Cloud Computing in Agriculture Thematic Intelligence Report 2023

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing in Agriculture - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This thematic report takes an in-depth look at the importance of cloud computing to the agricultural sector. Firstly, the value chain section provides an in-depth description of each segment of cloud and outlines the specialist vendors and leading adopters of cloud computing in the agricultural sector.

Key segments for the agricultural sector include cloud services (specifically software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS)). Vendors providing SaaS platforms help farmers understand this huge amount of data, not just from their farms but across regions. The platforms are aggregating, centralizing, and analyzing farm data, helping farmers and the wider industry adopt precision agricultural techniques while eliminating the need for farmers to purchase and maintain expensive IT infrastructure.

The challenges section outlines the key challenges currently faced by the agricultural sector. This is followed by an impact assessment detailing the areas in cloud computing where agricultural companies should focus and outlines how these challenges have accelerated the need for cloud computing.

A data analysis section provides market size and growth forecasts, mergers and acquisition activity analysis, a cloud timeline, and insight into patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

Finally, the report profiles companies making their mark within the theme.

Key Highlights

Cloud computing helps farmers achieve precision agriculture: a management technique based on responding to the spatiotemporal variability of crops for improved resource efficiency. Precision agriculture requires a vast amount of data from onsite sensors and satellite imagery. This information is collected and sent to the cloud, where it is aggregated to help farmers make decisions about their crop or livestock management.

The agricultural industry is impacted by the huge variability inherent in biological systems. This variability is further exacerbated by extreme weather and geopolitical events. Cloud computing helps agricultural companies deal with this variability by providing computing power on a usage basis. Therefore, agricultural players can process varying amounts of fluctuating data as and when required without wasting resources on maintaining computing infrastructure or paying for services when they are not required.

Analyst Perspective

The agricultural sector is undergoing a technological revolution, and the adoption of cloud computing is central to this. Cloud computing helps farming to achieve precision agriculture. The vast amount of data required from the farm can be collected, stored and analysed to better understand crop health. There is rapid innovation in the area, helping farmers and the wider industry adopt precision agricultural techniques while eliminating the need for farmers to purchase and maintain expensive IT infrastructure.

Scope

  • It explains why cloud will continue to grow in importance for the agriculture industry.

  • The report outlines how cloud computing is used in precision agriculture and is improving the efficiency of agricultural operations.

  • It also provides examples of what companies and organizations in the agriculture industry are doing in relation to this theme and how they create differentiation.

  • Finally, the report highlight agriculture companies that are leading in this theme.

Reasons to Buy

  • To understand cloud computing and its current and future impact on the agriculture industry.

  • To understand how key challenges that the agriculture sector is facing have accelerated the need for the integrating cloud computing.

  • To identify the leading cloud computing adopters and specialist vendors.

  • The publisher's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Cloud Computing Value Chain

  • Cloud services (PaaS and IaaS)

  • Cloud services (SaaS)

  • Cloud professional services

  • Agriculture Challenges

  • The Green Revolution's second act

  • The Impact of Cloud Computing on Agriculture

  • Case Studies

  • Data Analysis

  • Market size and growth forecasts

  • Mergers and acquisitions

  • Patent trends

  • Company filings trends

  • Cloud computing timeline

  • Companies

  • Leading cloud computing adopters in agriculture

  • Leading cloud computing vendors

  • Specialist cloud computing vendors in agriculture

  • Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Aggio

  • Cropin

  • Dynaspace

  • AGCO

  • Bayer

  • Cargill

  • CNH Industrial

  • John Deere

  • Syngenta

  • Nutrien

  • Data Farming

  • Digifarm

  • OnFarm Data

  • Fyllo

  • Halter

  • WeatherNews

  • Growing Underground

  • Perennia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/szfnrp

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


