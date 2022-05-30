Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 14.59 billion | 33% of the Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud backup and recovery market will be led by North America during the forecast period. The early adoption of cloud-based services will drive the cloud backup and recovery market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the cloud backup and recovery market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Backup and Recovery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cloud backup and recovery market size is expected to grow by USD 14.59 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period.

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cloud backup and recovery market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Acronis International GmbH - The company offers MSP platform for cloud backup and recovery.

Asigra Inc. - The company offers Asigra cloud backup appliance powered by Zadara.

Commvault Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under Commvault's Intelligent Data Services platform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under HPE data protection solutions.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under IBM Cloud Backup.

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-User

Geography

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud backup and recovery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud backup and recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud backup and recovery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cloud backup and recovery market, vendors

Cloud Backup And Recovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acronis International GmbH

10.4 Asigra Inc.

10.5 Commvault Systems Inc.

10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

10.8 Microsoft Corp.

10.9 Rackspace Technology Inc.

10.10 Redstor

10.11 Veeam Software Group GmbH

10.12 Veritas Technologies LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

