U.S. markets open in 8 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,790.25
    +39.75 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,794.00
    +267.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,435.00
    +138.50 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,734.10
    +18.70 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.78
    -0.15 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0428
    +0.0016 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +6.27 (+22.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6200
    +0.2140 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,957.31
    -3,604.07 (-14.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.13
    -79.75 (-14.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,501.62
    -485.82 (-1.80%)
     

Cloud-Based Project Portfolio: North America to Occupy 40% Market Share| Evolving Opportunities with Atlassian Corp. Plc &Broadcom Inc.| Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud-based project portfolio management market size is expected to grow by USD 4.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a  CAGR of 18.26% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud-based project portfolio management market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The strong existence and penetration of the top vendors will facilitate the cloud-based project portfolio management market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the region -Download a sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Analysis Report by End User (manufacturing, ICT, healthcare, BFSI, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cloud-based-project-portfolio-management-market-industry-analysis

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The cloud-based project portfolio management market is driven by the increasing requirements for large-scale project portfolio management. In addition, the interlinking of software with project portfolio management is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market. However, the factors such as challenges from open-source platforms may impede the market growth.

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market: Vendor Offerings

The cloud-based project portfolio management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Atlassian Corp. Plc - The company offers products like JIRA for team planning and project management.

  • Broadcom Inc. - The company offers Clarity which is a full-feature enterprise-grade PPM platform that fulfills large complexity use cases. The data model is deep across demand management, project management, custom investment management, resource management, financial management, program, and portfolio capabilities.

  • Mavenlink Inc. - The project management solution of the company is specifically designed for professional service organizations. It allows to assess the entire project portfolio at once or drill down to the task level.

  • Micro Focus International Plc - The project portfolio management (PPM) software of the company combines workflows and data, aligning corporate investments with business strategy.

  • Microsoft Corp. - The project portfolio management (PPM) software of the company has capabilities to effectively plan, prioritize, and manage project and portfolio investments.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings -Download a sample now!

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ICT - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the market contribution of each segment -Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports:

  • The smart education software market share is expected to increase to USD 33.53 trillion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.39%. Download a sample now!

  • The photo editing software market size is expected to be valued at USD 542.87 million by 2026 at a progressing CAGR of 9.27%. Download a sample now!

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.26%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.83 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.92

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Upland Software, Inc. 

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Atlassian Corp. Plc

  • 10.4 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.5 Mavenlink Inc.

  • 10.6 Micro Focus International Plc

  • 10.7 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.8 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.9 Planview Inc.

  • 10.10 SAP SE

  • 10.11 ServiceNow Inc.

  • 10.12 Upland Software, Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-based-project-portfolio-north-america-to-occupy-40-market-share-evolving-opportunities-with-atlassian-corp-plc-broadcom-inc-technavio-301566268.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Oracle stock jumps after fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Oracle shares are moving higher after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

    S&P 500 entered bear market country on June 13, down 21% from its high on Jan. 3, while Nasdaq has been in a bear market since March 2022.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • The Bear Market Is Officially Here. What Comes Next, According to History.

    Things will probably get worse before they get better. But in the past, the S&P 500 rose 17% on average in the year after a bear market.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK tests pandemic low as market sell-off batters fund

    A meltdown across equity and cryptocurrency markets Monday is dragging Cathie Wood’s flagship Ark Invest down hard.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • Wharton's Siegel: Now's a Good Time to Buy Stocks

    Some experts think the market has further to fall, as inflation roars and the Federal Reserve readies further interest-rate hikes.

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were all tumbling Monday, and the major stock indices were sliding as well. Investors are worried that rising inflation -- and the Federal Reserve's response to it -- could drag the economy into a recession.

  • MicroStrategy shares slump as bitcoin margin call looms

    MicroStrategy has vowed never to sell any of the approximately 130,000 bitcoin it has in its possession.

  • Why the Market Slump is Good News

    U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. The big names that led the bull market for years are being humbled. The so-called FAANG stocks are all well off their highs from late 2021, none more so than Netflix which has dropped nearly 75% in less than 8 months.

  • Monday market meltdown: S&P 500 enters bear market, 10-year yield hits 11-year high

    Traders bet a fresh decades-high print on inflation will force the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than previously anticipated to help ease rising prices.