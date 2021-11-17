U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

Cloud-based solutions provider Eka joins United Nations Global Compact as official signatory

·3 min read

Certification follows Eka's newly-launch ESG reporting platform, reflecting Eka's commitment to accelerating the global sustainability agenda

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Eka Software Solutions, a cloud-based enterprise solutions provider, announced today that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as an official signatory. Composed of more than 13,000 corporate participants and with stakeholders from over 170 countries, the UNGC is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. As a signatory, Eka will incorporate the principles of the UNGC into its business practices, with the objective of further accelerating and promoting sustainability for all pertinent stakeholders, including employees, customers, partners and vendors.

In an era of increased awareness surrounding environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, the UNGC has outlined several key objectives as it aims to provide both a universal language for corporate responsibility and a framework to guide businesses on ESG strategy regardless of size, complexity or location. As a global initiative, the UNGC's main goals are to "mainstream the 10 principles in business activities around the world" and to "catalyze actions in support of broader UN goals, such as the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."

Eka's UNGC certification comes on the heels of several sustainability-driven initiatives, most notably the recent launch of its cloud-driven ESG reporting solution to help enterprises comply with operational and compliance best practices. To ensure the long-term success of this innovative solution, Eka has onboarded a new team of sustainability subject matter experts with experience in developing sustainable solutions for firms in the manufacturing, retail, energy and banking spaces. Eka also recently opened an office in Geneva, expanding its European presence and responding to the growing focus on sustainability regulation in the European Union and beyond.

Shuchi Nijhawan, Chief Sustainability Officer, Eka Software Solutions commented, "At Eka, we understand that sustainability is an inevitable area of growth across all industries, and a vital component to solving some of the most critical challenges the world has ever seen. As an official signatory, we will apply the UNGC's principle-based framework to our long-term vision of propelling holistic business transformations through our multi-faceted, powerful cloud platform."

As a participant in the UNGC, Eka will have access to partnerships with a wide range of United Nations stakeholders from over 160 countries, providing opportunities to share perspectives on emerging solutions and best practices. As a public advocate for the UNGC, Eka will further amplify the goals of the initiative implementing the UNGC's 10 principles in its overall business strategy, culture and day-to-day operations.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud solutions that unify a whole range of workflows from procurement to payments. Its platform driven solutions for commodity and supply chain management, source-to-pay, treasury and sustainability help customers to overcome complex challenges and accelerate their digital journey in an environment of continuous change. With over 550 employees, Eka supports more than 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation, solving complex business challenges in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

Contact:

Sharmita Mandal
Head Global Communications
Eka Software Solutions
Sharmita.mandal@eka1.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-based-solutions-provider-eka-joins-united-nations-global-compact-as-official-signatory-301426492.html

SOURCE Eka Software Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/17/c8371.html

