Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 14.59 billion | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. and International Business Machines Corp. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud backup refers to backing up data that includes sending a copy of the data to a remote server. These servers are hosted by a third-party service provider that charges the cloud backup fee based on different parameters such as some users, capacity, or bandwidth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Backup and Recovery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Cloud Backup and Recovery Market size is expected to grow by USD 14.59 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 17.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the ICT segment under the end-users category, as it accounted for the largest market growth share in the base year. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for the digitalization of the core business processes.

Out-of-Scope:

Vendor Insights-

The cloud backup and recovery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product and service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Acronis International GmbH - The company offers an MSP platform for cloud backup and recovery.

Asigra Inc. - The company offers Asigra cloud backup appliance powered by Zadara.

Commvault Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under Commvault's Intelligent Data Services platform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under HPE data protection solutions.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under IBM Cloud Backup.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Driver:

The expenditure of IT firms on infrastructure procurement and maintenance is increasing. This raises the operational cost of firms. Cloud backup and recovery can help organizations reduce the maintenance cost, as well as system upgrades, software patching, and other operation-related functions of an IT department. The increased adoption of these solutions enables organizations to reduce the maintenance cost, as well as system upgrades, software patching, and other operation-related functions of an IT department.

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Challenge:

Latency in data transmission during the retrieval of information from the public cloud infrastructure is a major challenge. Distributed computing, virtualization, and prioritizing traffic are some of the major causes of latency. The delay in data transfer can lead to an increase in cost for users of multiple cloud service providers. Thus, latency in the cloud network can hamper the adoption of cloud backup and recovery solutions during the forecast period.

Cloud Backup And Recovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

