Cloud Analytics Market Worth $104 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·11 min read

Cloud Analytics Market by Component, Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Descriptive, Diagnostic), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Education, Utilities), and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

Redding, California, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, Cloud Analytics Market by Component, Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Descriptive, Diagnostic), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Education, Utilities), and Region – Global Forecast to 2028’”, published by Meticulous Research®, the cloud analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $104 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5208

Cloud analytics refers to deploying scalable cloud computing with effective analytic software to identify patterns & trends in data and extract new insights. Cloud analytics describes applying analytic algorithms in the cloud against data in a private or public cloud to deliver a result of interest. It is often associated with AI, ML, and deep learning (DL). It is commonly used in industrial applications such as scientific research in genomics or oil and gas fields, business intelligence, security, IoT, and many others. Any industry can benefit from data analytics to improve organizational performance and to drive new value.

The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing data connectivity through multiple cloud platforms, increasing availability of cloud-based solutions at affordable prices, and growing digitalization and rise in Big Data. In addition, the lack of in-house IT expertise offers significant growth opportunities for the cloud analytics market. However, security & privacy concerns and lack of reliability on web-based solutions are some of the key factors obstructing the growth of this market up to some extent.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Cloud Analytics Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a minimal effect on the cloud analytics market. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing acceptance of mobile applications, high reliance on work-from-home culture, surge in social media usage, increasing popularity of online education, and rise of big data technology. In addition, several sectors, including healthcare, BFSI, and media & entertainment, have also witnessed the benefits of cloud services to enhance their capabilities.

As COVID-19 began to spread globally, healthcare organizations were forced to quickly reassess their technology and pull plans for digital transformation forward. One of the most pressing priorities for healthcare organizations was expediting their adoption of cloud technologies to more efficiently manage the deluge of patient information, ensure streamlined workplace practices, and enable information sharing with greater ease. As organizations look to provide critical healthcare equipment such as PPE and ventilators to those in need, cloud’s predictive analytics can help those managing the supply chain better understand where shortages exist and where they will soon be to allocate before there is an issue. Matching algorithms are easily implemented alongside predictive services to reduce waste in the supply chain, enabling real-time visibility to both suppliers and procurers.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5208

Furthermore, the media & entertainment industry witnessed the massive acceptance of several OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. For instance, in Italy, Amazon Prime Video saw a 60% growth in app downloads, while 30% growth in Spain. Similarly, according to Verizon Communications, Inc., video game usage rose to 75% in a week as soon as the lockdown was imposed in the U.S. As this industry is heavily dependent on cloud resources, the cloud analytics market is poised to grow considerably through the forecast period.

The cloud analytics market is segmented on the basis of component [solutions (customer analytics, BI tools, data warehouse modernization, enterprise performance management, governance, risk & compliance, sales & marketing analytics, supply chain analytics, and analytics tools (spatial analytics tools, video analytics tools, text analytics tools, speech analytics tools, and others) and services (support & maintenance, advisory services, and integration services), type (predictive, prescriptive, descriptive, and diagnostic), deployment mode (public, private, and hybrid), industry vertical (BFSI, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, IT, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, telecommunication, education, utilities, and others), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on component, the cloud analytics market is classified into solutions and services. In 2021, the solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall cloud analytics market. A surge in adoption of customer analytics and sales & marketing analytics solutions by the companies working across various domains, rising advertising and marketing campaigns through social media platforms, and growing traffic on social networking are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on type, the cloud analytics market is classified into predictive, descriptive, diagnostic, and prescriptive analytics. In 2021, the descriptive analytics segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall cloud analytics market. The rising need for organizations to extract insights from historical data to make sustainable business decisions related to new product launches increases the demand for cloud analytics solutions. However, the predictive analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing significance of precise data forecasting and validation to maximize revenue and upsurge in tech-savvy businesses is the key factor promoting the market growth.

Quick Buy – Cloud Analytics Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/98969456

Based on deployment mode, the cloud analytics market is broadly classified into public, private, and hybrid. In 2021, the public cloud segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall cloud analytics market. Growing reliance on public cloud services among SMEs for effective management and rising shift towards work-from-home culture are expected to drive the growth of the cloud analytics market. However, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid cloud solutions help businesses by providing agility, IT optimization, and scope for innovation with changing business demands.

Based on industry vertical, the cloud analytics market is classified into BFSI, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, telecommunication, education, utilities, and other industry verticals. In 2021, the BFSI industry is expected to command the largest share of the overall cloud analytics market. The large share is mainly attributed to the growing number of fin-tech start-ups demanding cloud-based solutions and the increase in enterprises' reliability on web-based solutions. Furthermore, the growing inclusion of smart devices, software, and social media in the BFSI industry, giving rise to big data, is expected to drive the growth of the cloud analytics market in the BFSI industry with the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period.

Geographically, North America is expected to command the largest share of the global cloud analytics market in 2021. Substantial investments for modernization and up-gradation of web-based software with innovative connected devices, a strong network of cloud computing technology providers, and high acceptance of cloud analytics services across numerous industry verticals are supporting the regional growth in the cloud analytics market.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising need to deploy cloud-based solutions coupled with the growing execution of big data technology, increasing reliance of SMEs on cloud services, growing internet penetration, a growing number of smartphones and connected devices are expected to drive the demand for cloud analytics solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past three years (2018–2021). The cloud analytics market has witnessed several partnerships, agreements & collaborations in recent years. For instance, in 2021, Alphabet’s Google Cloud and Vodafone Group (U.K.), one of the leading telecommunication and mobile services providers, entered a strategic partnership to jointly develop data services.

The global cloud analytics market is consolidated and dominated by few major players, namely, Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Google, LLC (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), TIBCO Software, Inc. (U.S.), Salesforce.Com (U.S.), SAS Institute, Inc. (U.S.), AWS (U.S.), MicroStrategy (U.S.), Cloudera (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), Sisense (U.S.), Atos (France), and Qlik (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cloud-analytics-market-5208

Scope of the Report

Cloud Analytics Market, by Component

  • Solutions

    • Customer Analytics

    • BI Tools

    • Data Warehouse Modernization

    • Enterprise Performance Management

    • Governance, Risk & Compliance

    • Sales & Marketing Analytics

    • Supply Chain Analytics

    • Analytics Tools

      • Spatial Analytics Tools

      • Video Analytics Tools

      • Text Analytics Tools

      • Speech Analytics Tools

      • Other Analytics Tools

  • Services

    • Support & Maintenance

    • Advisory Services

    • Integration Services

Cloud Analytics Market, By Type

  • Descriptive Analytics

  • Predictive Analytics

  • Diagnostic Analytics

  • Prescriptive Analytics

Cloud Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

  • Public Cloud

  • Private Cloud

  • Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

  • BFSI

  • Government & Defense

  • Healthcare & Life Sciences

  • Information Technology

  • Manufacturing

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Retail & Consumer Goods

  • Telecommunication

  • Education

  • Utilities

  • Other Industry Verticals

Cloud Analytics Market, by Geography

  • North America

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Europe

      • Germany

      • U.K.

      • France

      • Italy

      • Spain

      • Sweden

      • Denmark

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

      • Japan

      • China

      • India

      • South Korea

      • Singapore

      • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Rest of Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa

    • UAE

    • South Africa

    • Rest of MEA

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5208

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Digital Transformation Market by Technology (IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Mobility Solutions, AR/VR, Robotic Process Automation, Others), End-use Industry, Industry Size, and Process- Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/digital-transformation-market-4980/

Insurance Analytics Market by Component, Business Application (Claims Management, Pricing & Risk Management, Customer Management & Personalization), Deployment, Organization Size, End-User (Agencies, Brokers), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/insurance-analytics-market-5115

Education and Learning Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Applications (Acquisition and Retention, Curriculum Development, Finance, Operations, Performance Management), User Group (Academic, Corporate) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/education-and-learning-analytics-market-5133

Agriculture Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), Application (Farm, Livestock, Aquaculture, and Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Farm Size (Small and Medium-sized Farms, Large Farms), and Region – Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agriculture-analytics-market-5132

Location Analytics Market by Component, Location, Application (Risk Management, Supply Chain Optimization, and Customer Management), End-Use Industry (Smart Cities, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Logistics, Utilities, Agriculture, and BFSI), and Region - Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/location-analytics-market-5150

Risk Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), Risk Type (Strategic, Operational, Financial), Deployment Mode, Industry Size, and End User (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Retail, Transportation, Government, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2028
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/risk-analytics-market-5188

Retail Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), Organization Size, and Application (Finance Management, Marketing, Price Optimization, Human Resource Management, Operations Management)– Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/retail-analytics-market-5175

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/427/cloud-analytics-market-2028

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


