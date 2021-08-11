U.S. markets open in 8 hours 44 minutes

Cloud Computing Market to Hit USD 791.48 Billion by 2028; Rising Demand for Improved Virtual Access to Information among Industries to Foster Steady Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·9 min read

Key Companies Profiled in Cloud Computing Market Are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Rackspace Technology, Inc., SAP SE, Apple Inc., Salesforce com, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company (HPE), Sprint Corporation, Verizon Wireless, Red Hat, Inc., Ooma Inc., Paytm, Adobe, Inc.

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud computing market size is projected to reach USD 791.48 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period. Rising preference for omni-cloud systems will prove highly beneficial for the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS)), By Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Government, Consumer Goods, and Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028”. According to this market research report, the value of the market stood at USD 219.00 billion in 2020.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-computing-market-102697

List of Key Players Profiled in the Cloud Computing Market:

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Washington, United States)

  • Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Hangzhou, China)

  • Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

  • VMware, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

  • Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Texas, United States)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

  • Apple Inc. (California, United States)

  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States)

  • HCL Technologies Limited (Noida, India)

  • Hewlett-Packard Company (HPE) (California, United States)

  • Sprint Corporation (Kansas, United States)

  • Verizon Wireless (New York, United States)

  • Red Hat, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

  • Ooma Inc. (California, United States)

  • Paytm (Uttar Pradesh, India)

  • Adobe, Inc. (California, United States)

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

17.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 791.48 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 219.00 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

140

Tables, Charts & Figures

55

Segments covered

Type; Service; Industry; and Region

Growth Drivers

Integration of Big Data, AI, and ML with Cloud Will Provide Impetus to Market

Proliferating Cloud-based Solutions amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid Growth

Substantial Adoption of Omni-cloud over Multi-cloud to Boost Cloud Computing Market Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Data Privacy and Information Security Concerns Associated with Cloud Solutions to Impede Growth

Omni-cloud computing is a cloud solution that allows multiple cloud services to smoothly integrate and streamline their data on a single platform. The omni-cloud system is being increasingly preferred over the multi-cloud system owing to its multiple advantages and leading the cloud computing market trends. For example, an omni-cloud tool makes it possible to access real-time information from any location. In a departmental store, for instance, whenever there is an inventory shortfall, the cloud will send notification to the authorities, who will then take the necessary action. Similarly, storage of data on a unified platform also enables efficient analysis, enhances productivity, and elevates the quality of services. These, along with a few other benefits, are widening the applicability of omni-cloud computing across a variety of industries.

COVID-19 Impact:

Acceptance of Cloud-based Solutions to Favor Market During COVID-19 Pandemic

The acceptance of work from culture across public and private sectors has resulted in high demand for SaaS-based collaboration solutions. This has created opportunities for cloud companies to expand their customer base by introducing innovative solutions. For instance, in May 2020, Microsoft Corporation introduced "Hospital Emergency Response", a cloud-based solution for the healthcare sector. The solution is enabled by Azure platform. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other healthcare institutions are permitted to control the solution to develop COVID-19 calculation tools and reduce the work-stress on front-line workforces.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cloud-computing-market-102697

The Report Includes?

  • Detailed research into the factors driving the market growth;

  • In-depth study of the roadblocks facing the market;

  • Comprehensive analysis of the segments of the market; and

  • Thorough assessment of the competitive developments and regional landscape of the market.

Market Restraint:

Potential Risk of Cyber Attacks to Negatively Influence Adoption of Cloud Systems

Today, majority of organizations and many government departments and agencies have shifted their databases onto the cloud to improve efficiency and productivity of resources as well as bring down costs. Unfortunately, this move has exposed sensitive information to hackers, who have frequently launched cyber-attacks to retrieve and misuse data. For instance, the US-based Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) revealed that in April 2020 hackers from Iran attempted to breach personal files of World Health Organization (WHO) staffers while the world was reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. In February 2020, two Chinese hackers were persecuted by the US Department of Justice for performing cryptocurrency laundering activities for North Korean nationals. Such attacks are prompted by the availability of delicate data on cloud platforms and the constant threat of privacy infringement may hinder the cloud computing market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Insights:

Strong Presence of Tech Bigwigs to Augment the Market in North America

North America is home to some of the biggest technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, and IBM and this factor has enabled the region to boast a market size of USD 78.28 Billion in 2020. Moreover, the regulatory and research environment in the region is extremely favorable for development and adoption of advanced cloud technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). As a result, North America is slated to dominate the cloud computing market share during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the internet and rising usage of smartphones will aid Asia-Pacific register a high CAGR, while rapid deployment of 5G will favor market growth in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cloud-computing-market-102697

Competitive Landscape

Advent of IoT to Create Numerous Innovation Opportunities for Market Players

The market leaders such as Oracle and SAP are directing their research and investment energies toward efficiently utilizing the opportunities generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) phenomenon. Most of the players in this market are focused of making their products and services smarter and more streamlined using IoT-based tools.

Industry Developments:

  • October 2019: SAP SE, the German software company, launched SAP HANA, the company’s integrated cloud service with advanced data and analytics capabilities. The service comprises of the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution to enable efficient warehouse management.

  • July 2019: Bahrain became the first country in the Middle East where Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon’s cloud computing division, introduced its cloud solutions. The company aims at tapping the technological potential of businesses in the Middle East through the launch of its services in the region.

Quick Buy - Cloud Computing Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102697

Major Table of Content for Cloud Computing Market:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Cloud Computing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type (Value)

        • Public Cloud

        • Private Cloud

        • Hybrid Cloud

      • By Service (Value)

        • Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

        • Platform as a Service (PaaS)

        • Software as a Service (SaaS)

      • By Industry (Value)

        • BFSI

        • IT and Telecommunications

        • Government

        • Consumer Goods and Retail

        • Healthcare

        • Manufacturing

        • Others (Education, etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Latin America

        • Europe

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Asia Pacific

    • North America Cloud Computing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Type (Value)

        • Public Cloud

        • Private Cloud

        • Hybrid Cloud

      • By Service (Value)

        • Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

        • Platform as a Service (PaaS)

        • Software as a Service (SaaS)

      • By Industry (Value)

        • BFSI

        • IT and Telecommunications

        • Government

        • Consumer Goods and Retail

        • Healthcare

        • Manufacturing

        • Others (Education, etc.)

      • By Country (Value)

        • United States

        • Canada

TOC Continued..

Speak to Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-computing-market-102697

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Online Trading Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By End-Users (Banking and Financial Institutions, Brokers and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Industry (Air and Water Pollution Monitoring, Carbon Footprint Management, Crop Monitoring, Fire Detection, Forest Monitoring, Green Building, Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring, Sustainable Mining and Exploration, Water Management, Weather Monitoring and Forecasting, and Other), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Document Management, Web Content Management, Digital Asset Management, eDiscovery, and Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Smart Building Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Application (Residential, and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application Area (Insurance Claims, Money Laundering), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Government, Construction and Real Estate), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cloud-computing-market-9843


