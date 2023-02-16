Cloud advertising market size to increase by USD 296.12 billion; North America to account for 36% of market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Advertising Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 296.12 billion between 2022 and 2027, at a CAGR of 19.85%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 104.54 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By region, the global cloud advertising market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America will account for 36% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a significantly high number of social media users, smartphone users, and ad expenditure are boosting market growth. Moreover, AI and machine learning technologies are also paving the way for the cloud advertising market to expand during the forecast period. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The cloud advertising market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Acquia Inc.: The company offers cloud advertising such as Cloud IDE.
Adobe Inc.: The company offers cloud advertising such as Adobe Experience Cloud.
Alphabet Inc.: The company offers cloud advertising such as Cloud SDK.
Demandbase Inc.: The company offers cloud advertising such as Demandbase Advertising Cloud.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of cloud services, the growing need for targeted marketing and consumer analytics, and the growing internet penetration and digital advertising. However, data security concerns are hindering market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is segmented into retail, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others. The retail segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this cloud advertising market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the cloud advertising market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud advertising market vendors.
Cloud Advertising Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
172
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.85%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 296.12 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
16.89
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., CM Group, Demandbase Inc., Experian Plc, Fair Isaac Corp., HubSpot Inc., Imagine Communications Corp., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kubient Inc., Marin Software Inc., MediaMath Inc., Nielsen Holdings Plc, Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Sitecore Holding II AS
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global cloud advertising market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Deployment
7.3 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Acquia Inc.
12.4 Adobe Inc.
12.5 Alphabet Inc.
12.6 Demandbase Inc.
12.7 Experian Plc
12.8 Fair Isaac Corp.
12.9 HubSpot Inc.
12.10 Imagine Communications Corp.
12.11 International Business Machines Corp.
12.12 Kubient Inc.
12.13 Marin Software Inc.
12.14 Oracle Corp.
12.15 Pegasystems Inc.
12.16 Salesforce.com Inc.
12.17 SAP SE
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
