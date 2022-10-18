U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,742.50
    +53.25 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,623.00
    +393.00 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,297.50
    +187.25 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.70
    +25.70 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.91
    +0.45 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.50
    -4.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.04 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9856
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    31.37
    -0.65 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1398
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8470
    -0.1090 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,557.37
    +373.43 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.86
    +9.39 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,135.40
    +359.61 (+1.34%)
     

Clot Busting Drugs Market's Growth is Accelerating with Global Rise in Cardiovascular Diseases. Get More Detailed Analysis from Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

South Asia is estimated to grow with a CAGR rate of 6.0% in the forecast duration in the global clot busting drugs market. The global market for clot busting drugs is expected to grow during the next ten years because of an increasing need among pharmaceutical companies towards promptly treating heart attacks and strokes.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global clot busting drugs market is estimated to be around US$ 28.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 7.3% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 58.4 Bn in 2032.

The global market for clot busting drugs is expanding rapidly as a result of rapid molecular and biological customization in the clot-busting drugs and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide coupled with an increasing elderly population. In the forecast years, the clot busting drugs market is expected to increase at a significant rate due to the growing need for clot busting drugs in the prevention of heart attacks and strokes.

As clot busting drugs are not reaching the consumers as per the asked demand due to lack of awareness and the side effects of the drugs, thus companies are introducing novel clot busting drugs with minimal side effects at reasonable costs. This is expected to significantly improve the adoption and consumption of clot-busting drugs. The rising product launches and approvals are expected to further contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Request a Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15689

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Anticoagulants are the leading segment as a product, and hold approximately 36.7% market share in 2021, due to the rise in chronic diseases, the development of anticoagulant medicines has become more molecularly and biologically advanced, and emerging nations are increasingly using novel oral anticoagulants.

  • Pulmonary Embolism are the leading segment by indication, and held about 31.2% market share in 2021, owing to the increasing number of cancer patients and patients who have a family history of cardiovascular issues.

  • Injectable category is the leading segment in route of administration of drugs by holding more than half of the global market share owed to growing need for tools like safety syringes, prefilled syringes, and auto-injectors for the prevention of needle stick injuries.

  • Hospital Pharmacy is the leading distribution channel as of 2021, withholding about one third of the global market share by value due to wide range of product availability, convenience and patients’ reliance on hospitals for treatments.

  • By region, North America is leading in the global clot busting drugs market with 32.4% of the revenue share on 2021 and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 8.0% during the forecasted years.

“Rising initiatives to promote health benefits of clot busting drugs, as well as the increasing awareness about the prevention of heart attacks and strokes is set to propel the sales of clot busting drugs devices across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The market for clot busting drugs is quite competitive due to the presence of numerous local or regional players. The companies are concentrating on implementing different business strategies, such as product launches, drug development, and geographic expansions. For Instance:

  • In Dec 2021, Janssen Pharmaceutical received U.S. FDA approval for its oral anticoagulant called XARELTO (rivaroxaban). The drug was approved for 2 indications for pediatric category which includes prophylaxis of DVT or deep vein thrombosis resulting in pulmonary embolism.

  • AstraZeneca's Brilinta (ticagrelor) received FDA approval for its P2Y12 receptor antagonist, an oral, reversible drug that prevents platelet activation, in June 2020 to lower the risk of a stroke or a first heart attack in patients with high-risk of coronary artery disease (CAD).

Browse Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/clot-busting-drugs-market

Key Segments Covered in Clot Busting Drugs Industry Research

By Product:

  • Thrombolytic Drugs

  • Anti-Platelet Drugs

  • Anticoagulants

  • Others

By Indication:

  • Pulmonary Embolism

  • Deep Vein Thrombosis

  • Atrial Fibrillation

  • Others

By Route of Administration:

  • Oral

  • Injectable

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Drug Store

  • Online Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

Get In Touch With Our Team For 20% Flat Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15689

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

TOC Continued…!

Get Detailed TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15689

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Healthcare

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Size: Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Drug Delivery Technology Market Share Drug Delivery Technology Market is expected to be valued at US$ 39,330 Million in 2022

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Demand: Drug of Abuse Testing Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, with sales growing at above 5% CAGR through 2031

Drug Device Combination Products Market Growth: Drug Device Combination Products Market overing sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends

Drug Discovery Enzymes Market Forecast: Drug Discovery Enzymes Market is likely be worth US$ 1,776.8 million by 2032, from its projected US$ 886.6 million in 2022. A 6.5% CAGR in the market is predicted, during the forecast period

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • Huge Rental Company Places Big Order With Tesla Rival

    Back then, the electric vehicle company was in some serious trouble. Canoo warned investors earlier in 2022 "that there is substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern." Canoo has also struggled to meet its production target for 2022.

  • Wall Street rally throws spotlight on reports from Tesla, Netflix

    Investors are speculating about whether Monday's big stock surge is the start of a recovery or another pause in the market's decline, and the answer may depend in part on upcoming quarterly results from heavyweights including Tesla Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix Inc. The world's most widely tracked stock benchmark jumped 2.65% on Monday, lifted in part by strong quarterly results from Bank of America, even as investors worry that the U.S. Federal Reserve's war against inflation may hobble the economy. Monday's major rally on Wall Street was just the latest in an unusually volatile year.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Stock Disclosure Reveals a Surprising Outcome

    U.S. lawmakers have been under the microscope lately for trading stocks in companies where they or their staff members might have some inside knowledge. The rules for buying and selling stocks were strengthened for Congress in 2012 by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act. Developing rules about Congress members trading stocks is an ongoing process.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • 3 REITs Making Massive Dividend Payments

    In a perfect investment world, all real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks would never lose 30% or more of their value, would pay safe and stable high-yielding dividends with no cuts and their funds from operations would easily cover the dividends each quarter. But 2020 is far from the perfect investment world, and REIT stocks are among the worst-performing stocks this year. Inflation, followed by multiple interest rate hikes and fears of a deep recession, has slashed the prices of almost all

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Why Tesla Started Trading This Week Up 8%

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders had a rough day Friday with the stock dropping 7.5%. Last week's plunge dropped Tesla to about 50% of its early January high, and some investors may have decided that was the time to buy. Tesla has already reported that it produced almost 366,000 vehicles in the third quarter, including a record 83,135 from its newly upgraded plant in Shanghai, China.

  • Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others

    Today's Research Daily features the Q3 earnings season scorecard and new research reports on Apple (AAPL), Abbott (ABT) and IBM (IBM) and others.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Shares Jumped 17.31% on Monday

    Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) rose 17.31% on Monday. The clinical-stage biotech company specializes in developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and prevent infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with HPV (human papillomavirus), the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. Inovio has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.77, and is down more than 63% this year.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    An economic bellwether's financial results suggest the U.S. consumer may be stronger than many investors expected.

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • Why These 3 Popular Nasdaq Stocks Are Rising Today

    Several popular fintech stocks rose with the broader market Monday after bank earnings continued to come in strong and as the British pound sterling stabilized. Shares of artificial intelligence-powered lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were trading nearly 2.4% higher as of 12:56 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) was up by more than 5%, and "buy now pay later" company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was up by roughly 8.5%.

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $71.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day.

  • Does Verizon Offer Good Value at 10-Year Low?

    With a price-earnings ratio of 7 and a 7% dividend, the stock looks compelling

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Altria (MO) closed at $44.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • Goldman Says Sell S&P 500 Calls to Fund Bullish Options on China

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said investors should sell S&P 500 Index calls and fund buying of the same options on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to position for a likely catch-up in battered China-related assets.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesGo