U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,652.00
    -9.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,180.00
    -23.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,261.00
    -72.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.09
    +0.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    -0.14 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9577
    -0.0021 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.26
    +1.00 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0061 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6660
    -0.1250 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,019.32
    -1,206.40 (-5.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.80
    -24.33 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,965.83
    -18.76 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Cloud API Market Is Anticipated Grow USD 3.71 Billion at a CAGR of 23.2% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Use of DevOps Automation to Boost Cloud API Market Growth

New York, US, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Cloud API Market by End-Users and Vertical - Forecast to 2030”, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 3.71 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 23.2% during the assessment timeframe.

Cloud API Market Analysis

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the global cloud API market report include-

  • Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

  • Google Inc. (U.S.)

  • CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

  • TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

  • Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

  • VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2572

Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 3.71 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 23.2% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing threat during COVID-19 times due to unprotected network usage for communication

Key Market Drivers

low investment cost and even lesser maintenance cost of these services

Market Drivers

Use of DevOps Automation to Boost Market Growth

The use of devOps automation for reducing the time for marketing will boost market growth over the forecast period. DevOps is a collection of processes that integrates software development and IT operations to provide high-quality products. DevOps APIs give the teams collaborating on a project more control over, integration with, management of, and access to application capabilities.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Cloud API Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-api-market-2572

Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Cloud Technology to offer Robust Opportunities

One of the main elements driving a positive outlook for the market is the growing acceptance of cloud technology across industries due to its many benefits, including flexibility, remote location access, and cost-effectiveness.

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Workforce to act as Market Restraint

The lack of skilled workforce and growing concerns regarding cloud API security may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global cloud API market is bifurcated based on vertical and end users.

By end users, large enterprises will lead the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, BFSI will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2572

COVID-19 Analysis

Due to the healthcare sector's adoption of cloud APIs during the Covid-19 outbreak, the global cloud API market saw tremendous growth. The cloud APIs made it possible for front-line authorities including researchers, medical professionals, and government experts to access real-time data such as patient counts and drug availability. During the epidemic, e-commerce also grew, and cloud APIs facilitated easy money transfers between companies and customers

Regional Analysis

North America to Lead Cloud API Market

Due to the presence of multiple key competitors and its matured IT infrastructure, North America led the global cloud API market share in 2018. Additionally, during the projected period, the high IT expenditure capacity of North American nations will significantly contribute to the expansion of cloud API in this region. One of the key elements that have contributed to the North American cloud API's leading position is the high dominance of digitalization and cloud platforms. Additionally, the presence of numerous elite businesses would contribute to increasing demand in this sector. The engagement of top leading businesses like Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, and others has enhanced the market for cloud APIs in this region. In 2021, North America dominated the worldwide cloud API market, and it is anticipated that it would continue to do so during the forecast period. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) are anticipated to foster technical advancements in the North American information and communication technology (ICT) sector, which will fuel the expansion of the cloud API market. Artificial intelligence (AI) applications like chatbots can be connected with current software to do a variety of tasks. Examples of such applications are Amazon Echo, IBM Watson Assistant, Azure Bot Service, and others. Applications may scan photos and automatically detect components like public counting and cataloguing thanks to cloud AI APIs and services like Microsoft Azure Computer Vision API, Amazon Rekognition, and Google Cloud Vision API. The largest market share belongs to North America. One of the key elements that gives the North American cloud application programming interface a prominent position is the high dominance of digitalization and cloud platforms. Additionally, the market in this area will grow as a result of the high concentration of top leading organizations.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2572

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Cloud API Market

During the projection period for the cloud API market, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR growth due to factors including the region's developing nations' significant inclination toward open architectures and cloud computing services. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest CAGR growth over the course of the forecast period for the cloud API market due to factors like a significant trend toward open architectures and cloud computing services among developing nations in this region. During the projected period, the cloud API market is anticipated to rise significantly in the Asia Pacific region. Emerging economies like China, India, & Indonesia are experiencing tremendous growth in e-commerce as a result of digitization. People are more likely to engage in internet shopping. The retail industry's earnings have increased thanks to the adoption of cloud APIs in e-commerce. The use of cloud APIs is expanding in the e-commerce industry, which has a direct impact on the cloud API market in the Asia Pacific region. APIs assist online retailers in reaching out to more customers, offering a wide range of products to customers, and helping to improve the automation process such as processing invoices, rolling out marketing promotions, and others. Due to the considerable shift toward open architectures and cloud computing services among developing nations, the cloud application programming interface (API) market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to have significant growth. Additionally, it is predicted that an increase in industry relocation activities would fuel the region's cloud application programming interface (API) market expansion during the ensuing years.

Related Reports:

API Management Market by Component, by Service and Deployment - Forecast to 2030

Cloud Testing Market Research Report, by Component, by Deployment, by Platform, and by End-users - Forecast till 2027

Machine Learning as a Service Market, By Component, By Application, By Deployment, By End-User- Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.The Cupertino, California-based electronics maker has told suppliers to pull back from efforts to increase assembly of the iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, said the people, asking not to be named as the plans are not public. Instead, the com

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Elon Musk teases Tesla robot with humanoid ‘heart’ hands

    Optimus bot could perform rolls ranging from mowing the lawn to caring for the elderly

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Their boom years have come to an abrupt halt, with a regulatory crackdown, an economic slowdown and recurring Covid lockdowns now forcing them to cut thousands of jobs. The hiring momentum has shifted to a slew of burgeoning industries

  • Lithium Is Up 220% And This Is What You Need To Know

    Lithium prices have soared in the past 18 months, and while the rally may have lost some momentum, there's plenty of reason to be bullish on the sector as a whole

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Apple drops plan to boost iPhone production as demand falters-Bloomberg

    The company told suppliers to curtail efforts to increase assembly of its flagship iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported. Instead, the Cupertino, California-headquartered company will aim to produce 90 million handsets for the period, nearly the same number as a year ago and in line with Apple's original forecast this summer, the report said. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Oil Prices Slip as Dollar Strength Overrides Hurricane Ian Worries

    Oil prices retreated Wednesday after the dollar reached a two-decade high, overriding concern that Hurricane Ian will cause damage to production in the Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 1.5% to $84.98 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, declined by the same amount to $77.30.

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the S&P 500 Information Technology Index (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Moore’s Law ‘alive and well’ as Intel CEO pushes back at Nvidia, launches budget gaming card

    Intel Corp. disagrees with Nvidia Corp. when it comes to Moore's Law as Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a budget gaming card Tuesday, a week after Nvidia released a line of gaming cards that many criticized as being pricey.

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Global Gas Scramble Intensifies After Europe Pipeline Blasts

    (Bloomberg) -- The suspected sabotage of pipelines carrying Russian gas to Europe looks set to intensify already-heated global competition for shipments of the power-station fuel. The currently out-of-action Nord Stream pipeline system was damaged, with Germany saying it suspected it was an act of sabotage. It came as Russia also threatened to cut off gas to Europe via a major link through Ukraine, which would be a sharp escalation in the conflict between Moscow and the West.European gas prices

  • A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring

    Sales of 5G smartphones are taking off in India. The tech giant is manufacturing iPhone 14 models in India through its partner Foxconn in the city of Chennai. What's remarkable is that Apple's latest iPhones will now be made in India so soon after their global launch, This is a departure from the company's prior strategy of only making older models in this market.

  • How OPEC+ Could Send Oil Prices Soaring Again

    WTI crude continues to trade below $80 per barrel, but the next OPEC+ meeting could yield a bullish surprise.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • China’s Top Refiners Offer Bullish Outlook in Boost to Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of China’s biggest refiners have flagged an improving economic outlook for the world’s biggest crude importer, a bullish signal for an oil market that’s faltering on global slowdown concerns.The economy is expected to be “much better” during the final three months of the year, compared with the third quarter, according to Wu Qiunan, the chief economist at PetroChina International. Some high frequency data may start to show better consumption in October, he said during a panel

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.