Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 14.59 billion | 33% of the Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud backup and recovery market will be led by North America during the forecast period. The early adoption of cloud-based services will drive the cloud backup and recovery market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the cloud backup and recovery market in North America.
The cloud backup and recovery market size is expected to grow by USD 14.59 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period.
Request Latest Sample Report to learn about the contribution of each region of the market
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Scope
The cloud backup and recovery market report covers the following areas:
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
Acronis International GmbH - The company offers MSP platform for cloud backup and recovery.
Asigra Inc. - The company offers Asigra cloud backup appliance powered by Zadara.
Commvault Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under Commvault's Intelligent Data Services platform.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under HPE data protection solutions.
International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under IBM Cloud Backup.
To know more about key vendors and vendor offerings, View our Sample Report Now
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
End-User
Geography
Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud backup and recovery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cloud backup and recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cloud backup and recovery market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cloud backup and recovery market, vendors
We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our analysts to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
Related Reports
Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Cloud Backup And Recovery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 14.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.55
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Acronis International GmbH
10.4 Asigra Inc.
10.5 Commvault Systems Inc.
10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
10.7 International Business Machines Corp.
10.8 Microsoft Corp.
10.9 Rackspace Technology Inc.
10.10 Redstor
10.11 Veeam Software Group GmbH
10.12 Veritas Technologies LLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-backup-and-recovery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-59-billion--33-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301556640.html
SOURCE Technavio