Cloud Advertising Global Market to Reach $140.66 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global cloud advertising market is expected to grow from $67.22 billion in 2021 to $78.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The market is expected to grow to $140.66 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.

The cloud advertising market consists of sales of cloud advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide cloud-based advertising services and solutions to manage the workflow related to online advertising. Cloud advertising is a type of digital marketing using cloud platforms used to reach consumers for the better and more effective advertisement of brands and services.

The main types of cloud advertising include public cloud, private cloud, and the hybrid cloud. A public cloud advertising platform offers services in which multiple organizations share cloud advertising services where each organization's data and applications are inaccessible to others over the internet.

Public cloud advertising services are owned by third-party service providers. The different cloud advertising services include business process as a service (BPaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS). The different cloud advertising user groups include small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The end-users of cloud advertising include retail, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, BFSI, government and other end-users.

North America was the largest region in the cloud advertising market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cloud advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rapid growth in the number of internet users is significantly driving the growth of the cloud advertising market. The internet is a global network system of connected computers for sharing information communication and access to data resources using an internet connection.

Cloud advertising offers a cloud-based online display of advertising campaigns using the internet and social media platforms. So, the increase in the number of internet users is creating more customer engagement in cloud advertising platforms. For instance, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, the number of Internet users increased from 776.45 million in September 2020 to 825.30 million in March 2021. Therefore, rapid growth in the number of internet users is contributing to the growth of the cloud advertising market.

Technological advancements are the key trends significantly shaping the cloud advertising market. As there is a growing demand for cloud advertising, the key players operating in the cloud advertising market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions to lead the market.

Cloud advertising with advanced technologies such as data science, AI, and machine learning will improve customer advertisement experience and engagement. For instance, in September 2021, Salesforce, a US-based cloud software company introduced AI-powered features to the Marketing Cloud as a real-time engagement tool to improve personalized messaging and optimize marketing impacts and customer engagement in real-time.

Scope
Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Public Cloud; Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud
2) By Service: Business Process as a Service (BPaaS); Platform as a Service (PaaS); Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS); Software as a Service (SaaS)
3) By User Group: Small And Mid-Size Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises
4) By End-Users: Retail; Media and Entertainment; IT and Telecom; BFSI; Government; Other End-users

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cloud Advertising Market Characteristics

3. Cloud Advertising Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Cloud Advertising

5. Cloud Advertising Market Size And Growth

6. Cloud Advertising Market Segmentation

7. Cloud Advertising Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Cloud Advertising Market

9. China Cloud Advertising Market

10. India Cloud Advertising Market

11. Japan Cloud Advertising Market

12. Australia Cloud Advertising Market

13. Indonesia Cloud Advertising Market

14. South Korea Cloud Advertising Market

15. Western Europe Cloud Advertising Market

16. UK Cloud Advertising Market

17. Germany Cloud Advertising Market

18. France Cloud Advertising Market

19. Eastern Europe Cloud Advertising Market

20. Russia Cloud Advertising Market

21. North America Cloud Advertising Market

22. USA Cloud Advertising Market

23. South America Cloud Advertising Market

24. Brazil Cloud Advertising Market

25. Middle East Cloud Advertising Market

26. Africa Cloud Advertising Market

27. Cloud Advertising Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cloud Advertising Market

29. Cloud Advertising Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

 Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Web Services

  • Adobe Systems Incorporated

  • Salesforce

  • SAP

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle

  • Google

  • Imagine Communications

  • Marin Software

  • Rackspace Technology

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Viant Technology

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

  • Sprinklr

  • InMobi

  • Acquia Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ta0l7e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-advertising-global-market-to-reach-140-66-billion-by-2026--301600209.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

