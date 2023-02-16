Cloud advertising market size to increase by USD 296.12 billion; North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Advertising Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 296.12 billion between 2022 and 2027, at a CAGR of 19.85%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 104.54 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Advertising Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global cloud advertising market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a significantly high number of social media users, smartphone users, and ad expenditure are boosting market growth. Moreover, AI and machine learning technologies are also paving the way for the cloud advertising market to expand during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The cloud advertising market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acquia Inc.: The company offers cloud advertising such as Cloud IDE.

Adobe Inc.: The company offers cloud advertising such as Adobe Experience Cloud.

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers cloud advertising such as Cloud SDK.

Demandbase Inc.: The company offers cloud advertising such as Demandbase Advertising Cloud.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud services, the growing need for targeted marketing and consumer analytics, and the growing internet penetration and digital advertising. However, data security concerns are hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this cloud advertising market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the cloud advertising market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud advertising market vendors.

Cloud Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 296.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., CM Group, Demandbase Inc., Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corp., HubSpot Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kubient Inc., Marin Software Inc., MediaMath Inc., Nielsen Holdings Plc, Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Sitecore Holding II AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cloud advertising market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acquia Inc.

12.4 Adobe Inc.

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

12.6 Demandbase Inc.

12.7 Experian Plc

12.8 Fair Isaac Corp.

12.9 HubSpot Inc.

12.10 Imagine Communications Corp.

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

12.12 Kubient Inc.

12.13 Marin Software Inc.

12.14 Oracle Corp.

12.15 Pegasystems Inc.

12.16 Salesforce.com Inc.

12.17 SAP SE

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

