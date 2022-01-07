U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,696.50
    +9.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,197.00
    +74.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,774.50
    +15.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.40
    +4.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.17
    +0.71 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    -1.7050 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -19.73 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9070
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,815.24
    -1,365.88 (-3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.97
    -43.37 (-3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,395.40
    -92.47 (-0.32%)
     

Cloud-based POS Olsera raises $2.5M from Kejora-SBI Orbit; Accelerating growth to empower more Indonesian entrepreneurs.

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Jan.7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olsera, a homegrown cloud-based Point of Sales (POS) startup, has raised US$ 2.5 million in seed round funding from Kejora-SBI Orbit, a joint venture capital fund helmed by Kejora Capital, one of Southeast Asia's largest full life-cycle investment firm and SBI Holdings from Japan.

Co-Founders of Olsera: Novendy &amp; Ali, with Shunichi Keida, Billy Boen &amp; Richie Wirjan from Kejora-SBI Orbit
Co-Founders of Olsera: Novendy & Ali, with Shunichi Keida, Billy Boen & Richie Wirjan from Kejora-SBI Orbit

Olsera has helped over 10,000+ MSMEs across 300 cities in Indonesia digitize their business at scale. With this fresh capital, Olsera seeks to strengthen its technological infrastructure, recruit more talents and accelerate their merchant acquisition in another 200 cities in Indonesia.

Data from Indonesia's Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (Kemenkop UKM) shows that 64.2 million MSMEs have contributed 61% to the nation's economy, amounting to IDR 8.5 trillion in nominal value. The Indonesian government has set an ambitious target to onboard over 30 million MSMEs into the digital economy ecosystem by 2024. Per September 2021, the Indonesian E-Commerce Association (idEA) has found that over 16.4 million (54.7%) of said MSMEs have successfully been digitally enabled, where, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has seen over 2X in the rate at which these MSMEs have gone digital.

"As the largest contributor to our country's economy, MSMEs deserve a lot of attention to survive and thrive through the pandemic and beyond. We aim to back Olsera and its founders who are committed to forward their vision in stimulating the nation's digital economy growth," relayed Billy Boen, Fund Director of Kejora-SBI Orbit.

The road towards MSME digitalization is no easy path, however, considering that business owners in this space face limitations in capital, internet access, and sales distribution channels on top of the need to grow their know-hows to effectively adopt and utilize their digital platforms.

"As fellow entrepreneurs, we truly understand how challenging it is to grow and sustain a business, including the complications that come in our way. Since 2015, Olsera has been committed to support entrepreneurs grow and manage their businesses in a simple manner through technology." shared Novendy Chen, co-founder and CEO of Olsera.

As a POS, Olsera not only records transactions, but also provides ERP features that business owners find very useful, allowing them to control across departments from anywhere and anytime, including accounting, inventory management, promotions, employee management, and customer service.

"During the pandemic, we saw that quite a number of MSME business partners were affected because the shops were still offline. We launched Olsera Store so that businesses can pivot their offline stores to online. On the other hand, MSMEs in services sector also suffered lost as social distancing is taken place. We also need to digitalize their business, thus we developed Zenwel. Specifically designed for the needs of services MSMEs, Zenwel provides great features such as calendar scheduling, online booking, CRM, and loyalty/membership programs to improve their customer acquisition and retention." Ali Tjin, co-founder & CTO of Olsera added.

Olsera itself also continues to be bullish in growing its partnership base, one of which is access to integration with e-commerce platforms such as Tokopedia, Lazada, Shopee, Blibli, and more to allow businesses to view their business' performance in each store and platform, but also aggregate all their business traction in one aggregated view, providing a holistic snapshot of their businesses.

ABOUT KEJORA-SBI ORBIT:

Kejora-SBI Orbit is a 30 million dollar joint VC fund between Kejora Capital, One of Southeast Asia's largest full life-cycle Investment firm with over US$ 600 million AUM and SBI Holdings from Japan. We are investing and growing Indonesia-focused early-stage tech startups.

SOURCE PT. Olsera Indonesia Pratama

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Went Dark on Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for digital cell biology company Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI)... but not in a good way. Following news of a c-suite departure and a business update, investors aggressively sold off the company's stock. The vacating executive is none other than CEO Eric Hobbs, who is staying with Berkeley Lights by shifting to president of its antibody therapeutics business.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Meta Stock Jumps On Prospects For New Features On Instagram

    Meta stock climbed as UBS raised its price target on the social networking giant based on expected changes coming to Instagram.

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Why Shares of ARK Innovation ETF, Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Struggled This Week

    Fintech and tech stocks slid on revelations from the Federal Reserve's December minutes released this week.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Trump-Linked Stocks Rally With Truth Social App Debut on the Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- The blank-check company set to bring Donald Trump’s media company public rallied along with other stocks tied to the former president after news his social media app is close to making its debut.The Truth Social network app, a piece of Trump’s plans for a media and tech empire, is expected to be available starting Feb. 21, according to a posting in Apple’s App Store. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp., the company set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, spiked 20%

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Again Today

    Building on gains won through an endorsement by Charlie Munger yesterday, Chinese tech stock Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) continued to soar higher on Thursday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.7% -- and you can probably thank Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark, you see, gave Alibaba a kind of backhanded compliment this morning.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?