, and it felt like just about everyone I knew had decided that the twin perils of uncertainty and monotony in pandemic work-life required chucking it all for something more worthwhile.  If we were going to spend our lives wearing stretchy pants while talking into a webcam for ten hours a day, it needed to be worth it.

[soros]

Q2 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Earlier in the year I had led a quantitative study on love and worth at work.  Eighty nine percent of the people we surveyed agreed or strongly agreed that it matters to feel worthy; yet, five out of ten indicated they sometimes, often, or always struggled to feel worthy.  I call this difference between how much it matters to feel worthy, and how hard we struggle to feel worthy, the Worthiness Gap. We want to feel worthy, but struggle to do so.  And yet we have no choice but to show up and go to work every day, bringing our unworthy-feeling selves to the workplace.  Or we choose to try to find our elusive worth elsewhere.

Worth matters because 84% of people said they do their best work when they feel worthy.  Workers who rate their employer highly for humanity and for genuinely caring about their experience, are two and a half times more likely to be motivated at work, and one and a half times more likely to take on more responsibility than their peers. Beyond increasing productivity, greater worthiness in the workplace boosts creativity and innovation.

There are two kinds of worth, intrinsic and extrinsic.  Extrinsic worth is the kind that you can measure with paychecks and job titles.   Don’t get me wrong -- like many people, I want to get paid more and promoted to an ever-cooler sounding job title.  But I also want to feel that both me and my work matter, particularly now that in the U.S. we work more than any other culture and any other time in history .  The strategic workplace needs to focus on closing not only the extrinsic pay gap in this volatile labor market, but also closing the Worthiness Gap.  While the market must absolutely correct for hot skill areas, poverty-level wages, and pay inequities for minorities and women, we also need a different kind of currency that taps into people’s feeling of intrinsic worth.

By definition, intrinsic worth is an inside job. It is that internal feeling of being enough before we say or do anything, write a report or give a presentation.  It is present regardless of how well the report goes over well, or whether the presentation is ‘the’ bomb or ‘a’ bomb.   Showing up to work every day, we see our actions and omissions subject to constant evaluation—that drain our intrinsic worth and tells us we will never be ‘good enough.’  I can say with absolute certainty that there will always be someone who is smarter, faster, or just generally better at some aspect of my job than I can be any single day in every moment. No one is that good all the time.

Filling The Worthiness Gap

In my experience and research there are four ways that strategic organizations can stop the drain on talent and begin to fill the Worthiness Gap.

First, as any manager knows, the actions of an individual leader matter.  Just by being the ‘leader’ your words and actions, no matter how small, gain a significance that other words and actions lack.   We all want to believe that we are seen as worthy by someone who has authority over our work.  The challenge, as a wise friend and mentor once told me, is to leave an individual feeling better off for having interacted with you no matter how brief, insignificant and infrequent the exchange.

For leaders, this means using your authority, allyship or power on behalf of the people on your team to make them feel that both they and their work matters.  I am frequently surprised how important a small micro-affirmation, act of conscious kindness or sign of gratitude can seem to a team member who previously felt invisible and unworthy.  I will never forget when my CEO ended a meeting simply by saying, “I see you.” Three powerful little words.

The second way we can close the worthiness gap for colleagues is to become an active sponsor.  Many organizations are formalizing programs to match junior team members with senior ones.  My definition of sponsorship is about more than simply matchmaking, mentoring, or seeing the worth in rising employees who may not yet see it in themselves.  Sponsorship means using your personal and positional power to act on behalf of a colleague to remove obstacles.  Having a sponsor at work feels amazing.  Sponsorship, built on personal relationship equity, is hard to walk away from and replicate with pay or job titles.

The first two ways to close the worthiness gap rely on the acts and efforts of individual leaders that, depending on their sphere of influence, may not scale broadly to the organization. Much depends on your luck in finding a leader who recognizes your worth and takes you on as a sponsor.

The third way to close the worthiness gap is to institutionalize a process of recognizing the fundamental worth in others – thereby making people’s feelings of mattering the norm rather than the exception.  In my practice, we created the “Human Experience Dream team.” We issue a survey every six weeks simply asking the question, “What could we do to elevate your experience?”  The dream team responds to each survey with small but deliberate acts to make our employees feel worthy.  They have sent gift cards for coffee, locally-sourced chocolate (my fave), stuffed animals, freshly baked cookies, and more to colleagues all over the country.

Finally, beyond an individual’s actions, sponsorship, or team dedicated to recognizing the worth in others, we can celebrate worthiness at scale.  Many organizations, including my own, enable employees to ‘catch someone in the act’ of kindness and reward them with points, tokens, or other small gifts. Thrivent, a financial services organization, and one of the very few not-for-profits on the Fortune 500, goes beyond individual recognition to public celebration.   Their ‘goodness’ points are tied to an internally-focused social media recognition program.  All employees have a level-based monthly budget of points and an unlimited number of “free” social recognitions to apply to any colleague doing something worth celebrating.   Recipients can redeem their points for company merchandise or items from an extensive catalog, but the main value is the enterprise-wide celebration and recognition of their worth in public channels.  One leader at Thrivent told me he knows he won’t find another financial services company that makes him or the people he works with feel more worthy than his current employer.

When you can’t pay people any more, and you’re out of better-sounding job titles, consider investing in a new form of currency that helps to close the Worthiness gap in employees.  It just might be worth it.

About the Author

Amelia Dunlop is the Chief Experience Officer for Deloitte Digital, and she leads the Customer Strategy and Applied Design practice for Deloitte.  She is based in Boston, and author of the forthcoming Elevating the Human Experience: Three Paths to Love and Worth at Work (Wiley, Oct. 26, 2021).

Recommended Stories

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Editas Medicine Stock Plunges As CRISPR Gene-Editing Drug Fails To Impress

    Editas said Wednesday its CRISPR treatment led to meaningful improvements for one patient with a genetic disorder, but EDIT stock tumbled.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • Elon Musk urges government to "do nothing" to regulate crypto

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains Elon Musk's recent comments on crypto regulation and the fallout from China's most recent crypto crackdown.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why Lightspeed Commerce's Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) were plummeting today after U.S. short-seller and investment manager Spruce Point Capital released a bearish report on the Canadian-based payment solutions company. The most eye-popping statement from Spruce Point's report is that the investment firm believes Lightspeed's stock could fall by 60% to 80% over the long term. Of course, predictions like that are nothing more than speculation; nevertheless, Spruce Point laid out a few reasons why it thinks Lightspeed isn't a good investment.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Merck says research shows its COVID-19 pill works against variants

    Laboratory studies show that Merck & Co's experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said on Wednesday. Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus - the target of all current COVID-19 vaccines - which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower by 2.5% at $148.50 amid continued volatility in Chinese stocks. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower as the sector continues recent weakness amid ongoing regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Shares of several Chinese companies are also trading lower as investors continue to wei

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • When is it worth hiring someone to manage your money?

    For example, portfolio allocation is a simple concept; the complexity comes with your age, personal risk preferences and work retirement plans. A free and simple program where you drop in your data online offers basic advice and is a good fit if you have only one financial goal, like saving for retirement. As you consider saving for competing goals like your children’s college education, a home and retirement, take the time to a professional who can help you balance your goals while creating financial wellness.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Shot Higher Today

    On Tuesday, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) was one of the few large-cap stocks to rise in price on a terrible day for the stock market. Teva shares closed nearly 4% higher on some positive legal news for the company. Teva announced that its U.S. affiliate, the similarly named Teva Pharmaceuticals, has agreed to a legal settlement with the state of Louisiana to settle opioid-related claims.

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Will Keep Falling

    Bond yields are likely to keep on rising, given that the Fed plans to scale back its purchases, while analysts are less upbeat about corporate profits.

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a