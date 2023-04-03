U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.24
    +10.93 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.05
    +317.90 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,155.60
    -66.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.80
    -8.69 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.48
    +4.81 (+6.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,999.70
    +13.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0052 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4340
    -0.0600 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2410
    +0.0078 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3600
    -0.4370 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,230.50
    +63.47 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.11
    +15.68 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the cloud billing market are Aria System Inc., Amdocs Inc., Oracle Corporation, NEC Corporation, Jamcracker, IBM Corporation, CGI Group Inc., SAP SE, Zuora Inc., BillingPlatform Corp.

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Billing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229766/?utm_source=GNW
, Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, AppDirect, Chargebee, RecVue, Chargify, Salesforce, Orbitera Inc., and Amazon Web Service Inc.,

The global cloud billing market grew from $7.01 billion in 2022 to $8.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cloud billing market is expected to grow to $15.85 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

The cloud billing market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as On-Premise infrastructure, public cloud, virtual private cloud (VPC), hybrid cloud, multi-cloud.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Cloud billing refers to a combination of cloud computing and electronic billing.Many firms are broadening their horizons by implementing an on-premises billing infrastructure.

Cloud billing is transforming the computer system, allowing for greater billing flexibility and easier data access.

North America was the largest region in the cloud billing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the cloud billing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of cloud billing are subscription billing, metered billing, cloud service billing, provisioning, and others.Subscription billing is a billing strategy that allows businesses to bill customers for a certain service or product on a set schedule.

The different deployment types include private cloud, public cloud and are employed in large enterprises and SMEs. It is used in account management, revenue management, customer management, and others and is implemented in various verticals such as BFSI, telecommunications and ITES, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, and others.

The rising need for lower capital and operating expenditure is expected to drive the growth of the cloud billing market in the coming years.With the advent of the cloud, billing transitioned from a separate back-office product to an essential component of the entire quote-to-cash procedure.

Cloud billing allows businesses to save costs while also allowing them to give excellent customer service.For instance, according to a Flexera report published in 2021, 93% of companies are using some type of cloud-based system, and 73% preparing to optimize existing cloud usage for cost savings.

Therefore, the rising need for lower capital and operating expenditure fuels the growth of the cloud billing market.

Advancements in technology are shaping the cloud billing market.Major companies operating in the cloud billing sector are focused on developing technological solutions for cloud billing to accelerate business growth.

For instance, in November 2020, Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company launched Revenue Cloud, based on multi-cloud billing technology to help companies to track revenue lifecycle. Revenue Cloud, which is part of Salesforce’s Customer 360 platform, combines the firm’s existing partner relationship management (PRM), CPQ and Billing, and B2B commerce solutions into a single solution.

In February 2020, Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company that provides customer relationship management services acquired Vlocity Inc., for $1.3 billion. With its acquisition of Vlocity Inc., Salesforce is taking ownership of the industry cloud. Vlocity Inc., is a US-based software company that offers cloud billing solutions.

The countries covered in the cloud billing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The cloud billing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cloud billing market statistics, including cloud billing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cloud billing market share, detailed cloud billing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cloud billing industry. This cloud billing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229766/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9% Yield

    After a rough month from mid-February to mid-March, investors have reason for some positive sentiment in what’s been a highly volatile environment. Since hitting bottom on March 13, the S&P 500 has gained back 6.5%, and is back up to a 7.5% year-to-date gain. Increases have been even more impressive for the NASDAQ index, which rose 17% in Q1 – for its best quarterly performance since 2020. But not so fast, says JPMorgan asset management CIO Bob Michele, who takes a cautious view of the long-term

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • ChatGPT will quickly handle at least half of the tasks of financial investment jobs, researchers predict

    New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) to Dispose of Healthscope Portfolio

    Medical Properties (MPW) enters an agreement with affiliates of HMC Capital to dispose of its Healthscope portfolio. The move is in line with its capital recycling strategy.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War

  • Glencore Returns to Acquisitions With Offer for Teck Resources

    Glencore PLC’s around $23 billion bid for Canadian miner Teck Resources marks the Swiss-based commodity company’s return to big deal making, potentially creating a copper giant that can capitalize on the rush for energy transition metals. Teck rejected the offer on Monday, which would be one of the largest mining deals in several years, and the family that holds a third of the Canadian company’s voting shares said it won’t back Glencore’s deal. Teck has a large portfolio of copper, and Glencore, which has shied away from acquisitions since being hit by several high-profile regulatory probes, has positioned itself as one the biggest suppliers of resources critical for electric vehicles and clean energy storage.

  • US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles

    General Motors Co, which replaced Toyota as the top U.S. automaker in 2022, posted a 17.6% rise in first-quarter auto sales. "We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs (electric vehicles) in a quarter for the first time," GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

  • Oil & Gas Service Firms Hit by Stalling Activity Levels in Q1

    Halliburton (HAL), Core Labs (CLB) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) are likely to have been impacted by poor sentiment, rising costs, and weak prices in Q1. These factors might impact profitability & rising break-even prices.

  • Rivian: Q1 deliveries top estimates, 'on track' to hit 2023 production forecast

    EV-maker Rivian delivered some much needed positive news today to investors, announcing that Q1 deliveries that topped estimates for the quarter, and its production forecast is still on track.

  • Apple Likely to Boost Its Dividend and Stock Buybacks Yet Again

    The iPhone maker has been increasing its dividend for the last 10 years—and slashing share count for the last five. Expect both to continue when Apple reports March-quarter earnings.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • Tesla Set a Delivery Record. Why the Stock Is Dropping—and What Wall Street Thinks.

    Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, up from 405,278 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from the 310,048 vehicles delivered in the year-ago period.

  • Virginia Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Student Sues School Officials for $40 Million

    The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student earlier this year filed a $40 million lawsuit against school district officials on Monday, saying administrators failed to take action despite repeated warnings that the boy had a gun. The lawsuit, filed in Newport News Circuit Court, said the school’s former assistant principal and other administrators ignored pleas from staff members to search the boy for a gun. The boy, whom officials haven’t named, fired one shot at Abigail Zwerner on Jan. 6, officials said.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Enphase Energy (ENPH) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Enphase Energy (ENPH). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Here's What Makes UnitedHealth Group (UNH) a Lucrative Bet Now

    UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is well-poised for growth on the back of a growing customer base within its government businesses, efficient telehealth services and solid cash-generating abilities.

  • U.S. Bancorp (USB) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does U.S. Bancorp (USB) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • China's rare earths industry has a raw materials problem

    China may already dominate the world’s supply chains of rare earth metals. Even so, it is increasingly worried about securing enough raw materials to feed its vast industrial appetite.