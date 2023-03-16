U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Closure of the Company's offer

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
·1 min read

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

Closure of the Company’s offer under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/2023 (the “Offers")

The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £12.5 million limit (inclusive of £4 million of the Company’s over-allotment facility exercised) under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus issued on 10 October 2022 ("Offer") by the Company and the other Albion VCTs, which as of today is fully subscribed for the Company and has now closed to further valid applications.

The next allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 31 March 2023, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 14 April 2023 for applications in respect of the 2023/2024 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 3 business days following allotment.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Technology & General VCT PLC remain open for valid applications. As of 16 March 2023, the total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Albion VCT Offers is £77 million.

The Albion VCT Offers opened on 10 October 2022 and are expected to close no later than 29 September 2023 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

A downloadable version of the Prospectus is available from www.albion.capital. Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

16 March 2023

Enquiries:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850


