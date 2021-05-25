U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,191.63
    -5.42 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,347.43
    -46.55 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,653.98
    -7.19 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.51
    +1.17 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.10
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,892.10
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    +0.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5770
    -0.0310 (-1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4122
    -0.0033 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9700
    +0.2240 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,565.55
    -404.34 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.03
    -14.70 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,045.56
    -6.03 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,553.98
    +189.37 (+0.67%)
     

Cloud-Based Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) To Gain Popularity within Small & Medium Sized Enterprises: Future Market Insights Study

·6 min read

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights' computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) market report expects a significantly positive outlook through 2021, expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.75 million. Growing demand for CMMS in small and medium sized enterprises for asset monitoring is primarily underpinning expansion prospects. Furthermore, FMI projects a CAGR of nearly 8.7% CAGR through 2031.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Increasing demand for web-based and cloud-based CMMS software within manufacturing, healthcare and other end-use industries is accelerating the growth of CMMS market. Growing demand for asset monitoring, advent of Internet of Thinking (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and smartphones have made the adoption of CMMS software easy, accessible and affordable to the small and medium sized enterprises (SME) in every industry.

Bulk of data and assets require real-time monitoring for maintenance, managing inventory and audit & certification. Cloud-based CMMS software provide real-time data monitoring with the help of AI and IoT, making it easy for SMEs to maintain and process. Hence, adoption of cloud-based CMMS software in SMEs across manufacturing, transportation & logistics, retail, and other end-use industries is increasing exponentially.

"CMMS providers are adopting AI and data science to develop advanced cloud-based software with real-time predictive analysis, minimizing human interference while providing the service seamlessly," says the FMI analyst

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5491

Key Takeaways

  • By enterprise size, small & medium enterprises (SME's) are expected to dominate the market

  • Surging demand for cloud-based CMMS software is expected to foster sales through 2031

  • Manufacturing industry is expected to remain the primary end-user of CMMS

  • CMMS market in the U.S. is expected to grow at 8.6% CAGR, accounting for the most lucrative markets in North America

  • Increasing focus on advanced technology across the U.K. is expected to spur the CMMS sales at the rate of over 11.7%

  • China is expected to be the largest manufacturer in terms of production output and will reach a valuation of US$ 157.4 million

Competitive Landscape

IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Fluke Corporation, MicroMain Corp., Infor, Maintenance Corporation(Accruent), Hippo CMMS, Limble CMMS, Mobility Work, DIMO Software, MPulse Software Inc., FasTrack SoftWorks Inc., CMMS Data Group, Letosys, QuickFMS, Cryotos, SIERRA ODC Private Limited, Piqo Tech Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and IFS among others are some of the prominent CMMS providers profiled by Future Market Insights. Leading CMMS providers are reliant on strategic collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their position in the industry.

In May 2020, Engage Mobilize Inc., a cloud-based digital field management, announced a new product line for CMMS software for phase time monitoring and automated scheduling & notifications.

Also, in September 2019, AI-Driven B2B software recommender Comparesoft announced a new partnership with leading CMMS software provider eMaint (Fluke) as its referral partner.

Furthermore, in September 2020, Avalara Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes announced the release of 16 newly certified integration with CMMS software, and CRM software applications.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5491

More Insights on the Global Computerized maintenance management system Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights provides an exhaustive analysis on the key growth drivers and factors affecting the global computerized maintenance management system market over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. To gain a better understanding on the markets' key segments and sub-segments, FMI has segregated the market on the basis of solution (CMMS software, cloud-based/web-based, on-premises, service, consulting service, integration & implementation service, support & maintenance services), enterprise size (small & medium enterprise and large enterprises), industry (manufacturing, transportation & logistics, retail & CPG, education, hospitality, healthcare, energy & utilities, government and others), and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

  • How will the demand of CMMS will evolve in the future?

  • Which segment is expected to remain lucrative throughout the forecast period?

  • What are the key drivers will impact the computerized maintenance management system market?

  • What are the challenges that will impact the CMMS market demand?

  • Which region will remain the most lucrative through 2031?

  • What is the impact of Covid-19 on computerized maintenance management system market?

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5491

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Technology Domain

Mobile Device Management Market: The mobile device management market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a deeper insights on the new trends while incorporating the impact of ongoing trends, and growth & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Learning Management Systems Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides insights driving learning management systems market demand in latest report. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the learning management systems market in general, the study monitor global learning management systems sales in 20+ high-growth markets and addresses their end-user in particular.

Software License Management Market: In its latest study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers in-depth insights on key factors that influence the demand for software license management. The report covers global demand for Fish powder in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global software license management market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/computerized-maintenance-management-systems-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/computerized-maintenance-management-systems-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-based-computerized-maintenance-management-systems-cmms-to-gain-popularity-within-small--medium-sized-enterprises-future-market-insights-study-301298876.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen gets 7.5 billion euros offer for Automobili Lamborghini - Autocar

    The non-binding offer sets out terms for the purchase of Automobili Lamborghini by Switzerland's Quantum Group AG, which has formed a consortium with London-based investment firm Centricus Asset Management, according to the Autocar report. Volkswagen said in December that there was agreement in the group that Lamborghini, which has been repeatedly named as a possible divestment, will remain part of Volkswagen.

  • 3 Things You Need to Know About China’s Crypto Crackdown

    The crackdown notice from the State Council has sent shockwaves across the crypto industry in China.

  • Israel's Elbit Systems eyes growth from night-vision tech

    Israeli defence electronics specialist Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it expects its night-vision business and other acquired operations to prosper as global defence spending continues to rise. The company's U.S. business last year won a U.S. Army contract for enhanced night-vision systems that use thermal imaging and augmented reality, with the deal worth up to $442 million. Elbit Systems of America in 2019 bought the night-vision business of L3Harris Technologies for $350 million and has also won German and Dutch military deals.

  • Huawei plans to launch new operating system for phones in June

    China's Huawei Technologies said it will launch its new Harmony operating system for smartphones on June 2, its biggest move yet aimed at recovering from the damage done by U.S. sanctions to its mobile phone business. U.S. sanctions banned Google from providing technical support to new Huawei phone models and access to Google Mobile Services, the bundle of developer services upon which most Android apps are based. The new HarmonyOS will only go some way to mitigating the impact of the 2019 sanctions that also barred Huawei from accessing critical U.S.-origin technology, impeding its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors.

  • Are Growth Stocks Ready To Blastoff

    It’s an annoying fact of life. I have some sobering news for you. According to a study, you’ll spend an average of 2 years of your life waiting in lines. You’ll also feel less anxious waiting in a single line as opposed to multiple lines.

  • Boom in China Firms Listing in the U.S. Comes to Sudden Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- At least three Chinese companies have put their plans to list in the U.S. on hold, heralding a slowdown in what’s been a record start to a year for initial public offerings by mainland and Hong Kong firms.A bike-sharing platform, a podcaster and a cloud computing firm are among popular Chinese corporates holding off plans for a U.S. float, put off by recent market declines, souring investor sentiment toward fast-growth companies and lackluster debuts by peers like Waterdrop Inc.Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. are postponing plans to take orders from investors, even though the three had filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission well over two weeks ago. In the U.S., companies can kick off their roadshows two weeks after filing publicly and most typically stick to that timetable.“The recent broad market selloff, combined with the correction of the IPO market since the beginning of last month when some new issuers tanked during their debuts, may make the market conditions less predictable for newcomers who are ‘physically’ ready -- meaning they have cleared all regulatory hurdles for IPO -- to get out of the door,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “Some participants may choose to monitor the market for more stable conditions.”The delays throw a wrench in a listings flood by Chinese and Hong Kong companies in the U.S. that already reached $7.1 billion year-to-date -- the fastest pace on record -- after booming in 2020. Demand for IPOs surged as a wave of global stimulus money, ultra-low interest rates and rallying stock markets lured investors despite Sino-American tensions and the continued risk of mainland stocks being kicked off U.S. exchanges.READ: Stock Market’s Million Little Dramas Come Down to a Supply GlutThe S&P 500 Index capped its biggest two-week slide since February on Friday amid mounting investor concern over inflation and its impact on tech and other growth stocks. China’s CSI 300 Index remains in a technical correction, having fallen 10% from a February peak, while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index, which tracks Chinese companies listed in the U.S., has slumped more than 30% from its high that month.Waiting OnHello, which offers a bike-sharing platform plus electric scooters for sale, has delayed its planned launch and is still undecided on its prospective valuation given rising investor caution about new shares, Bloomberg News has reported. It had been planning to raise between $500 million and $1 billion in the offering, although the final number will depend on valuations, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.Online podcast and radio services startup Ximalaya and enterprise cloud services provider Qiniu have put their listings on hold after beginning to gauge investor interest at the end of April, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.The sounding out of investors, or pre-marketing process, generally comes after filing for an IPO and before formal order-taking in a roadshow. Hello declined to comment while Qiniu didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Ximalaya’s IPO process is ongoing and the company will seek public listing at an appropriate time depending on market conditions, it said in response to questions.Weak DebutsThe poor performance of recent Chinese debutants has also sapped investor confidence. Insurance tech firm Waterdrop has plunged 38% from its offer price since going public earlier this month. Onion Global Ltd., a lifestyle brand platform, has fallen more than 8% below its IPO price.In fact, almost 59% or specifically 20 of the 34 Chinese firms that have listed in the U.S. this year are under water, data compiled by Bloomberg show, among them the two largest IPOs -- e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc. and online Q&A site Zhihu Inc. Of the ones that listed in 2020, just 40% are trading below their IPO prices.The recent volatility in global markets has spooked U.S. companies as well. They have also been delaying floats or facing weak debuts.For some, the current challenges faced by Chinese listing hopefuls are likely to be transitory, with the hotly-anticipated IPO of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Inc., which has filed confidentially for a multibillion-dollar offering, set to prove the real test of investor appetite for the China story.Apart from Hello and the two other firms that are said to delay IPO plans after kicking off their pre-marketing process, Chinese road freight transport platform ForU Worldwide Inc., which filed for a U.S. offering on May 13, and online education company Zhangmen Education Inc., which filed on May 19, are waiting in the wings though they have yet to pass the two-week hallmark.“There is a natural strong growth in China which international investors will still want to invest in over the longer term,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office in Singapore.(Updates prices throughout, adds more details in the second-last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Braces for $1.3 Trillion Maturity Wall as Defaults Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a record-breaking global credit binge, China’s corporate bond tab stands out: $1.3 trillion of domestic debt payable in the next 12 months.That’s 30% more than what U.S. companies owe, 63% more than in all of Europe and enough money to buy Tesla Inc. twice over. What’s more, it’s all coming due at a time when Chinese borrowers are defaulting on onshore debt at an unprecedented pace.The combination has investors bracing for another turbulent stretch for the world’s second-largest credit market. It’s also underscoring the challenge for Chinese authorities as they work toward two conflicting goals: reducing moral hazard by allowing more defaults, and turning the domestic bond market into a more reliable source of long-term funding.While average corporate bond maturities have increased in the U.S., Europe and Japan in recent years, they’re getting shorter in China as defaults prompt investors to reduce risk. Domestic Chinese bonds issued in the first quarter had an average tenor of 3.02 years, down from 3.22 years for all of last year and on course for the shortest annual average since Fitch Ratings began compiling the data in 2016.“As credit risk increases, everyone wants to limit their exposure by investing in shorter maturities only,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. “Issuers also want to sell shorter-dated bonds because as defaults rise, longer-dated bonds have even higher borrowing costs.”The move toward shorter maturities has coincided with a Chinese government campaign to instill more discipline in local credit markets, which have long been underpinned by implicit state guarantees. Investors are increasingly rethinking the widely held assumption that authorities will backstop big borrowers amid a string of missed payments by state-owned companies and a selloff in bonds issued by China Huarong Asset Management Co.The country’s onshore defaults have swelled from negligible levels in 2016 to exceed 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) for four straight years. That milestone was reached again last month, putting defaults on track for another record annual high.The resulting preference for shorter-dated bonds has exacerbated one of China’s structural challenges: a dearth of long-term institutional money. Even before authorities began allowing more defaults, short-term investments including banks’ wealth management products played an outsized role.Social security funds and insurance firms are the main providers of long-term funding in China, but their presence in the bond market is limited, said Wu Zhaoyin, chief strategist at AVIC Trust Co., a financial firm. “It’s difficult to sell long-dated bonds in China because there is a lack of long-term capital,” Wu said.Chinese authorities have been taking steps to attract long-term investors, including foreign pension funds and university endowments. The government has in recent years scrapped some investment quotas and dismantled foreign ownership limits for life insurers, brokerages and fund managers.But even if those efforts gain traction, it’s not clear Chinese companies will embrace longer maturities. Many prefer selling short-dated bonds because they lack long-term capital management plans, according to Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co., a Beijing-based boutique investment bank. That applies even for state-owned enterprises, whose senior managers typically get reshuffled by the government every three to five years, Shen said.The upshot is that China’s domestic credit market faces a near constant cycle of refinancing and repayment risk, which threatens to exacerbate volatility as defaults rise. A similar dynamic is also playing out in the offshore market, where maturities total $167 billion over the next 12 months.For ING’s Pang, the cycle is unlikely to change anytime soon. “It may last for another decade in China,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lordstown Motors Drops After Earnings Stoke Case for Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. shares tumbled after the electric-vehicle company cut its full-year production expectations for its Endurance pickup truck and said it will need outside capital.The stock fell as much as 19% in New York, on top of losing more than half its value this year through Monday’s close. The company’s report prompted analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to cut their price targets.Risks have increased in the wake of the company’s report, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney. He cut Lordstown shares to neutral in April due in part to the additional risks of ramping up production and the increasingly competitive landscape, and both factors are occurring “in a more material way than we had expected.”Among the threats was Ford Motor Co.’s announcement of plans for an electric model of its flagship F-150 pickup “at a very competitive price point,” Delaney said.The results highlighted concern about Lordstown’s ability to meet its financial targets, Delaney said. The company increased its forecast for 2021 operating expenses, citing “Covid-related and industry-wide related issues” as it progresses toward its deadline for the start of production.“We do need additional capital to execute on our plans,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns said in a statement, which forecast that liquidity would dwindle to $50 million to $75 million by year-end from $587 million as of March 31. “We believe we have several opportunities to raise capital in various forms and have begun those discussions.”“I don’t think we’ve ever considered selling the company,” Burns told analysts in response to a question during the company’s earnings call on Monday. “But we are in discussions with a few strategics -- large strategic investors that of course would bring something a lot more than funding.”Without outside capital, said Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, the company’s target for year-end gross cash balance could fall below the minimum needed to run the business at the scale he had anticipated. “While there is some glimmer of strategic value, we believe investors are exposed to outsized company and market risk,” he wrote.Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $8 from $10, while Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $8 from $12. Lordstown has two buy, two hold and three sell ratings with an average price target of $8.73, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The company is holding an event dubbed “Lordstown Week” at its Lordstown, Ohio facility during the week of June 21 that it says will showcase its plant, vehicle, technologies and strategy to investors and customers. Goldman’s Delaney expects the event could be a positive catalyst for the company.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Of Course China Is Anti-Bitcoin: Look What Happened to Jack Ma

    China's assault on Bitcoin is part of a broader struggle to foster innovation while maintaining control, says our columnist.

  • Canadian Banks Lean on Capital Markets With Loan Growth Muted

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s banks are relying on their capital-markets divisions to crank out profit growth while their core lending businesses remain hampered by the country’s delayed reopening.Bank of Montreal kicks off the fiscal second-quarter reporting season on Wednesday, with Canada’s six largest banks projected to post adjusted earnings that more than doubled from a year earlier, according to analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. That’s mostly because profit in the year-earlier period plunged as the lenders set aside record amounts of capital to absorb defaults they were bracing for. Compared with the fiscal first quarter, the banks’ adjusted earnings are expected to fall 8.4% on average.While a wave of pandemic-related loan losses has largely failed to materialize, the banks haven’t seen much lending growth either. Canada’s hot housing market has bolstered mortgage businesses, but the country’s slower vaccination rollout and prolonged lockdowns have held back business loans as well as spending on high-margin consumer credit cards.“As the economy comes back in the fall and into next year, that’s going to be beneficial in terms of a lot of those business lines, and you’re going to see more business-loan growth over the balance of this year and into next year,” Mike Clare, who helps manage C$1.8 billion ($1.5 billion) as a portfolio manager at Brompton Group in Toronto, said in an interview. Brompton has shares of all of Canada’s Big Six banks. “Mortgages have been strong, but some other areas of consumer loans have been a bit weaker.”The banks’ capital-markets units have helped fill the void, generating record profits as volatile markets kept their trading desks humming and cash-seeking corporations turned to them for equity and debt sales.Canadian merger-and-acquisition activity got off to a record start this year, adding an infusion of advisory fees to continued strong results from trading and capital-raising. Capital markets-related revenue for the Big Six may increase 11% from the first quarter, Paul Holden, an analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, estimated in a note to clients.Also hampering the main lending businesses are persistently low interest rates, which are keeping margins tight. Long-term interest rates have risen this year, and the trend should eventually help the banks’ earnings. But net interest margins -- the difference between what banks make from lending to borrowers and what they pay depositers -- should remain “flattish” this quarter, putting the onus on banks to keep costs in check, Holden said.“This is another quarter where expense management will grab a lot of attention due to challenging net interest income trends,” Holden said in the note. “We expect management teams will tightly control fixed expenses while variable compensation will likely show upward pressure due to strong capital-markets results” and rising share prices.The S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index gained 21% this year through Monday, with Bank of Montreal up 28% and National Bank of Canada rising 31%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Is Under Pressure Against British Pound

    GBP/USD settled above the resistance at 1.4150 and is testing the next resistance level at 1.4180.

  • Gold Treads Water Near Four-Month High Amid Fed Inflation View

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold continued to hover near the highest in more than four months as investors weighed comments by Federal Reserve officials who tried to soothe concerns about inflation.The metal was slightly higher on Tuesday as the dollar sank to the lowest since January amid broadly improved sentiment in markets. Talking about inflation, Fed officials Lael Brainard, Raphael Bostic and James Bullard said price gains seen as the economy reopens should prove temporary.Gold is close to erasing this year’s decline as investors turn more bullish on the metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rising in recent weeks. While market-based measures of inflation expectations have eased lately, traders remain cautious about price pressures, which if sustained could push central bankers to tighten monetary policy.“Inflation expectations will need to pick up further before we hear any more hawkish tones from the U.S. Fed’s decision-making body,” Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG, wrote in a note. “Gold should benefit from this -- both directly and indirectly via the weak U.S. dollar, which is hardly likely to appreciate noticeably against this backdrop.”Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,883.10 an ounce by 1:21 p.m. in London. Prices climbed to $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver declined, while palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower, touching the lowest since early January.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Running Out of Options as Recovery Falters in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Asia’s surging coronavirus infections and slow pace of vaccinations is testing the limits of what central banks can do to further support what, until recently, had been the world’s stand out economic recovery.With interest rates already low, the likely policy response will center on more government borrowing, relegating central banks to a supporting role. That backdrop will overshadow decisions this week where policy makers are expected to keep rates on hold -- Indonesia, South Korea and New Zealand.“In my view, there is little room for further monetary policy stimulus, at least in terms of traditional policy levers like interest rate cuts,” said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank. “I expect additional fiscal stimulus to play a key role in helping economies.”In Jakarta, the finance ministry has offered more tax cuts to spur economic activity and plans to stick with its $84 billion-net bond issuance target this year, even as borrowing costs climb. Bank Indonesia is expected to keep rates unchanged Tuesday.South Korea’s economy is being cushioned by soaring exports even as rolling social distancing restrictions damp consumer spending -- prompting the government to pledge more fiscal spending to create jobs. The Bank of Korea is also expected to remain on hold when it meets Thursday.New Zealand’s economy continues to recover, amid a low case count, after contracting at the end of last year. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to hold steady Wednesday after the government’s annual budget last week included the biggest increase in welfare payments in more than a generation as part of measures to support growth.India is the global epicenter of the latest virus surge, and even other economies that had kept infections under control -- such as Singapore and Taiwan -- are also battling flare ups. Japan continues to struggle with spreading cases and even China is seeing an uptick in infections.The region is also lagging in the vaccination roll out, with Singapore having inoculated around 30% of its population, followed by China at around 15% and the others well behind.“The region’s relatively slow vaccine roll out is increasingly proving to be a drag, including for the more developed economies whose hitherto successful strategy to more emphasize contact tracing, rapid testing and social distancing, is being challenged by the recent surge in cases,” according to Sameer Goel, Deutsche Bank AG head of emerging market research.The Reserve Bank of India will be central to how India responds to the crisis, given the government has only limited fiscal space with a budget deficit of 6.8% of gross domestic product in the year to March 2022, down from an estimated 9.5% last year. Benchmark rates have remained unchanged for a year amid sticky inflation.Next month the RBI’s monetary policy committee is likely to keep rates unchanged, but Governor Shaktikanta Das could expand a quantitative easing program for the second straight quarter to keep borrowing costs under check.Other Asian central banks are supporting their nations’ fiscal policies. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week he will continue with powerful monetary easing, indicating his yield curve control program will keep government bond yields low to help additional fiscal spending. China’s central bank is also continuing to ensure borrowing costs are kept low for those parts of the economy that need it, while keeping an overall disciplined approach to the volume of its stimulus.“Monetary policy is not as effective compared to fiscal policy in responding to the current virus wave,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Extension of fiscal support is what is needed.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Erdogan Reshuffles Central Bank Again With New Deputy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a new deputy governor at the country’s central bank, tapping an economist and long-serving member of the institution in his latest leadership rejig.While Erdogan’s previous sudden decisions to swap out senior positions at the central bank jolted markets, this time the lira steadied to trade 0.1% stronger against the dollar as of 10:05 a.m. local time, following only a brief drop.Semih Tumen, a labor economist and professor of economics at Ankara-based TED University, was named to the role early on Tuesday, replacing Oguzhan Ozbas, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.Read more: Erdogan Ousts Central-Bank Head, Installs Interest-Rate AllyThe move comes two months after Erdogan fired Naci Agbal, the bank’s third governor in less than two years, sending Turkish markets into a nosedive. Erdogan, who holds unorthodox theories about monetary policy and its impact on inflation, also replaced deputy governor Murat Cetinkaya in March.Tumen has worked in different roles at the central bank for 16 years until 2018, leaving the monetary authority after serving as a director general in charge of the structural economic research department. Since then, he’s been an adviser at the Turkish presidency’s human resources office.Four of seven members of Turkey’s rate-setting committee now have less than a year of experience at their jobs, including new Governor Sahap Kavcioglu.The decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, had set off a swift reversal of investor enthusiasm. The new governor has pledged policy continuity after his appointment and kept interest rates unchanged for a second month in May.Inflation, LiraStill, annual inflation is near a two-year high and the lira has lost about 14% against the dollar since Agbal was ousted. Public support for Erdogan’s ruling AK Party meanwhile hit a record low last month, according to prominent pollsters, amid disenchantment with the government’s handling of the economy.Ozbas, the most recently ousted deputy governor, was appointed in July 2019, when Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak was overseeing the economy as treasury and finance minister.Last November, he criticized the central bank policies under former Governor Murat Uysal after working as his deputy, saying backdoor policy tightening toward the end of last year was “unnecessarily complicating the monetary stance.”(Updates with market reaction in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Rises to Near $40K After Musk Tweets About BTC Mining’s ‘Promising’ Renewable Usage

    Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin.

  • Deutsche Bank’s Nightmare Decade Is Gone, But Not Yet Forgotten

    (Bloomberg) -- On the day before one of the biggest margin calls in history, Deutsche Bank AG chief Christian Sewing joined an urgent meeting with a not-unfamiliar message: there was a problem, and billions of dollars were at stake.But as executives on the late-March call briefed him on the bank’s exposure to Archegos Capital Management, this time it wasn’t all bad news. Risk managers had been concerned by the family office’s rapid growth for some time, and had been collecting additional collateral. And the firm’s traders stood ready to quickly offload the slumping assets.So as Archegos’s collapse slammed rivals with more than $10 billion of losses, Deutsche Bank walked away without a scratch, reporting its highest profit in seven years. It was enough to stun longtime observers of the firm, which has spent the past decade-and-a-half stumbling from one crisis to the next. The escape added to a growing sense that Sewing may finally be moving Germany’s largest bank past its dysfunction of the last decade.“What they pulled off is quite impressive in the last couple of years,” said Matthew Fine, a portfolio manager at Third Avenue Management who started investing in Deutsche Bank shares after Sewing was appointed CEO in 2018. “After several failures and years of incredible underperformance and substantial capital raisings, at some point you really have to rip the band aid off, and Sewing seems to have done that.”Halfway through the CEO’s radical four-year restructuring, the perennial sick man of European finance appears to be on the mend. Its shares have more than doubled from a record low, when the pandemic revived old fears whether Germany’s largest lender was strong enough to survive another crisis. Instead of collapsing under bad loans, Deutsche Bank successfully rode a trading wave that’s buoyed investment banks globally. After years of gloom, some executives inside the Frankfurt headquarters are now even considering deals as they seek to profit from the recent stumbles of rivals.To be sure, for a bank that lost money in five of the past six years and whose shares remain 87% below their peak, the bar to success is low and blunders remain an ever-present possibility. The stock is still trading at one of the steepest discounts to book value among European lenders. Sewing’s efforts have gotten a boost from factors outside his control, such as the global market rally and extensive government guarantees that kept defaults at bay during the pandemic. But the CEO, who had initially planned to focus more on corporate banking and cut back trading even more, was quick to adapt when markets moved against him just weeks after he announced his plan. At home, he’s confronted the reality that in order to make money in an overbanked country with negative interest rates, he needs to raise fees and slash jobs, even at the risk of upsetting clients and unions.Above all, however, the former risk manager has made progress dealing with internal issues that had undermined his predecessors. He ended the divisional infighting that Sewing once called “Deutsche Bank’s disease,” and he addressed risk lapses that had caused the bank, over and over again, to shoot itself in the foot.Archegos wasn’t the first blowup that Deutsche Bank sidestepped under Sewing. The bank last year avoided taking a potentially damaging financial and reputational hit from the collapse of payments firm Wirecard AG, having cut its exposure as doubts about the company’s business grew. It also hasn’t taken a direct hit from Greensill Capital, the supply-chain finance firm whose demise forced Credit Suisse Group AG to liquidate a $10 billion group of funds.Read more: Deutsche Bank Cut Wirecard Ties as Its Fund Managers Went All InOf all those pitfalls, Archegos had by far the biggest potential to do lasting damage to the green shoots of Sewing’s turnaround. Deutsche Bank had joined several other investment banks in dealing with the family office of Bill Hwang, who was barred from the investment advisory industry after pleading guilty to wire fraud on behalf of his shuttered hedge fund in 2012. Many firms had been willing to accept more risk in return for the hefty fees Archegos provided. Credit Suisse, for instance, allowed it to borrow up to ten times the value of its collateral. The Swiss bank ended up with some $5.5 billion in losses, the most of any firm.Its lost decade stood out even in a post-crisis period that was tough for many European lendersDeutsche Bank had run up an exposure worth several billions of dollars, according to people familiar with the matter. But it hadn’t lent as aggressively and its arrangement with Archegos allowed it to ask for more collateral to back up what looked like an increasingly imbalanced house of cards.The German bank had decided two years earlier to exit the business with hedge funds and family offices — known as prime brokerage — and was in the process of transferring its relationships to BNP Paribas SA. That gave Ashley Wilson, the head of the unit, and risk chief Stuart Lewis even more reason to keep things in check. The bank, which was conducting daily analyses of Archegos’s holdings, had noticed already in February that concentration risk was rising. In early March, it started to request more collateral, the people said, asking for anonymity discussing internal information.By Wednesday, March 24, when Lewis explained the situation to Sewing in that phone call, he told the CEO that the bank’s internal models were pointing to relatively minor potential losses. Still, that didn’t prevent some heightened nerves in the firm’s ranks over the next two days as Archegos was found in default and a standstill agreement that some lenders had tried to broker fell apart.When it became clear on Friday that rivals were cutting their lifelines and getting out, Lewis got on a 20-minute call with his team, and the bank decided to liquidate. The firm’s traders sold most of the positions that Friday to multiple buyers including Marshall Wace, one of Europe’s largest hedge fund managers. The bank used direct sales, aiming to avoid spooking the markets. Within a few days, it recovered all of its money and even had some collateral left.Read more: Deutsche Bank Dodged Archegos With $4 Billion SaleNavigating minefields without a hit is a new experience at a lender that over the prior decades had developed a reputation for putting quick profits and bonuses before the interests of clients, let alone the broader public. When the world stepped up scrutiny of the industry in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Deutsche Bank ended up footing the biggest legal bill of any European bank, spending more than $19.4 billion on fines and settlements.Its lost decade stood out even in a post-crisis period that was tough for many European lenders. Among the 25 biggest banks in the world, it was the only one to have a net loss over the past 10 years, while many rivals racked up more than $100 billion of profits.“Reputation is something you build slowly but slips away quickly,” said Susanne Homoelle, a professor of banking and finance at the University of Rostock who started her career at Deutsche Bank in the 1980s. Back then, she said, “there was a pride among the staff that the bank was more sophisticated than peers. So much went wrong subsequently in terms of misconduct and compliance issues.”Inside the bank, many still worry that the next accident is just around the corner. Last month, a lawyer representing Citigroup Inc. in a case related to its mistaken transfer of $900 million revealed that another unnamed bank had recently made a similar mistake. Only three years earlier, Deutsche Bank had erroneously transferred a much bigger sum to an outside account. Now, the first thought for many at the German lender, according to one executive, was: “Was it us?” Still, the change is palpable in the twin towers in central Frankfurt that represent the beating heart of Deutsche Bank. An annual survey showed staff morale rising to the highest level in eight years. Bonuses for last year rose 29%, and by almost half for investment bankers, at a time when many rivals had to cut. Senior executives say doubts about Deutsche Bank’s strategy have ceased to be an issue during client meetings.Decision-making has gotten faster as well. Last year, it only took a few weeks in the midst of surging demand for government-subsidized loans during the pandemic to set up a digital solution for corporate clients to file applications. Several similar efforts over many years had failed because no one saw it through, a person familiar with the matter said. Kim Hammonds, who spent more than four years trying to streamline the bank’s dozens of technology systems, once called the firm “the most dysfunctional company” she’d ever worked for. Sewing ousted her in 2018.The CEO early in his tenure made it a top priority to rein in the conflicts between the various businesses — and their executives — to combat the internecine warfare that had plagued many of his predecessors. After inheriting a bank that had unceremoniously dumped former CEO John Cryan and seen open revolt across the management board, Sewing moved quickly to consolidate power. Out were those of questionable loyalty, often replaced by internal confidantes with whom he’d risen through the ranks.“The leadership team is committed and aligned to our strategy in a way it wasn’t at some times in the past,” said Fabrizio Campelli, a Deutsche Bank veteran whom Sewing recently appointed to oversee the investment bank and the corporate bank. “The dialog is now all about how units can help one another.” Avoiding self-inflicted distractions has allowed the bank to ride a broad trading rally that’s now well into its second year. For three quarters in a row, Deutsche Bank’s fixed-income unit has taken back market share from rivals, alleviating concern that the business had been too damaged by years of cutbacks. The investment bank also benefited from a surge in blank-check companies, a business where Deutsche Bank had a top position for years.Read more: Deutsche Bank Leans on Traders as Corporate Bank Outlook CutBut the trading boom — and its inevitable slowdown — also raises some awkward questions for Sewing’s restructuring plan and strategy in the future. At its heart, the original plan envisaged cutting thousands of jobs, scaling back the bank’s international ambitions, particularly in investment banking, where the CEO exited equities trading. Instead, Sewing planned to focus on the more stable lending operations, especially the transaction bank servicing big companies.Yet the units at the heart of his growth plans have repeatedly missed their targets after being hit hard by the European Central Bank’s negative interest rates, forcing Sewing to rely more on his traders. German government bonds have some of the lowest yields in Europe, with even long-term yields staying below zero until recently.“The interest rate environment in Germany is perhaps the most challenging one globally,” said Alexander Hendricks, an analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. “The starting point for German banks is also worse with one of the worst cost-to-income ratios, so it’s imperative that they focus on cost management.”Germany is one of the most competitive markets in an already fragmented European landscape, with some 1,679 banks battling for business. Many of them don’t face the same pressure to be profitable because they’re backed by municipalities, and so lenders have been slow to cut branches or charge for checking accounts and excess deposits, out of fear that clients could go to rivals.That restraint, however, appears to be changing, in part because of pressure from international investors. Seven years after the ECB introduced negative rates, both Deutsche Bank and its crosstown rival Commerzbank AG have embarked on aggressive cuts to their branch network and staff. Between the two lenders, some 650 locations and 28,000 jobs are being cut. Clients used to free checking and deposit accounts are increasingly being asked to pay, and take their business online.“The years since the financial crisis have really been a lost decade for investors in German banks,” said Florian von Hardenberg, a UBS Group AG banker who advises German lenders on acquisitions and other strategic questions. “But the new restructuring plans have more ambition than previous ones, and they’ve worked through their legacy issues. For the first time in a long time, they actually have a chance to achieve a healthy level of profitability.”Challenges still abound. Analysts remain skeptical that Deutsche Bank can meet its modest profitability target, an 8% return on tangible equity. Legal and regulatory issues continue to crop up. These include an internal probe into alleged misselling of securities in Spain, a penalty from Taiwan’s central bank for currency speculation, an expanded mandate for a BaFin-appointed anti-money laundering monitor, and a lawsuit from Malaysia’s investment fund 1MDB over $1.1 billion.Read also: Deutsche Bank’s Last-Ditch Plan to Save the Best of Its BusinessBut at least in the markets, Sewing’s success in avoiding unforced errors has helped restore some degree of confidence. Top investors including Cerberus Capital Management and Doug Braunstein’s Hudson Executive Capital are content with Deutsche Bank’s development, people familiar with their thinking said. Cerberus made a big bet on a rebound in German banking with stakes in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank almost four years ago. Moody’s is reviewing Deutsche Bank’s credit ratings with a view toward raising them.In the stock market, Deutsche Bank’s gains have been accentuated by the stumbles of rivals. French investment banks including Societe Generale SA were thrown into turmoil last year when the complex equity derivatives in which they specialize suffered steep losses. Credit Suisse is going through its worst crisis in years after twin hits from Greensill and Archegos.The diverging fortunes have upended the balance of power in an industry that’s long been ripe for consolidation. Both Credit Suisse and SocGen, whose market value dwarfed that of Deutsche Bank just two years ago, are now worth less than the German lender.Sewing is a proponent of consolidation, though he has ruled out a transaction in which Deutsche Bank would be the junior partner. But after the bank’s share price recovered, transformational deals are becoming conceivable for top management, people familiar with the matter said. Credit Suisse has recently come up as one option in internal talks, they said.“We must create the conditions to be able to play an active part in cross-border European consolidation,” Sewing said in a speech prepared for the bank’s annual shareholder meeting this week. “And that will happen sooner or later.”Deutsche Bank could also revive merger talks with Commerzbank, especially if a bank from outside Germany were to set its sights on Commerzbank, some analysts and bankers say. The two held talks in 2019 at the urging of the government, but decided to focus on their respective restructurings instead.For Sewing, that decision has worked well so far. Finding a cure for Deutsche Bank’s disease has kept his turnaround plan on track. Ultimately, though, he’ll have to come up with one for the ills plaguing German — and, by extension, European — banking.“Deutsche Bank has managed a remarkable turnaround in the past quarters,” said Andreas Dombret, a former top official at the German central bank who used to supervise the lender. “Now it’s about making sure that is sustainable.’’More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Federal Reserve is likely to create a digital currency: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs Chief Economist Jan Hatzius weighs in on the likeliness of the Federal Reserve creating a digital currency.

  • South Africa’s Central Bank Starts Research on Retail-Focused Digital Currency

    The South African Reserve Bank said it will carry out trials on different technology platforms for the study.

  • Oil Surges With Iran Saying Differences Remain on Sanctions Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed the most in a month after Iran said that gaps remain in negotiations aimed at reaching a deal to end U.S. sanctions on its crude.Futures rose 3.9% in New York on Monday with added support from a weaker dollar, which makes commodities priced in the currency more attractive, and a rally in U.S. equities. Iran said there are still differences around the timing of when countries will return to compliance with the original 2015 nuclear agreement, allaying some concern about a rapid ramp-up in the Persian Gulf nation’s output.While the market is anticipating the Islamic Republic’s supply will pick up again by late summer, the demand recovery will be strong enough to absorb it, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said. The bank expects Brent futures to hit $80 a barrel in the next few months.“Seasonally we’re coming into a strong demand period, overwhelming concerns on supply,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. With the U.S. continuing to reopen, air travel picking up and Europe lifting pandemic-driven lockdowns, “it’s more than likely those barrels can get absorbed.”Talks between Iran and world powers will continue in Vienna this week to resolve outstanding issues. As part of that process, Iran extended a United Nations nuclear inspections agreement, buying diplomats time to revive the landmark deal that would usher in an official return of the Persian Gulf nation to world oil markets.“Statements over the weekend in the time between the expiration of the old monitoring agreement and the signing of the new deal made it clear that the sense of optimism (over a deal) that was pressuring prices last week was probably overdone,” Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities, said in a note. “There is still a lot of work that needs to be done before a final agreement is finished.”Global benchmark crude has been largely stuck between $60 and $70 a barrel since March, with concern about returning output and Covid-19 flare-ups counterbalanced by the demand recovery underway in some key markets. Virus cases in the U.S. were below 30,000 every day last week for the first time since June, and drivers are taking to the road again in parts of Europe, helping boost demand in the region.The discount for U.S. benchmark crude futures against Brent shrank on Monday to its narrowest since the end of November on a settlement basis. The smaller that discount becomes, the less attractive U.S. crude exports are to foreign buyers.Ahead of any agreement on a nuclear deal, Iran has already found buyers for its oil exports, notably China. Those ties may become even stronger, with the leaders of both countries speaking on the phone about Iran expanding its oil sales to China.Still, Goldman isn’t alone in its view on the impact of returning Iranian supply. Citigroup Inc. said it expects only a partial return of the country’s barrels initially. The bank still sees oil hitting the mid-$70s in the third quarter, but said prices could retreat thereafter.Physical markets continue to get a boost from a raft of buying from refiners in Asia. Japan’s Fuji Oil became the latest company to buy Middle Eastern crude on Monday, after a spate of bullish interest last week.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Resumes Slide as Energy Usage Debate Whipsaws Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin traded lower on Tuesday as prices pulled back from a double-digit percentage rally, stoked in part by Elon Musk’s effort to bolster the token’s green credentials on Twitter.The largest digital currency slipped as much as 6.5% to $36,494 in New York, following a 16% jump on Monday. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index and tokens including Ether also dropped.The Tesla Inc. CEO has roiled the token’s price this month, triggering a selloff by criticizing its energy profile and suspending Bitcoin payments. Heightened regulatory rhetoric on cryptocurrencies from China also pressured the sector.“If the market continues to see wild swings based on Elon Musk tweets, it’s going to be a big set back for this asset class,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “The fact that it sees such wild swings to the tweets from one person takes away the legitimacy of the asset class.”Pledges to make the industry more green have picked up since Musk’s criticisms. Several miners joined the Crypto Climate Accord, a private-sector initiative to decarbonize the crypto industry by 2030.Musk and Michael Saylor, another long-time Bitcoin booster, tweeted Monday that they had held a call with major North American miners, including Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital and publicly traded Hut 8 Mining Corp., to discuss “energy usage transparency.”Saylor said the group agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council “to standardize energy reporting.”Musk and Saylor’s initiative to make Bitcoin “‘greener’ bodes well for ESG narrative and institutional adoption,” David Grider, strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC, wrote in a note.At the same time, it will take years for many of the largest miners to recalibrate where they source their energy.Bitcoin’s heavy use of power fired by polluting fossil fuels is a long-standing problem. Miners use hundreds of computers that run around the clock to verify Bitcoin transactions in exchange for new coins.Despite that, Musk in February plowed $1.5 billion of Tesla’s corporate cash into the token and said the electric-vehicle maker would accept it as payment for vehicles, before rescinding the latter decision earlier in May.Nursing LossesWhile the billionaire has since said he strongly believes in cryptocurrencies as long as they don’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, digital tokens are still nursing losses from his spate of comments.The market value of more than 7,000 coins tracked by CoinGecko is down more than $800 billion from a May peak of some $2.6 trillion. Bitcoin is about $25,000 off its mid-April record.A measure of implied volatility on Bitcoin comparable to the U.S. equity market’s VIX indicator sits at 129, higher than the stock version has ever reached in 30 years.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.