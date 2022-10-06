Cloud Computing Market In Government Sector to grow by USD 25.41 Bn in 2022, Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled cloud computing market in government sector by Product (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) from Technavio, the market is expected to increase by USD 25.41 bn. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

How big is the North American market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The increased cross-functional service, growing demand for cloud computing to decrease IT expenditure, and rising demand for the OPEX model will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing operating expenses is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. Buy Sample Report.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cloud computing market in the government sector forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Segmentation

Product

Geography

Story continues

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cloud computing market in the government sector report covers the following areas:

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Size

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Trends

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for cloud-based security as one of the prime reasons driving the Cloud Computing Market in the Government Sector growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the cloud computing market in government sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud computing market in government sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud computing market in the government sector across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cloud computing market in government sector vendors

Related Reports:

Identity and Access Management Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Simulation and Analysis Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Computing Market In Government Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.04% Market growth 2022-2026 $25.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 AT and T Inc.

10.6 Capgemini Service SAS

10.7 CGI Inc.

10.8 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.9 Citrix Systems Inc.

10.10 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.11 Equinix Inc.

10.12 Lumen Technologies Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-computing-market-in-government-sector-to-grow-by-usd-25-41-bn-in-2022--alphabet-inc-and-amazoncom-inc-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth---technavio-301641232.html

SOURCE Technavio