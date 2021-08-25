U.S. markets closed

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market to Progress at 18% CAGR during 2021-2025 with Broadcom Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp. Emerging as Prominent Vendors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud-based project portfolio management market is poised to grow by USD 4.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.26% during the forecast period. The cloud-based project portfolio management market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management, growing demand for mobile project portfolio management solutions, and rising demand for cost management. In addition, automatic updating and building of projects, interlinking of software with project portfolio management, and growing application of lean management in project portfolio management are some prominent trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively over the next few years. However, high implementation and operating costs and challenges from open-source platforms might hamper the market growth.

This cloud-based project portfolio management market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The cloud-based project portfolio management market is segmented by End-user (Manufacturing, ICT, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The manufacturing end-user segment will lead the market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America owing to the strong existence and penetration of top vendors in the US.

The cloud-based project portfolio management market covers the following areas:

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Sizing
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Forecast
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Atlassian Corp. Plc

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Mavenlink Inc.

  • Micro Focus International Plc

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Planview Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • ServiceNow Inc.

  • Upland Software, Inc.

Related Reports:

Online Project Management Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis

Anti-plagiarism Software Market for Education Sector by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Atlassian Corp. Plc

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Mavenlink Inc.

  • Micro Focus International Plc

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Planview Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • ServiceNow Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-based-project-portfolio-management-market-to-progress-at-18-cagr-during-2021-2025-with-broadcom-inc-microsoft-corp-and-oracle-corp-emerging-as-prominent-vendors--technavio-301360860.html

SOURCE Technavio

