U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.75
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,810.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,429.00
    -36.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.80
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.61
    +0.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,690.60
    -9.60 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.46
    -0.21 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0212
    +0.0031 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0360
    +0.0170 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    23.88
    -0.62 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1987
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3170
    +0.0770 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,891.95
    -494.93 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.97
    -16.73 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,657.53
    -22.73 (-0.08%)
     

Cloud-based Productivity Management Software to hold a Revenue Share of over 56% in 2022 and beyond, Reports Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Using Productivity Management Software To Monitor And Oversee Work Cycles Across Different Industries Would Improve Turnaround Times, Increase Resource Productivity, Decrease Expenses, And Increase Productivity. Thus, This Will Boost the Demand for PMS

Seoul, South Korea, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2021, the global productivity management software market was valued at US$ 47 Billion and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. According to a Fact.MR report, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 192.96 Billion by 2032.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses of all sizes experienced a slowed workflow and slowed communication. As organizations around the world have been relying on work-from-home policies and remote working, the demand for performance management systems has increased. With remote work management gaining popularity, digitization has become vital to the smooth operation of a business.

For Critical Insights on Productivity Management Software Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7128

Productivity management software market growth is driven by the increasing application of workflow management and task management among businesses in order to enhance growth, as well as the rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). In a world where cloud computing is increasingly used for business processes, and mobile devices such as smartphones, enterprise mobility, and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) will spur demand for productivity management software.

Key Drivers Influencing Productivity Management Software Demand

PMS increases the productivity and efficiency in a company

Increasing productivity has been a priority for organizations. The use of technology and new approaches has enhanced efficiency and effectiveness in delivering products and services. In order for companies to earn a high income, product and service production must increase. Productivity growth allows organizations to convert capital into revenue, thereby compensating stakeholders while preserving cash flow for potential expansion and development.

Productivity increases also contribute to gaining a competitive edge over the competition. Companies want to gain hefty profits by reducing their operational costs, and better productivity helps them achieve those goals. In order to improve the working environment and reduce costs, organizations are looking into technology-based solutions such as productivity management software (PMS).

What will be the market scope in the APAC region?

Increasing number of SMEs will account for steady growth

Asia Pacific's productivity management software market is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2032. Growing industries such as IT and telecom, healthcare, BFSI, and others will contribute to the growth of the region. Over the forecast period, the growing number of small and mid-sized enterprises will also bolster the growth of the regional market.

To learn more about Productivity Management Software Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7128

Key Segments Covered in the Productivity Management Software Industry Survey

  • By Solution

    • Structured Work Management

    • AI & Predictive Analytics

    • Content Management & Collaboration

  • By Deployment

    • Cloud

    • On-Premise

  • By Enterprise

    • Small & Mid-Size Enterprises

    • Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape

To improve productivity and customer experience, vendors focus on improving content management, workflow management, task management, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics software solutions. The main strategy of participants is to launch new products and update existing software solutions.

  • In June 2020, Slack Technologies and Amazon Web Services announced their partnership, which will enable deep integration between Amazon AppFlow and AWS Chatbot.

  • In April 2020, Microsoft announced it would rename its productivity software solution Office 365 to Microsoft 365.

  • In August 2020, Monday.com signed a partnership agreement with Xertica, a leading cloud computing consulting firm in Latin America. The partnership was intended to help companies become more competitive by enabling them to achieve their goals with their remote teams.

Get Customization on Productivity Management Software Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7128

Key players in the Productivity Management Software Market

  • Google LLC

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Salesforce

  • Zoho Corporation Private Limited

  • Slack Technologies LLC

  • Monday.com

Key Takeaways from Productivity Management Software Market Study

  • By 2022, the global productivity management software market is expected to reach US$ 53.44 Bn.

  • The demand for productivity management software increased by 11% between 2017 and 2021.

  • Over the forecast period, North America is expected to account for around 36% of global revenue.

  • Asia Pacific's productivity management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2032.

  • Performance management software for SMEs are predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 18.7%.

  • At over 56% in 2022, the cloud-based PMS segment is projected to hold the largest share of revenue.

  • The CAGR of on-premise deployment is forecast to reach over 7% during the forecast period.

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Digital Remittance Market- The digital remittance market has garnered a market value of US$ 18.16 Billion in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 64.43 Bn.

Neobanking Market- The global sales of neobanking garnered a market value of US$ 45 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach US$ 67 Billion by 2022. From 2022 to 2032, the market is likely to register a CAGR of 44.15% by accumulating a market value of US$ 2,595 Billion through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Digital Transaction Management Market- The global digital transaction management market revenue was estimated to be US$ 8.01 Billion in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 25% from 2022-2032. It is estimated that the market will reach US$ 93.25 Billion by the end of 2032.

Customer Relationship Management Market- The global customer relationship management market is expected to secure a market value of US$ 164. 68 Billion By 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Technologies such as; Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, and models such as SaaS are expected to provide a significant boost to the market during the evaluation period.

Cloud Computing Market- The global cloud computing market size is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 482 Billion in 2022. The market is expected to procure US$ 1,949 Billion by 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Digital Marketing Software Market- The global digital marketing software market is expected to value US$ 65 Billion in 2022 which is likely to reach US$ 370 Billion by 2032. The projected growth rate is 19% from 2022 to 2032. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the increasing preference for mobile phones to gain information on the go.

Smart Pole Market- The global smart pole market was valued at US$ 8 Billion in 2021, and is expected to increase at a whopping CAGR of 21% during the 2022-2032 forecast period. This industry is projected to reach a market size worth US$ 65.12 Billion by 2032.

Mobile Payment Market- Demand for mobile payments is likely to garner a market value of US$ 42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a staggering double digit CAGR of 30% by accumulating a market value of US$ 590 Billion through the assessment period 2022-2032

Financial Analytics Market- The financial analytics market revenue totalled US$ 9.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to register a Y-o-Y expansion rate of nearly 11% to reach US$ 10.3 Billion in 2022. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, the market is poised to register a CAGR of 9.3% to be valued at US$ 25.1 Billion.

Industrial PC Market- The global industrial PC market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 7.4%, reaching US$ 12.3 Billion by 2032 from US$ 5.4 Billion in 2021.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports a second-quarter earnings beat, 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla's second-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 9 Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 9 tech stocks that Cathie Wood is giving up on. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click Cathie Wood is Giving Up on These 5 Tech Stocks. Despite the tech selloff hammering her flagship ARK Innovation ETF, investors seem to be steadfast in their conviction that […]

  • Tesla and United Airlines stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks at Tesla and United Airlines' stock after reporting second-quarter earnings today

  • China is the 'hearts and lungs' of the Tesla story: Analyst

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst, examines Tesla's second-quarter earnings, the importance of Chinese manufacturing for the EV developer, and Tesla's purchase of bitcoin.

  • Tesla sells $936 million worth of bitcoin in the second quarter, still holds Dogecoin

    Electric car maker Tesla sold $936 million in bitcoin during the second quarter, the company revealed in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

  • ‘Our long-term outlook for the stock market remains bullish’: Here are 2 stocks that Oppenheimer likes

    By now, we all know the litany of market woes and headwinds: inflation, which has been grabbing all the headlines; the Fed’s turn to rate hikes and monetary tightening in response to inflation; the continued list of interconnected issues, including supply chain tangles, the Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices. Recent news and market stats have only reinforced the short-term gloom. Q1 showed a GDP decline of 1.6%, and preliminary data shows a similar decline for Q2, which would put the US into a

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Verizon Q2 Preview: EPS Beat in Store?

    Verizon shares have been one of the safer places for investors to park their cash in 2022, decreasing a marginal 1.6% in value.

  • Buying stocks now could bring you pain over the next few weeks. But you’ll be thanking yourself a year from now, these analysts say.

    Our call of the day from Bernstein analysts sees things looking up down the road for stocks, but more capitulation in this market will be needed.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 20.10%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Banks Are Flooding the US Market With Bonds Many Hadn’t Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street banks were supposed to be done with much of their borrowing in bond markets for the year. Then this week, they sold another $27.5 billion of notes. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks

  • Why GameStop Is Beating the Market Yet Again Today

    Some meme-stock traders are hoping to use the retailer's looming stock split to trigger a short squeeze.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Rises After Elon Musk Makes This Boast; Netflix Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Tesla stock gained after Elon Musk issued a boast. Netflix stock charged higher on better-than-expected results.

  • Tech stocks are 'nearly at a discount right now', analyst say

    Jefferies Senior Technology Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why investors can reap the rewards of betting on the tech sector and the likes of Amazon, and also weighs in on the ongoing Twitter-Elon Musk saga.

  • This Crucial Part of IBM Grew by 77%

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) reported generally positive second-quarter results. Both revenue and adjusted earnings came in ahead of expectations, with double-digit constant currency sales growth in the software, consulting, and infrastructure segments. Changes in currency exchange rates will knock off around 6 percentage points of revenue growth for the full year, and the company trimmed its free cash flow outlook a bit to approximately $10 billion.

  • Stock Futures Drop, Implying Reverse in Earnings-Season Rally

    As companies continue to report their latest earnings, U.S. stock futures fell Wednesday evening, suggesting that the week’s market momentum may be short-lived.

  • United Airlines (UAL) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

    United (UAL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -23.12% and 0.65%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • United Airlines, Peloton, and Netflix shares slip in after-hours trading

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines several stocks in after-hours trading, including Tesla.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Before making any investment decisions, we strongly encourage you to read our full disclosure on forward-looking statements and use of non-GAAP financial measures set forth at the end of our earnings release as well as review our latest filings with the SEC for important material assumptions, expectations and risk factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in such forward-looking statements. Let me start by saying that in these turbulent and volatile times, it seems to me that every public company owes its investors a clear explanation of its strategy and its financial philosophy.

  • Tesla Tops Q2 Earnings Views, But Automotive Margins Decline; Tesla Stock Gains After Hours

    Tesla topped Q2 estimates, even as the EV maker dealt with plant closures in Shanghai and supply shortages . Tesla stock edged higher.