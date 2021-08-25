Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market to Progress at 18% CAGR during 2021-2025 with Broadcom Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp. Emerging as Prominent Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud-based project portfolio management market is poised to grow by USD 4.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.26% during the forecast period. The cloud-based project portfolio management market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management, growing demand for mobile project portfolio management solutions, and rising demand for cost management. In addition, automatic updating and building of projects, interlinking of software with project portfolio management, and growing application of lean management in project portfolio management are some prominent trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively over the next few years. However, high implementation and operating costs and challenges from open-source platforms might hamper the market growth.
This cloud-based project portfolio management market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The cloud-based project portfolio management market is segmented by End-user (Manufacturing, ICT, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The manufacturing end-user segment will lead the market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America owing to the strong existence and penetration of top vendors in the US.
The cloud-based project portfolio management market covers the following areas:
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Sizing
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Forecast
Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Atlassian Corp. Plc
Broadcom Inc.
Mavenlink Inc.
Micro Focus International Plc
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Planview Inc.
SAP SE
ServiceNow Inc.
Upland Software, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
