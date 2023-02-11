Cloud and Data Center Markets Trends Report 2022 - Assessment of Edge Computing Capabilities' Priorities
This report analyses the datacenter and cloud markets' development.
It presents the key stakes and challenges for each of them.
The market structure is also examined
An analysis of the market development in the key main regions is provided.
It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of each market.
It concludes with market sizing and forecasts through a breakdown by segment and by region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary
2. Context and principles
The rise of cloud computing
Cloud computing: development level
Main business model of data center
Technological sovereignty initiatives in cloud services
Industry requirement for Internet Data centers
Regulations on the global cloud services market
Edge computing complements cloud computing
Edge computing technical benefits
Assessment of edge computing capabilities' priorities
The implementation of edge facilities (also) depends on use cases
Current edge computing use cases
Major telcos are already involved in edge computing
3. Regional market analysis
3.1 European cloud market
Overview of the European market of cloud services
The European industry is growing rapidly but not very competitively
European alternatives to the US big tech
What's next in the European cloud market?
3.2 USA cloud market
Overview of the US market of cloud services
Alternative cloud providers challenging hyperscalers in niche focus
Cloud regulation not as stringent as in the EU
3.3 Asian cloud and data centers market
APAC region cloud market overview
APAC region cloud computing market
APAC data center and cloud ecosystem
4. Market Dynamics
Drivers and barriers
Market sizing
Drivers and barriers
Market sizing
Leading digital industry players
