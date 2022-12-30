U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.00
    -11.75 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,288.00
    -87.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,993.25
    -39.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.90
    -9.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0699
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    -0.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6370
    -1.3930 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,517.46
    -87.51 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.28
    -1.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,480.67
    -32.05 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Clot Buster Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Type (Fibrin Specific Drugs {Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Reteplase, Tenecteplase, Others} v/s Non-Fibrin Specific Drugs {Urokinase, Streptokinase, Plasminogen Activating Complex}), By Application (Myocardial Infarction, Pulmonary Embolism, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Acute Ischemic Strokes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Region.

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clot Buster Drugs Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310352/?utm_source=GNW

Global clot buster drugs market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR value in the mentioned forecast years 2023-2027 on the account of increasing instances of heart attacks and strokes. Surge in the demand for the effective pharmaceuticals for the immediate response to heart attacks and strokes is further driving the growth of the global clot buster drugs market in the upcoming five years.
Clot buster drugs are the heart diseases dugs that help in dissolving the blood clots in case of blockage in the veins, that are often cause of strokes and heart attack.Clot buster drugs are also known as thrombolytic therapeutics that are a class of heart medications that are often administered under supervisions in the hospitals through an intravenous injection.

Use of these drugs helps in preventing ongoing damage to the heart during heart attack or deteriorating condition due to ischemic stroke.These drugs are also utilized in case the clots are formed in other parts of the blood vessels in the body.

Side-effects of these drugs include excessive blood loss from injuries or cuts, allergic reaction to the clot buster drugs, low blood pressure, unusual bleeding in urine, stool etc. thus concerned and monitored administration is a necessity.
Cardiovascular Diseases Drive Market Growth
Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases are driving the growth of the global clot buster drugs market in the upcoming five years.Rapidly increasing instances of heart attacks, and strokes is also supporting the growth of the global clot buster drugs market in the next five years.

Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the United States.Increasing instances of strokes demands for the immediate response to the situation where clot buster drugs can help the situation and dissolve the blood clot pooling in the veins thus creating lower blood pressure.

Mortality rate among the population is increasing due to strokes and further aiding the growth of the global clot buster drug market. Death rate from stroke among men in the United States is 37.6 per 100,000 population and that in females is 36.1 per 100,000 population.
Also, increasing risks of ischemic strokes among the global population is further substantiating the growth of the global clot buster drugs market in the next five years.The prevalence of ischemic stroke in women was slightly higher than that in men in 2017.

In total, there were 82.42 million people who had experienced an ischemic stroke of which 41.81 million were women and 40.61 were men.
Market Segmentation
The global clot buster drugs market segmentation is based on type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided between fibrin specific drugs and non-fibrin specific drugs.

Further segmentation of fibrin specific drug is defined into tissue plasminogen activator, Reteplase, Tenecteplase, and others.Whereas non-fibrin specific drugs are differentiated into urokinase, streptokinase, and plasminogen activating complex.

Based on application, the market is further segmented into myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, acute ischemic strokes, and others.Distribution channel segment of the market is also fragmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.
Company Profile
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Eumedica Pharmaceuticals SA, SEDICO Pharmaceutical Company, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Medac GmbH, Microbix Biosystems Inc, Crinos S.p.A., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global clot buster drugs market. The existing market players are highly invested in research and product development along with viable service provisions for the consumers. New market entrants may follow similar strategies along with merger and acquisition methods for future brand establishment.

Report Scope:

In this report, global clot buster drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Type:
o Fibrin Specific Drugs
Tissue Plasminogen Activator
Reteplase
Tenecteplase
Others
o Non-Fibrin Specific Drugs
Urokinase
Streptokinase
Plasminogen Activating Complex
• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Application:
o Myocardial Infarction
o Pulmonary Embolism
o Deep Vein Thrombosis
o Acute Ischemic Strokes
o Others
• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Retail Pharmacies
o Hospital Pharmacies
o Online Pharmacies
• Clot Buster Drugs Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global clot buster drugs market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310352/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar project

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's HIV Drug Approval, PRQR Surges on LLY Deal & More

    Updates from Gilead Sciences (GILD) and ProQR (PRQR) are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Poland, Germany’s Plans for Russia Oil Pivot Start to Take Shape

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany and Poland pledged to stop buying Russian oil by the end of this year. Their plans to do so are starting to take shape.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkUS Weighs Sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Bolster UkraineWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseGermany, Europe’s top buyer of Russian cr

  • Column: Southwest's meltdown was born in America's cheapskate corporate culture

    Southwest Airlines, like so many American companies, spent money on dividends and stock buybacks instead of technology and infrastructure.

  • After a divorce, are you eligible for your ex-spouse's Social Security benefits?

    How is Social Security calculated for divorced spouses? It depends on how much each spouse collected individually

  • Alameda Research Liquidates Ethereum-Based Token Holdings for Bitcoin

    The move came days after Sam Bankman-Fried posted a bail bond and was temporarily freed from jail.

  • Why So Many Accountants Are Quitting

    More than 300,000 U.S. accountants and auditors have left their jobs in the past two years, a 17% decline, and the dwindling number of college students coming into the field can’t fill the gap. Young professionals in the 25- to 34-year-old range and midcareer professionals between the ages of 45 and 54 also departed in high numbers starting in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The huge gap between companies that need accountants and trained professionals has led to salary bumps and more temporary workers joining the sector.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • Here are the biggest retirement changes coming in 2023

    The fallout from higher prices transformed the landscape for older Americans and those saving for their golden years.

  • 1 Thing to Watch Before You Buy Roku Stock

    Knowing a small, but important, detail about this streaming platform's operations might change your entire perspective.

  • ACER Down Despite FDA Nod for Urea Cycle Disorders Drug

    The FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' (ACER) Olpruva (sodium phenylbutyrate) to treat certain patients with urea cycle disorders. Share price falls 33.3% following the announcement.

  • FDA Approval, Top Funds Lift Drugmaker In Ailing Market

    Boosted by demand among the best mutual funds and an FDA approval, AbbVie shows strength in ailing market.

  • U.S. FDA approves TG Therapeutics' multiple sclerosis drug; shares surge

    TG Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday that the U.S. health regulator had approved its monoclonal antibody for treating patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, sending its shares up 47% in afternoon trade. The approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) widens the number of such drugs available for treating the disorder to three and may help soften the blow to the company's finances from the withdrawal of its lymphatic cancer drug earlier this year. Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton said ahead of the approval that he was expecting the drug to be priced in the range of $30,000 per patient per year.

  • Workers and retirees are getting some year-end goodies from Washington — and more could be on the way

    As part of a bigger bill to keep the government running, Congress has passed, and President Biden has signed, something called Secure 2.0, which will make it easier for millions of Americans to stash more cash in their workplace retirement plans. Finally, it will make it easier for part-time workers to enroll in an employer’s retirement plan, by requiring plans to automatically enroll workers unless they opt out. Why should retirement plans be available only to full-time workers?

  • How Much Retirement Can $600K Get Me?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hershey sued over chocolate containing heavy metals

    Hershey Co has been sued by a consumer who accused the company of selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium. In a proposed class action filed on Wednesday, Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought or would have paid less for Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa and Lily's Extreme Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa had Hershey disclosed their metals content. Hershey did not immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment on the lawsuit, which was filed in the federal court in Central Islip, New York.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2022 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $5.17, expectations were $4.66. Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2022 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the […]

  • China COVID cases could double next month, as Merck antiviral gets approval

    China's health service approved an antiviral to treat COVID-19 as one health company estimates the country will see a doubling of its current wave of cases.