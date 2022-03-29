Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Closure of the Company’s offer under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2021/2022 ("Albion VCT Offers")

The Board of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £24 million limit (inclusive of the £4 million over-allotment facility exercised) under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus issued on 6 January 2022 ("Offer") by the Company and the other Albion VCTs, which as of today is fully subscribed for the Company and has now closed to further valid applications.

The next allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 31 March 2022, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 13 April 2022 for applications in respect of the 2022/2023 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 3 business days following allotment.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have all now been fully subscribed and all have been closed to further applications. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £96.5 million gross.

A downloadable version of the Prospectus is available from www.albion.capital. Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP

Investment Manager

Tel: 0207 601 1850

29 March 2022



