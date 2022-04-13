U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,412.00
    +19.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,275.00
    +136.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,027.00
    +82.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.50
    +11.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.09
    +0.49 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.90
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.71
    -0.03 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    -0.0550 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3010
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6100
    +0.2220 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,830.38
    +430.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.54
    +8.04 (+0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    -41.65 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,731.58
    +396.60 (+1.51%)
     

Cloud AI Market size to increase by USD 10.22 bn | High growth expected in software segment | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud AI market size is expected to increase by USD 10.22 billion between 2021 and 2026. Technavio anticipates the market to observe a YOY growth of 20.26% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 21.02% during the forecast period. The report identifies the market to observe significant growth in the software segment. In terms of geography, North America will have the largest share of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud AI Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud AI Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Buy our full report for more insights on market size and present and future growth opportunities across various segments and regions in the market.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of technologically advanced devices, increasing digitization in the healthcare industry, and increasing digital transformation. However, challenges from open-source platforms, the high implementation and operating costs, and cybersecurity-related threats will hamper the market growth.

Cloud AI Market: Component Landscape

  • By component, the market is analyzed across software and services segments.

  • The software segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021.

  • The cost-effectiveness of cloud-based software is driving the growth of the segment.

  • The market growth in the software segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Cloud AI Market: Geographic Landscape

  • By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • North America will emerge as the key market for vendors as the region is an early adopter of advanced technologies across all industries.

  • The presence of a technologically mature industrial sector, strong existence and penetration of the top vendors, and the rapid adoption of AI in industries, including retail, manufacturing, and automotive are driving the growth of the cloud AI market in North America.

  • The US will be the key market for cloud AI in North America.

Get highlights on other major segments, regions, and the factors influencing the global market. Request a Free Sample Report Now

Companies Covered:

The global cloud AI market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many global and international players. The market is highly competitive, and new entrants are trying to establish their footprints. Vendors are continuously focusing on enhancing the technological features to strengthen their presence in the market, which is helping them increase their revenue shares. This is likely to result in new project launches during the forecast period and further intensify the competition in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • AIBrain Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Baidu Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • H2O.ai Inc.

  • Informatica LLC

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Nuance Communications Inc.

  • NVIDIA Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SoundHound Inc.

  • Verint Systems Inc.

  • VMware Inc.

  • Wipro Ltd.

  • ZTE Corp.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Conversational Computing Platform Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud AI Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.26

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., AIBrain Inc., Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SoundHound Inc., Verint Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Component

  • 5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Baidu Inc.

  • 10.6 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.7 Intel Corp.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 10.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.12 Wipro Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-ai-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-10-22-bn--high-growth-expected-in-software-segment--technavio-301521185.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 13% on Tuesday

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) skyrocketed on Tuesday and closed the trading day up a solid 13.4%. After today's surge, in fact, Peabody's stock price hit highs not seen since 2019. On April 12, European coal prices surged to highs not seen in more than a month as the market tried to assess the impact of the latest sanctions on Russia on the global coal market.

  • Cisco Is Breaking Key Support: Here's Our Strategy and Price Targets

    In a scan of "stocks on the move" Tuesday I noticed that Cisco Systems was in the midst of breaking a key support area. CSCO had bounced off of the $52 area a number of times in the past several months so I searched around for a catalyst for a break of this support level.

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Saudi Arabia leads OPEC decision to drop IEA data as US ties fray

    A decision driven by Saudi Arabia that OPEC+ should stop using oil data from the West's energy watchdog reflected concern about U.S. influence on the figures, sources close to the matter said, adding to strain on ties between Riyadh and Washington. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group referred to as OPEC+, has so far ignored Western calls to increase output to try to lower oil prices of around $100 a barrel. The issue is delicate as expensive energy, in part because of Russia's war with Ukraine, has stoked inflation and as U.S. President Joe Biden faces pressure to lower record U.S. gasoline prices ahead of mid-term elections in November.

  • Intel debuts employee recruitment program as it looks to hire thousands

    Intel Corp. added thousands of workers at its Hillsboro campus last year. It expects the hiring spree to continue as it fires up the $3 billion expansion of its D1X manufacturing facility later this quarter. Intel cut the ribbon Monday on the expansion, called Mod3, which added 220,000 square feet of clean room space at the newly renamed Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai D

  • Kohl's sells a non-HQ office in Menomonee Falls, relocates 500 employees

    Kohl’s Corp. sold for $4.3 million a Menomonee Falls property that formerly housed 500 employees who worked at the site in credit and customer service and now are based at the Kohl’s corporate headquarters.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Germany Industry CEOs Meet With Scholz as Russia Pressure Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Chieftains of German industry including the heads of Deutsche Bank AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Siemens AG have met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday amid growing concern over fallout from sanctions targeting Russian energy supplies.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepen

  • JPMorgan earnings preview: Bank expected to report lackluster Q1 results

    JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, is the first among a lineup of mega banks set to unveil first quarter results this week as earnings season kicks off.

  • Top REITs for April 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Dark Clouds Hang Over Skyworks Solutions

    In this daily bar chart of SWKS, below, we can see that prices are still in a downtrend from July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new low for the move down and foreshadows a new price low. A weak OBV line happens when traders are more aggressive sellers than buyers.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Honeywell CEO receives his largest compensation package of $26.1M

    Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk's 2021 compensation package is his largest ever, but far short of the record set by his predecessor.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for April 2022.

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A mix of growth from infrastructure spending in developed and developing economies promises a bright future for stocks in the sector.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Tesla, Nio and Volkswagen Face a Puzzling Headache

    The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in China adds a new headache to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

  • World’s Largest Courier Company, UPS Plans on Entering the Metaverse

    The United Parcel Service of America is eyeing to dominate the virtual economy to become a major player in the virtual world ecosystem.