Cloud-Based Project Portfolio: North America to Occupy 40% Market Share| Evolving Opportunities with Atlassian Corp. Plc &Broadcom Inc.| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud-based project portfolio management market size is expected to grow by USD 4.83 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 18.26% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud-based project portfolio management market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The strong existence and penetration of the top vendors will facilitate the cloud-based project portfolio management market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Analysis Report by End User (manufacturing, ICT, healthcare, BFSI, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market: Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The cloud-based project portfolio management market is driven by the increasing requirements for large-scale project portfolio management. In addition, the interlinking of software with project portfolio management is anticipated to boost the growth of the Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market. However, the factors such as challenges from open-source platforms may impede the market growth.

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market: Vendor Offerings

The cloud-based project portfolio management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Atlassian Corp. Plc - The company offers products like JIRA for team planning and project management.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers Clarity which is a full-feature enterprise-grade PPM platform that fulfills large complexity use cases. The data model is deep across demand management, project management, custom investment management, resource management, financial management, program, and portfolio capabilities.

Mavenlink Inc. - The project management solution of the company is specifically designed for professional service organizations. It allows to assess the entire project portfolio at once or drill down to the task level.

Micro Focus International Plc - The project portfolio management (PPM) software of the company combines workflows and data, aligning corporate investments with business strategy.

Microsoft Corp. - The project portfolio management (PPM) software of the company has capabilities to effectively plan, prioritize, and manage project and portfolio investments.

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

ICT - size and forecast 2020-2025

healthcare - size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025

others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based Project Portfolio Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.26% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.92 Performing market contribution North America at 40% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlassian Corp. Plc, Broadcom Inc., Mavenlink Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Planview Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Upland Software, Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

