Cloud Computing Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | Service (SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS) and Geography Segments | Global Forecast to 2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Computing Market value is set to grow by USD 287.03 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Cloud Computing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cloud Computing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The adoption of SaaS helps enterprises in eliminating expenses and complexities associated with managing hardware and software required to run applications. Moreover, SaaS also enables easy access to IoT, data analytics, and AI platforms, which aids businesses in making business decisions. As a result, there will be a high demand for SaaS solutions. The growth of the SaaS market segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period.

Key Cloud Computing Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 287.03 billion

  2. YoY growth (%): 20.37%

  3. Performing market contribution: North America at 40%

  4. Key consumer countries: US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for cloud computing in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rising adoption of cloud solutions from various end-user industries will facilitate the cloud computing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Strategies

Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE are a few of the key vendors in the Cloud Computing Market.

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product development to compete in the market.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP - In March 2021, HPE launched a new portfolio of AMD EPYC processor-based offerings and claimed #1 position in performance, energy efficiency, database analytic workloads, and Java applications.

  • International Business Machines Corp - In March 2021, IBM announced a collaboration with the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) to provide skills-based training courses on the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) 2.0 platform.

  • Oracle Corp - In October 2020, the company launched Oracle Cloud Observability and Management platform, which is a suite of services to enable better visibility and insight across both cloud-native and traditional technologies, whether deployed in multicloud or on-premises environments

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Cloud Computing Market.

  • Increased inclination towards cloud computing for cost-cutting:

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Related Reports:

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The data center liquid immersion cooling market share is expected to increase by USD 222.35 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.46%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Email Hosting Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The email hosting services market share is expected to increase by USD 30.98 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 18.84%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Cloud Computing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 17%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 287.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.37

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
