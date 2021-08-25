Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market to Progress at 18% CAGR during 2021-2025 with Broadcom Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp. Emerging as Prominent Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud-based project portfolio management market is poised to grow by USD 4.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.26% during the forecast period. The cloud-based project portfolio management market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management, growing demand for mobile project portfolio management solutions, and rising demand for cost management. In addition, automatic updating and building of projects, interlinking of software with project portfolio management, and growing application of lean management in project portfolio management are some prominent trends anticipated to influence the market's growth positively over the next few years. However, high implementation and operating costs and challenges from open-source platforms might hamper the market growth.

This cloud-based project portfolio management market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The cloud-based project portfolio management market is segmented by End-user (Manufacturing, ICT, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The manufacturing end-user segment will lead the market share during the forecast period. In terms of geography, 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America owing to the strong existence and penetration of top vendors in the US.

Companies Mentioned

Atlassian Corp. Plc

Broadcom Inc.

Mavenlink Inc.

Micro Focus International Plc

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Planview Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Upland Software, Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

