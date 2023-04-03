Cloud Computing in Agriculture Thematic Intelligence Report 2023

Company Logo

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Computing in Agriculture - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This thematic report takes an in-depth look at the importance of cloud computing to the agricultural sector. Firstly, the value chain section provides an in-depth description of each segment of cloud and outlines the specialist vendors and leading adopters of cloud computing in the agricultural sector.

Key segments for the agricultural sector include cloud services (specifically software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS)). Vendors providing SaaS platforms help farmers understand this huge amount of data, not just from their farms but across regions. The platforms are aggregating, centralizing, and analyzing farm data, helping farmers and the wider industry adopt precision agricultural techniques while eliminating the need for farmers to purchase and maintain expensive IT infrastructure.

The challenges section outlines the key challenges currently faced by the agricultural sector. This is followed by an impact assessment detailing the areas in cloud computing where agricultural companies should focus and outlines how these challenges have accelerated the need for cloud computing.



A data analysis section provides market size and growth forecasts, mergers and acquisition activity analysis, a cloud timeline, and insight into patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

Finally, the report profiles companies making their mark within the theme.



Key Highlights



Cloud computing helps farmers achieve precision agriculture: a management technique based on responding to the spatiotemporal variability of crops for improved resource efficiency. Precision agriculture requires a vast amount of data from onsite sensors and satellite imagery. This information is collected and sent to the cloud, where it is aggregated to help farmers make decisions about their crop or livestock management.

The agricultural industry is impacted by the huge variability inherent in biological systems. This variability is further exacerbated by extreme weather and geopolitical events. Cloud computing helps agricultural companies deal with this variability by providing computing power on a usage basis. Therefore, agricultural players can process varying amounts of fluctuating data as and when required without wasting resources on maintaining computing infrastructure or paying for services when they are not required.



Analyst Perspective

The agricultural sector is undergoing a technological revolution, and the adoption of cloud computing is central to this. Cloud computing helps farming to achieve precision agriculture. The vast amount of data required from the farm can be collected, stored and analysed to better understand crop health. There is rapid innovation in the area, helping farmers and the wider industry adopt precision agricultural techniques while eliminating the need for farmers to purchase and maintain expensive IT infrastructure.



Scope

It explains why cloud will continue to grow in importance for the agriculture industry.

The report outlines how cloud computing is used in precision agriculture and is improving the efficiency of agricultural operations.

It also provides examples of what companies and organizations in the agriculture industry are doing in relation to this theme and how they create differentiation.

Finally, the report highlight agriculture companies that are leading in this theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Cloud Computing Value Chain

Cloud services (PaaS and IaaS)

Cloud services (SaaS)

Cloud professional services

Agriculture Challenges

The Green Revolution's second act

The Impact of Cloud Computing on Agriculture

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Patent trends

Company filings trends

Cloud computing timeline

Companies

Leading cloud computing adopters in agriculture

Leading cloud computing vendors

Specialist cloud computing vendors in agriculture

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aggio

Cropin

Dynaspace

AGCO

Bayer

Cargill

CNH Industrial

John Deere

Syngenta

Nutrien

Data Farming

Digifarm

OnFarm Data

Fyllo

Halter

WeatherNews

Growing Underground

Perennia

