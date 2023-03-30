U.S. markets open in 8 hours 26 minutes

Cloud Contact Center Market Is Expected to Reach USD 173.9 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 23.9% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America is the biggest market for Cloud Contact Center services, with the US being the biggest contributor to market growth.

Farmington, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cloud Contact Center Market Size Was Valued At USD 28.09 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach USD 173.9 Billion By 2030, Growing at a CAGR Of 23.9% During The Forecast Period (2023 - 2030). The global Cloud Contact Center market is the business that helps businesses in different industries with customer service and other related services. This market is mostly driven by the growing need for efficient customer service and support, as well as the growing use of advanced technologies like cloud-based services, artificial intelligence, and automation.

During this time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the most. This is because of things like the growing number of customer service centers and the fact that countries like China and India are using more advanced technologies.

Cisco Systems, Avaya Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are some of the most important companies in the global Cloud Contact Center market.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Cloud Contact Center Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (Big Data Analytics. Business Analytics, Customer Analytics, Risk Analytics & Statistical Analysis) By Deployment Outlook (On-premise & Cloud) By End Use Outlook (Medical Use, Cancer & Chronic Pain) By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Deployment Insights:

Hybrid deployment is a mix of on-premise deployment and deployment in the cloud. This deployment mode gives businesses more control over their Cloud Contact Center operations while still taking advantage of the cloud's ability to grow and change. Large businesses that want to move from an on-premise deployment model to a cloud-based one should use hybrid deployment.

The cloud-based deployment mode is expected to grow faster than the on-premise deployment mode because more people are using cloud computing and businesses need to be more agile and flexible in how they run. On-premise deployment, on the other hand, is likely to stay popular among large businesses that need more control and customization options. Businesses that want to get the best of both on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment are likely to use hybrid deployment.

End User Insights:

Most large businesses have more than 500 workers and a large IT infrastructure with a lot of resources. For their Cloud Contact Center operations, these businesses are more likely to use an on-premise deployment model, which gives them more control and customization options. But large businesses are also starting to use cloud-based solutions to make their Cloud Contact Center operations more scalable and flexible.

The global Cloud Contact Center market has a big chance to grow because more and more SMEs are using cloud-based solutions to meet their customer service needs. Large enterprises will still be an important part of the market because their size and complexity mean they need more complex and sophisticated Cloud Contact Center solutions.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the biggest market for Cloud Contact Center services, with the US being the biggest contributor to market growth. Large businesses with a strong focus on customer service are common in the region. This has led to the use of advanced Cloud Contact Center technologies like cloud-based solutions, artificial intelligence, and automation.

Cloud Contact Center services are becoming more popular in the Middle East and Africa. Countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and South Africa are driving this growth. In this region, customer service is getting more and more attention, and advanced Cloud Contact Center technologies like cloud-based solutions and artificial intelligence are being used more and more.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248601

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 173.9 Billion

By Product

Fixed-wing, Hybrid, Rotary Blade, Other

By Application

Mapping & Surveying, Filming & Photography, Surveillance & Monitoring, Inspection & Maintenance, Precision Agriculture, Other

By End-use

Real Estate & Construction, Agriculture, Energy, Media & Entertainment, Security & Law Enforcement, Delivery & Logistics, Other

By Companies 

8X8, Inc., ALE International, Altivon, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ameyo, Amtelco, Aspect Software, Avaya Inc., Avoxi, Cisco Systems, Inc., Enghouse Interactive Inc., Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd., Five9, Inc., Genesys, Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., SAP SE, Spok, Inc., Talkdesk, Inc., Twilio Inc., UiPath, Unify Inc., VCC Live

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Patient-centric care: Care that puts the patient first is getting more attention around the world. Patients are getting more involved in their care and asking for personalized and coordinated care across different care settings and teams. Care management solutions can help healthcare providers meet these needs by letting them give coordinated, patient-centred care.

Value-based care and population health management: The need for care management solutions is being driven by the move toward value-based care models. Value-based care models try to improve health outcomes at a lower cost by making care coordination and managing the health of a population better. Care management solutions can help healthcare providers reach these goals by letting them manage and coordinate care across different care settings and teams.

Restraining Factors:

Globalization of businesses: As businesses start to do business all over the world, they need a centralized system for helping customers. Contact centers help businesses reach this goal by helping customers in different places and at different times.

Increasing demand for omnichannel support: Customers expect to be able to talk to businesses through a variety of digital channels, such as voice, email, chat, social media, and messaging platforms. Contact centers help businesses provide customers with seamless support across all channels, which make customers happier and more loyal.

Opportunity Analysis:

Regulatory compliance: Contact centers must follow different rules about data privacy, security, and protecting customers. If you don't follow these rules, you could get fined or go to jail, which can be a big problem for businesses that do business in more than one place.

Complexity of operations: Contact centers have to handle a lot of calls and questions, which can be difficult and take a lot of resources. It can be hard to keep track of all the different channels, agents, and customer interactions, which can affect the quality of service given to customers.

Challenges:

Expansion into emerging markets: Businesses in the Cloud Contact Center market have a lot of room to grow in places like China, India, and Southeast Asia, which are all emerging markets. There are a lot of customers in these areas, and the number of customers is growing. This gives businesses a chance to grow and offer their services in new markets.

Personalization of customer interactions: Businesses can set themselves apart from their competitors by giving customers more personalized service, which is becoming more and more popular. Contact centers can use data analytics and AI technologies to give customers personalized help, which makes customers happier and more loyal.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
8X8, Inc., ALE International, Altivon, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ameyo, Amtelco, Aspect Software, Avaya Inc., Avoxi, Cisco Systems, Inc., Enghouse Interactive Inc., Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd., Five9, Inc., Genesys, Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., SAP SE, Spok, Inc., Talkdesk, Inc., Twilio Inc., UiPath, Unify Inc., VCC Live, and others.

By Product

  • Fixed-wing

  • Hybrid

  • Rotary Blade

By Application

  • Mapping & Surveying

  • Filming & Photography

  • Surveillance & Monitoring

  • Inspection & Maintenance

  • Precision Agriculture

  • Others

By End-use

  • Real Estate & Construction

  • Agriculture

  • Energy

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Security & Law Enforcement

  • Delivery & Logistics

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • API Management Market - The global API management market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

  • Geospatial Analytics Market - The global geospatial analytics market size was USD 56.88 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 63.61 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 12.8% during the 2022-2030.

  • Blockchain Market - The global blockchain market size is projected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2022 to USD 39.7 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 67.3% during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


