Cloud and Data Center Markets Trends Report 2022 - Assessment of Edge Computing Capabilities' Priorities

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud and Data Center Markets - Market Trends" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report analyses the datacenter and cloud markets' development.

  • It presents the key stakes and challenges for each of them.

  • The market structure is also examined

  • An analysis of the market development in the key main regions is provided.

  • It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of each market.

  • It concludes with market sizing and forecasts through a breakdown by segment and by region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Context and principles

  • The rise of cloud computing

  • Cloud computing: development level

  • Main business model of data center

  • Technological sovereignty initiatives in cloud services

  • Industry requirement for Internet Data centers

  • Regulations on the global cloud services market

  • Edge computing complements cloud computing

  • Edge computing technical benefits

  • Assessment of edge computing capabilities' priorities

  • The implementation of edge facilities (also) depends on use cases

  • Current edge computing use cases

  • Major telcos are already involved in edge computing

3. Regional market analysis

3.1 European cloud market

  • Overview of the European market of cloud services

  • The European industry is growing rapidly but not very competitively

  • European alternatives to the US big tech

  • What's next in the European cloud market?

3.2 USA cloud market

  • Overview of the US market of cloud services

  • Alternative cloud providers challenging hyperscalers in niche focus

  • Cloud regulation not as stringent as in the EU

3.3 Asian cloud and data centers market

  • APAC region cloud market overview

  • APAC region cloud computing market

  • APAC data center and cloud ecosystem

4. Market Dynamics

  • Drivers and barriers

  • Market sizing

  • Drivers and barriers

  • Market sizing

  • Leading digital industry players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cejy3c-data-center?w=5

