Cloud Computing in Packaging Thematic Intelligence Report 2023

Global cloud revenues will grow at a CAGR of 16% between 2021 and 2026.

This report explores the various use cases of cloud computing in the packaging sector. It identifies the leading adopters and vendors of cloud computing in the packaging sector. It identifies the areas of the cloud computing value chain that packaging companies should prioritize investing in.



The cloud is now the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources, including hardware, software, and platforms and tools for application developers. Cloud computing is foundational for packaging companies' digitalization initiatives and for upgrading and standardizing packaging companies' changing IT systems.



Packaging companies should consider how their specific requirements and legacy IT systems may dictate the most suitable cloud infrastructure type for them to invest in. SaaS, private cloud services, and PaaS will remain the largest segments of the cloud market in this period.

Understand the importance of cloud computing to the packaging sector and how it is adopted; Learn who the leading adopters and vendors of cloud computing in the packaging sector are; Learn which areas of the cloud computing value chain packaging companies should prioritize investing in

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Cloud Computing Value Chain

Cloud services (PaaS and IaaS)

Cloud services (SaaS)

Cloud professional services

Packaging Challenges

The Impact of Cloud Computing on Packaging

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Patent trends

Company filings trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Cloud computing timeline

Companies

Leading cloud computing adopters in packaging

Leading cloud computing vendors

Specialist cloud computing vendors in packaging

Sector Scorecard

Packaging sector scorecard

Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tetra Laval

Avery Dennison

Stora Enso

Amcor

Ardagh

DS Smith

Owens-Illinois

UPM Kymmene

Westrock

International Paper

Silgan

Verallia

Orange,TietoEVRY

DXC Technologies

Cisco

IBM (Nordcloud)

Digimarc

HCL

Hexagon

American Software (Logility)

Alchemy Cloud

WebPac

Whitespider

