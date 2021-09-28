U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.50
    -27.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,640.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,007.00
    -187.75 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.30
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.18
    +0.73 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.29 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +2.81 (+15.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    -0.0031 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2090
    +0.2310 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,781.08
    -2,058.16 (-4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.00
    -66.52 (-6.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.16
    -31.24 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Cloud and cyber-security specialist, Stripe OLT, celebrate continued growth following rebrand

·1 min read

Stripe OLT, a Microsoft Gold Partner that specialise in cloud, cyber security and business technology, announce further growth following their rebrand at the end of 2020

BRISTOL, England, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rebrand happened during a period of major change for the company; in the last two years, Stripe OLT have more than doubled in size and expanded their client portfolio by over 40%, gaining a strong foothold in the ever-growing cyber-security market.

Stripe OLT logo
Stripe OLT logo

Key security contracts recently awarded include large-scale NHS Trust deployments, as well as consultancy projects for countrywide organisations, such as the National Rail. In line with this success, Stripe OLT have expanded their security team by 67% per cent and are looking to employ 3 new positions by the end of Q4.

Central to their mission, Stripe OLT strive to protect organisations from digital threats, whilst empowering them with cutting-edge cloud technology. Ryan Pullen, Head of Cyber-Security at Stripe OLT comments:

"The cyber-security market has grown massively in the last year, to meet the rising demand for protection against the threats that naturally come alongside rapid digitisation. Businesses have had to adopt remote working without the right controls in place, and we're still seeing the repercussions a year later. It's this unprecedented increase in cyber-attacks, that have required us to channel our resources, and further strengthen the 24/7 Managed Security Services that support our clients."

During 2021 there has been massive reinvestment at Stripe OLT; supporting a refreshed strategic vision, not only have they increased their number of employees and expanded their cyber-security department, Stripe OLT have adopted a core leadership team to cover 8 key departments.

Tom Robbins, Client Director at Stripe OLT says, "With several large-scale partnership wins in 2021 we have been able to invest in more talent at Stripe OLT, which not only means welcoming new employees, but additionally allows us to provide the best possible service to our clients. The team are extremely excited to enter the final quarter of this year with a clear vision for our clients and for what's to come in 2022."

From their offices in London and Bristol, Stripe OLT provide Managed IT Support, Cloud Consultancy and Cyber Security services, actively supporting and protecting critical infrastructures in established organisations throughout the UK. With specialities across Transport, Finance, Legal and Healthcare, Stripe OLT's clients include Bristol Airport, Hargreaves Lansdown, Sustrans, and Knotel.

Website: www.stripeolt.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485950/Stripe_OLT_Logo.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • China Power Price Hike Sought Amid Supply Crunch: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s second-biggest economy is caught in the grips of a widening power crisis that’s threatening to stymie growth and further tangle already snarled global supply chains. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtAt least 2

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal

    As a severe power crunch roils China's northeastern industrial heartland, senior officials face mounting pressure from alarmed citizens to ramp up coal imports thick and fast in order to keep lights on, factories open and even water supplies flowing. With electricity shortages sparked by scant coal supply crippling large sections of industry, the governor of Jilin province, one of the hardest hit in the world's no.2 economy, called for a surge in coal imports, while a power company association said supply was being expanded "at any cost". News organisations and social media carried reports and posts saying the lack of power in the northeast had shut down traffic lights, residential elevators and 3G mobile phone coverage as well as triggering factory shutdowns.

  • HSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in London

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- The interrogators lit into Noel Quinn, as if he were a latter-day Neville Chamberlain. Where were his ethics? asked members of the U.K. Parliament. His morals? His stand against totalitarianism? Comparisons with 1930s Germany often seem “mad,” one politician allowed, but is any country “so evil and wicked” that Quinn would pull his business?Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings F

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtG

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Top Growth Stocks for October 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Top Stocks for October 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. HOW LONG HAS THERE BEEN A POWER SUPPLY PROBLEM IN CHINA? Restrictions on power use in homes have only just taken effect.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.