Cloud Computing in Packaging Thematic Intelligence Report 2023
DUBLIN, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Computing in Packaging - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global cloud revenues will grow at a CAGR of 16% between 2021 and 2026.
This report explores the various use cases of cloud computing in the packaging sector. It identifies the leading adopters and vendors of cloud computing in the packaging sector. It identifies the areas of the cloud computing value chain that packaging companies should prioritize investing in.
The cloud is now the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources, including hardware, software, and platforms and tools for application developers. Cloud computing is foundational for packaging companies' digitalization initiatives and for upgrading and standardizing packaging companies' changing IT systems.
Scope
Packaging companies should consider how their specific requirements and legacy IT systems may dictate the most suitable cloud infrastructure type for them to invest in. SaaS, private cloud services, and PaaS will remain the largest segments of the cloud market in this period.
Reasons to Buy
Understand the importance of cloud computing to the packaging sector and how it is adopted; Learn who the leading adopters and vendors of cloud computing in the packaging sector are; Learn which areas of the cloud computing value chain packaging companies should prioritize investing in
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Cloud Computing Value Chain
Cloud services (PaaS and IaaS)
Cloud services (SaaS)
Cloud professional services
Packaging Challenges
The Impact of Cloud Computing on Packaging
Case Studies
Data Analysis
Market size and growth forecasts
Mergers and acquisitions
Patent trends
Company filings trends
Hiring trends
Social media trends
Cloud computing timeline
Companies
Leading cloud computing adopters in packaging
Leading cloud computing vendors
Specialist cloud computing vendors in packaging
Sector Scorecard
Packaging sector scorecard
Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Tetra Laval
Avery Dennison
Stora Enso
Amcor
Ardagh
DS Smith
Owens-Illinois
UPM Kymmene
Westrock
International Paper
Silgan
Verallia
Orange,TietoEVRY
DXC Technologies
Cisco
IBM (Nordcloud)
Digimarc
HCL
Hexagon
American Software (Logility)
Alchemy Cloud
WebPac
Whitespider
