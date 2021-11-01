Cloud Computing Market to Reach USD 791.48 Billion by 2028; Microsoft Corporation Launches Cloud for Healthcare Organizations Set to Offer Growth Prospect: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in Cloud Computing Market: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), Rackspace Technology, Inc., SAP SE, Apple Inc., Salesforce com, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company (HPE), Sprint Corporation, Verizon Wireless, Red Hat, Inc., Ooma Inc., Paytm, Adobe, Inc.

Pune, India, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud computing market size was USD 219.00 billion in 2020. The market is projected to reach from USD 250.04 billion in 2021 to USD 791.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9% during the 2021-2028 period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Cloud Computing Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, the market growth is majorly navigated by the increasing employment of progressive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the growing fluctuation of enterprises towards cloud-based solutions.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-computing-market-102697

List of the Key Companies Profiled:

• Amazon Web Services (AWS) (Washington, U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

• Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Hangzhou, China)

• Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, U.S.)

• VMware, Inc. (California, U.S.)

• Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, U.S.)

• Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

• SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

• Apple Inc. (California, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 17.9 % 2028 Value Projection USD 791.48 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 219.00 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type; Service; Industry; Regional Growth Drivers Integration of Big Data, AI, and ML with Cloud to Provide Impetus to Market



Pitfalls & Challenges Data Privacy and Information Security Concerns Associated with Cloud Solutions to Impede Growth





Story continues

COVID-19 Impact

Multiplying Cloud-based Solutions amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Support Growth

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected majority countries across the globe. Government and organizations across numerous industries are broadly reliant on IT-associated solutions and services.

Recently, there is a significant upsurge in the demand for online live streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Spotify, and others, as most of the labor force is following the newly inflicted working schedule of ‘Work From Home’ (WFH) owing to lockdown limitations.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cloud-computing-market-102697

Report Coverage

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective.

The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the demand for cloud computing in the near future.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the cloud computing market is fragmented into private cloud, hybrid cloud, and public cloud.

By service, the market is classified into software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

In terms of industry, the market is categorized into banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), government, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, consumer goods & retail, manufacturing, and others. Among the segments, IT & telecommunications is projected to show the largest share during the study period.

Geographically, the market is segmented across five major regions: North America, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Drivers and Restraints

Incorporation of Big Data, AI, and ML with Cloud to Offer Motivation to Market Growth

The rising implementation of technologies such as big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and others are projected to fuel the growth of the market. These technologies alter the market setting, as it aids users in surveying, assessing, and envisaging the untreated data.

Moreover, implementing these developing technologies with cloud solutions would aid enterprises to augment their imagining capabilities and make complicated data available and serviceable. Therefore, these factors are expected to promote the cloud computing market growth during the mentioned timeframe.

Regional Insights

North America held the maximum market share in 2020, which was worth USD 78.28 billion and is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is probable to exhibit sudden growth during the predicted period. The growth is owing to the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions across production and healthcare industries.

Europe is estimated to display a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is accredited to the growing start-ups, digital government ventures and supervisory environment, and rising adoption of cloud-based technologies.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-computing-market-102697

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Focus on Inventive Cloud Computing Solutions to Reinforce Competition

Prime players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, and Apple, Inc. are fixated on advancing their prevailing product portfolio.

Moreover, these companies are now emerging and delivering cloud-based solutions with inventive technologies such as AI, ML, and others to refine their products and offer augmented solutions to their users.

Industry Development

May 2020: Microsoft Corporation presented industry-specific Microsoft cloud for healthcare organizations and streamlined communications and amplified workflow proficiency. Additionally, this involves data analytics for both unstructured as well as structured data.

Quick Buy - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102697

Table Of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Annexure / Appendix Global Cloud Computing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Type (USD) Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By Service (USD) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS) By Industry (USD) BFSI IT and Telecommunications Government Consumer Goods and Retail Healthcare Manufacturing Others (Education, etc.) By Region (USD) North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-computing-market-102697

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Loyalty Management Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-Commerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Application (Marketing and Sales Automation, Customer Management, Lead Generation & Customer Retention), By Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare) and Regional Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

Robotic Process Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Operation (Rule-Based, Knowledge-Based), By Application (Administration and reporting, Customer Support, Data Migration & Capture Extraction, Analysis, Others), By Industry (Retail, Manufacturing and Logistics Industry, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Hospitality, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware (Sensors; PLC; HMI; Servo; Motor; Drive; Laser Markers; Safety Light Curtain; Robots), and Software), By Industry (Discrete Industry (Automotive; Electronics; Heavy Manufacturing; Packaging), and Process Industry (Oil & Gas; Chemicals; Pulp & Paper; Mining and Metals; Health Care), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cloud-computing-market-9843



