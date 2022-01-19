U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,608.74
    +31.63 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,519.48
    +151.01 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,643.52
    +136.62 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,105.36
    +9.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.70
    +1.27 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    +15.40 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.42 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8540
    -0.0110 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3642
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3420
    -0.2430 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,478.30
    +1,027.61 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.32
    +13.58 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.24
    +47.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Cloud-based solutions provider Eka completes record 16 product implementations in 2021

·2 min read

Eka closes out record year with successful implementations across agriculture, energy, manufacturing, metals and mining sectors

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading enterprise cloud platform for the CFOs office, today announced a record-setting number of remote technology implementations in 2021, with 16 enterprise installations across its global client base. Eka's cloud-based platform offers clients across the agriculture, energy, manufacturing, metals and mining industries a platform-driven, customizable solution portfolio that are designed to meet unique and ever-evolving business needs.

Clients newly leveraging Eka's cloud-based solutions as the foundation for their extended enterprise systems include recognizable, global enterprises such as Alvean, Vibra Energy and more, accounting for more than 600 total new users. As the global demand for resilience and efficiency continues to rise amid fast-paced market conditions, Eka's successful product implementation reflects its commitment to adapting to challenging environments and compressed timelines.

Rajesh Jagannathan, COO Eka Software Solutions, said: "For other providers, large-scale implementations traditionally exceed budgetary limits and underdeliver. Eka's unique approach and methodology goes beyond traditional methods of engagement. As the foundation behind our customers' digital acceleration, our flexible team of experts consistently pursues new and innovative ways of working to enable extensive collaboration and transparency across teams and geographies while preparing our clients for future success."

Conventionally, large-scale technological integrations require in-person collaboration and training to ensure proper data migration. However, Eka's ongoing investment and continual enhancement to its platform has enabled fully remote and seamless integration, generating significant reductions in implementation time and cost while increasing efficiencies.

Eka's remote implementation methodology includes a set of standard processes and a proven, highly effective model enabling 100% remote and on-time delivery with increased collaboration, communication and seamless execution. The methodology consists of discovery workshops, data migration assessments, system configuration, and well-defined UAT (User Acceptance Testing) scenarios – all supported by a robust professional service offering.

Eka's approach to implementation also includes providing clients with a shared, "sandbox" environment from day one allowing them to become familiar with Eka's solutions from the very start, further reducing project timelines and accelerating user adoption. Additional features to spur quicker and more seamless adoption include the inclusion of a learner-centric education portal known as the Ekademy Portal, which hosts over 2,300 hours of self-service training and tutorials.

About Eka Software Solutions

Eka Software Solutions is a global leader in providing innovative, cloud solutions that unify a whole range of workflows from procurement to payments. Eka supports more than 100 customers globally and has proven industry expertise in helping customers achieve digital transformation in an environment of continuous change. Read more at www.eka1.com.

Media Contact:
Sharmita Mandal
Head Global Communications, Eka Software Solutions
Sharmita.mandal@eka1.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-based-solutions-provider-eka-completes-record-16-product-implementations-in-2021-301463939.html

SOURCE Eka Software Solutions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c0218.html

Recommended Stories

  • Kenyan low-cost ISP Poa Internet secures $28 million in round led by AfDB-backed Africa50, plans to link region with cheap, limit-free connectivity

    In 2020, Africa50, an infrastructure financier backed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group and a good number of African governments, hosted an innovation challenge that sought affordable and reliable solutions for last-mile internet connectivity across the continent. A proposal by Poa Internet, a Kenyan startup, beat 673 others from across the world as a result of which it was added to Africa50’s investment pipeline in addition to winning a cash prize. Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million.

  • Why 5G fight has no quick fix for AT&T, Verizon as aviation jitters grow

    A permanent fix over 5G technology still eludes telecoms, the government and airlines worried about the impact on flight technology.

  • Tencent Just Made Its Biggest Metaverse Move Yet

    Last Fall, the "metaverse" became a buzzword when Facebook changed its company name to Meta Platforms. While the ultimate shape and scope of the metaverse is yet to be determined, it seems likely virtual worlds will grow in the future. Oculus became the most downloaded app on Christmas Day, indicating that more and more people may be trying out this whole metaverse idea.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy CrowdStrike, and 1 Reason to Sell

    As the industry leader, the competition is gunning for CrowdStrike, so let's look at three reasons you should buy this cybersecurity stock -- and one reason you might want to sell. Last year was a record year for cybercrime and cybersecurity.

  • Analysis-Sony faces deep-pocketed rivals in war over future of gaming

    Sony Group, perched atop the gaming sector, is facing a fresh challenge from cash-rich rivals betting on a next-generation online video game boom as the Japanese conglomerate eyes expansion on multiple fronts, including electric cars. Microsoft Corp, a laggard in the generational console battle with Sony, took a major step to position itself for the "metaverse" - a proposed immersive experience where people game, shop and socialise online - with a $69 billion deal for "Call of Duty" developer Activision Blizzard. Sony's shares slumped 13% on Wednesday amid concern Activision titles would be pulled from PlayStation systems.

  • The 2 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Two companies I believe are great investment choices are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Both are helping artists and designers create the metaverse with visualization tools. The metaverse is solely online and must be powered with computer hardware.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • Intel orders ASML system for well over $340 million in quest for chipmaking edge

    Intel has placed the first order with ASML for a new, advanced chipmaking tool that will cost "significantly" more than $340 million, as semiconductor manufacturers look to get ahead in a booming industry. Alongside better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, ASML said on Wednesday it had received orders for five of its next- generation lithography machines, plus an order for an even newer model that is still being designed. In a separate joint statement, the companies said Intel was the buyer.

  • Ericsson CEO: 3 Ways Telecom Can Drive Global Innovation in 2022

    Let’s look at three areas where the telecom industry can have a truly transformational impact in the coming year:

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Martello Provides Update on Vantage DX Business Activity

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today provided a progress report on its recently launched Vantage DX single platform DEM solution for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Note that Martello's fiscal year ends on March 31st.

  • Opera launches a dedicated crypto browser

    Opera has launched its Web3 "Crypto Browser" into beta with features like a built-in crypto wallet and more.

  • 7 Companies Owned by Microsoft

    LinkedIn, Skype, Mojang, GitHub, aQuantive, and ZeniMax are major companies owned by Microsoft. Its acquisition of Nuance Communications is pending.

  • Apple confirms this missing iPhone 13 feature isn’t coming back

    Last fall, Apple launched the iPhone 13. The new iPhones offered a number of exciting new features, including the Super Retina XDR display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, three new cameras, the A15 Bionic chip, and support for up to 1TB of storage. Apple also decreased the size of the notch, which … The post Apple confirms this missing iPhone 13 feature isn’t coming back appeared first on BGR.

  • Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era

    Microchip design software maker Cadence Design Systems Inc is betting on growth from automakers and other chip users strapped by global supply shortages who face mounting competition from rivals such as Tesla Inc and Apple Inc that design their own chips. Cadence and rivals Synopsys Inc and Siemens EDA are at the center of a microchip industry shift as cloud computing providers, software makers and others who traditionally have bought semiconductors from a few big companies now want to draw up their chips own in-house. Tesla, Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google are among the leaders of in-house design.

  • Revolut Becomes Latest App-Based Broker Courting U.S. Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Revolut Securities Inc. is launching a U.S. trading platform, the latest app-based broker to court a generation of younger investors.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a DayStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapTh

  • Mandatory Chinese Olympics app has 'devastating' encryption flaw: analyst

    An app all attendees of the upcoming Beijing Olympics must use has encryption flaws that could allow personal information to leak, a cyber security watchdog said Tuesday.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Resume Slide, Why ADA Could Rally Again

    Bitcoin price started a fresh decline below $42,000, ether price is struggling to stay above $3,000, and ADA is trading in a bullish zone above $1.40.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Ambarella, and Qualcomm will all profit from the growing demand for AI services and chips.

  • Ford Joins Forces With ADT To Strengthen Vehicle Security

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) agreed to form a new joint venture called Canopy to provide AI-powered connected security cameras, and a corresponding mobile app for various vehicle makes and models. The partners expect to invest approximately $100 million during the next three years. The companies' initial funding is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022. The JV combines ADT's professional security monitoring and Ford's AI-driven video camera technology. Canopy plans t