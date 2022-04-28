U.S. markets closed

Cloud Computing Market Size in K-12 Education Sector to Grow by USD 1.74 Bn | 55% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector will witness a YOY growth of 18.17% in 2022 at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the Cloud Computing Market in the K-12 Education Sector is the increasing adoption of e-learning due to the growing digitization and mushrooming of startups offering MOOCs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector Market 2022-2026
This report further entails cloud computing market segmentation in the K-12 education sector, including:

  • Service - Software as a service, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service

  • Geography - North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Baidu Inc.

  • Blackboard Inc.

  • Built In Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • Ellucian Co. LP

  • HP Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NetApp Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Rackspace Technology Inc.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 55 percent of market growth. In North America's K-12 education sector, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for cloud computing. The market in this region, however, will grow at a slower rate than the market in other regions.

Teachers conduct classes, conduct student evaluations, and construct assignment plans in a virtual teaching space using cloud computing technology, which will help the cloud computing market in the K-12 education sector grow in North America throughout the forecast period

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The SaaS segment's cloud computing market share will expand significantly in the K-12 education sector. Due to various advantages such as simpler administration, elastic scalability, geographical independence or mobility, rapid data access, and reliably lower cost of ownership, SaaS is expected to continue to rise in the education sector in the future years.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing usage of e-learning due to increased digitization and mushrooming startups delivering MOOCs is one of the important drivers driving the worldwide cloud computing market growth in the K-12 education sector. Another market trend in the K-12 education sector that is likely to have a favorable impact on the industry in the forecast period is the integration of IoT with cloud computing. However, data security and privacy issues are one of the major roadblocks to the global cloud computing market's expansion in the K-12 education sector.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Cloud Computing Market in K-12 Education Sector.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data Center Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Computing Market Scope in K-12 Education Sector

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.74 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.17

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 55%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Blackboard Inc., Built In Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service

  • 5.3 Software as a service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Infrastructure as a service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Platform as a service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 HP Inc.

  • 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.10 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.11 NetApp Inc.

  • 10.12 Oracle Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-computing-market-size-in-k-12-education-sector-to-grow-by-usd-1-74-bn--55-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301533332.html

SOURCE Technavio

