Cloud Computing Market Size in K-12 Education Sector to Grow by USD 1.74 Bn | 55% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector will witness a YOY growth of 18.17% in 2022 at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the Cloud Computing Market in the K-12 Education Sector is the increasing adoption of e-learning due to the growing digitization and mushrooming of startups offering MOOCs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector Market 2022-2026

This report further entails cloud computing market segmentation in the K-12 education sector, including:

Service - Software as a service, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service

Geography - North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Vendor Insights

Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Built In Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Ellucian Co. LP

HP Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Verizon Communications Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 55 percent of market growth. In North America's K-12 education sector, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for cloud computing. The market in this region, however, will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

Story continues

Teachers conduct classes, conduct student evaluations, and construct assignment plans in a virtual teaching space using cloud computing technology, which will help the cloud computing market in the K-12 education sector grow in North America throughout the forecast period

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The SaaS segment's cloud computing market share will expand significantly in the K-12 education sector. Due to various advantages such as simpler administration, elastic scalability, geographical independence or mobility, rapid data access, and reliably lower cost of ownership, SaaS is expected to continue to rise in the education sector in the future years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing usage of e-learning due to increased digitization and mushrooming startups delivering MOOCs is one of the important drivers driving the worldwide cloud computing market growth in the K-12 education sector. Another market trend in the K-12 education sector that is likely to have a favorable impact on the industry in the forecast period is the integration of IoT with cloud computing. However, data security and privacy issues are one of the major roadblocks to the global cloud computing market's expansion in the K-12 education sector.

Cloud Computing Market Scope in K-12 Education Sector Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.17 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Blackboard Inc., Built In Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

