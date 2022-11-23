Cloud Based Data Management Services Market worth $141.2 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cloud Based Data Management Services Market size is expected to grow from USD 34.0 billion in 2022 to USD 141.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Based Data Management Services Market"

184 - Tables

48 - Figures

232 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227142592

Integration Services to hold the largest market share of Cloud Based Data Management Services Market in 2022.

The integration services considered for the study consists of integration, migration, master data management, data synchronization, data exchange, and data virtualization. Data integration services can also be referred to as cloud data integration, cloud system integration, cloud-based integration, and iPaaS. Cloud data integration services were created to break down data silos, improve connectivity and visibility, and ultimately optimize business processes. Data integration tools are a response to the need to share data among cloud-based applications and unify information components. Cloud integration has gained popularity with the rise in the use of SaaS delivery models. Additionally, more businesses are operating with a hybrid mix of SaaS and on-premises applications, which is creating a need for progressive cloud data integration solutions and services.

Infrastructure-as-a-Service segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

IaaS represents general-purpose computing resources and is thus capable of supporting use cases of all types. It is mostly used for development and testing environments, customer-facing websites and web applications, data storage, analytics and data warehousing workloads, and back-up and recovery, particularly for on-premises workloads. IaaS is also a good fit for deploying and running common business software and applications. It supports both cloud-native applications and traditional enterprise applications, including ERP and business analytics applications.

Story continues

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227142592

North America holds the largest market size in 2022

North America is one of the fastest-growing economies. It leads the global landscape in technological innovation. Further, industry 4.0 is set to make advancements in the manufacturing industries. The proliferation of digital technologies will continue to bring unprecedented structural changes to the US and Canada. As spending on legacy technology systems declines, growth will be driven by key platforms: cloud, mobile, social, big data, and analytics. Further, the growth in the data center market is also driven by the adoption of big data and analytics and increasing demand for colocation services in the region. This is driving the demand for cloud data management services for data security, compliance, and performance benefits.

Key Players

The major players for Cloud Based Data Management Services Market includes IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Cisco (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), NetApp (US), Informatica (US), SAS (US), Actian (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), AWS (US), Accenture (Ireland), Snowflake (New Zealand), Talend (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Cloudera (US), Teradata (US), Experian (Ireland), Alibaba Cloud (China), TIBCO Software (US), and Cohesity (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Cloud Computing Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud Storage Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cloud-based-data-management-services-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cloud-based-data-management-services.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-based-data-management-services-market-worth-141-2-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301685979.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets