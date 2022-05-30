U.S. markets closed

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Size to Grow by USD 14.59 billion | 33% of the Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud backup and recovery market will be led by North America during the forecast period. The early adoption of cloud-based services will drive the cloud backup and recovery market growth in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the cloud backup and recovery market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Backup and Recovery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The cloud backup and recovery market size is expected to grow by USD 14.59 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period.

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about the contribution of each region of the market

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cloud backup and recovery market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Acronis International GmbH - The company offers MSP platform for cloud backup and recovery.

  • Asigra Inc. - The company offers Asigra cloud backup appliance powered by Zadara.

  • Commvault Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under Commvault's Intelligent Data Services platform.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under HPE data protection solutions.

  • International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers cloud backup and recovery under IBM Cloud Backup.

To know more about key vendors and vendor offerings, View our Sample Report Now

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-User

  • Geography

Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud backup and recovery market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cloud backup and recovery market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cloud backup and recovery market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cloud backup and recovery market, vendors

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our analysts to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Related Reports

Data Center Infrastructure Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Backup And Recovery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 14.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.55

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redstor, Veeam Software Group GmbH, and Veritas Technologies LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Acronis International GmbH

  • 10.4 Asigra Inc.

  • 10.5 Commvault Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.9 Rackspace Technology Inc.

  • 10.10 Redstor

  • 10.11 Veeam Software Group GmbH

  • 10.12 Veritas Technologies LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-backup-and-recovery-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-14-59-billion--33-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac--technavio-301556640.html

SOURCE Technavio

