Clothing prices to stop rising by next summer, says Next

Next expects full year profits of £875m, compared to the original forecast of £845m.

Clothing prices will stop rising by next summer, Next has predicted, as the cost of everything from fabric to freight eases.

Prices are falling faster than expected across the fashion supply chain, Next said, in the clearest sign yet of easing pressure on retailers.

The company, seen as a bellwether for the industry, said it was now expecting inflation to come to a halt by summer next year.

Chief executive Lord Wolfson said this drop was “inevitable”, adding: “Even if consumers were to spend the same amount of money on clothing, higher prices would mean the number of garments sold would fall. That is what has happened.

“And as a result, the demand for labour, commodities, production and freight has diminished throughout the entire supply chain.”

Exceeding forecasts

Next said average prices across its autumn/winter collection were now only likely to be 2pc higher than last year, compared to a previous forecast of 3pc. The cost of its spring/summer collection next year will be “broadly flat”.

Lord Wolfson said the company had also been “overly cautious about the prospects for sales”, having not taken into account the strength of the jobs market. Next was also boosted by the exceptionally warm weather in late May and June.

Next raised its forecasts for the third time since early June, saying it now expects profits of £875m for the full year, compared to earlier guidance of £845m.

Full-price sales, which exclude discounted products, are set to grow by 2pc in the second half of the year, rather than 0.5pc as it had previously forecast.

Analysts at Barclays said this implied that “sales trends have been solid in the second half so far”.

It does mean, however, that Next still expects sales growth to moderate in the coming months. The company believes rising unemployment and slowing pay rises will hit sales. There are signs that the employment market is already softening, with Next saying it was already finding it easier to hire in its technology teams.

Lord Wolfson said that some people “might believe this is Next being (typically) over-cautious, given we delivered 3.2pc in the first half”.

