U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.25
    -25.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,590.00
    -144.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,292.75
    -132.75 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.90
    -9.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.61
    +1.55 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.60
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    +2.28 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0150
    -0.4230 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,780.46
    -916.79 (-4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.78
    -21.00 (-4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.64
    -56.51 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Cloud and Data Center Markets Trends Report 2022 with Focus on Europe, USA and Asia

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud and Data Center Markets - Market Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the datacenter and cloud markets' development.

  • It presents the key stakes and challenges for each of them.

  • The market structure is also examined

  • An analysis of the market development in the key main regions is provided.

  • It reviews the main drivers and barriers to the development of each market.

  • It concludes with market sizing and forecasts through a breakdown by segment and by region.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Context and principles

  • The rise of cloud computing

  • Cloud computing: development level

  • Main business model of data center

  • Technological sovereignty initiatives in cloud services

  • Industry requirement for Internet Data centers

  • Regulations on the global cloud services market

  • Edge computing complements cloud computing

  • Edge computing technical benefits

  • Assessment of edge computing capabilities' priorities

  • The implementation of edge facilities (also) depends on use cases

  • Current edge computing use cases

  • Major telcos are already involved in edge computing

3. Regional market analysis

3.1 European cloud market

  • Overview of the European market of cloud services

  • The European industry is growing rapidly but not very competitively

  • European alternatives to the US big tech

  • What's next in the European cloud market?

3.2 USA cloud market

  • Overview of the US market of cloud services

  • Alternative cloud providers challenging hyperscalers in niche focus

  • Cloud regulation not as stringent as in the EU

3.3 Asian cloud and data centers market

  • APAC region cloud market overview

  • APAC region cloud computing market

  • APAC data center and cloud ecosystem

4. Market Dynamics

  • Drivers and barriers

  • Market sizing

  • Drivers and barriers

  • Market sizing

  • Leading digital industry players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyi5j7-data-center?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Cut Oil Output in Retaliation for West’s Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Ta

  • Russia to Cut Oil Production, Sending Prices Higher

    Russia said it plans to cut production by around 500,000 barrels a day, or about 5%, next month, sending crude prices higher in a move that Moscow said was in response to Western oil sanctions.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • Permian Oil Production Could Surge By 500,000 Bpd This Year

    Bullish catalysts are mounting in the Permian Basin, with some predicting a 500,000 bpd surge in output this year

  • Crypto exchange to shutdown 'staking' after SEC settlement

    The settlement with Kraken and one of its business practices could spell headaches for other platforms with similar services.

  • Oil prices climb after Russia announces production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in March

    Russia indicated the move was in retaliation for western price caps as punishment for the country's nearly one-year deadly war in Ukraine.

  • Ford CEO Tells Employees They Need Clearer Goals, Performance Metrics

    Jim Farley said employees need more guidance about how to contribute to company goals, a week after a disappointing earnings report.

  • Micron Cuts Executives’ Salaries in Latest Belt-Tightening Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. is cutting executives salaries by as much as 20% and suspending bonuses as the chipmaker copes with an industrywide slump.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy i

  • Crypto industry fears a staking ban, as some turn to bitcoin: ‘It has always been on the safe side of regulation’

    Some crypto industry participants fear that a charge brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against crypto exchange Kraken may lead to a ban on digital asset staking.

  • The Battle for America’s Smokers Is Heating Up

    U.S. cigarette volumes fell sharply last year as smokers cut back to save cash. Tobacco giants Altria and BAT also have a new rival on their turf.

  • Bad News: Most Americans Plan to Work During Retirement

    American investors are getting the jitters about retirement. More than half say they might need to work during retirement. Close to half say they'll need to work during retirement. And another large contingent say they'll need to move someplace cheaper … Continue reading → The post Majority of Americans Plan to Work During Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Rise as Russia Plans Output Cuts in Response to Sanctions

    Russia said it planned to cut oil production in response to Western sanctions, sending international crude prices higher. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that Russia would throttle output by 500,000 barrels a day in March. Russia produced 9.7 million barrels a day in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. In recent market action: + Most-actively traded contracts for Brent crude, the benchmark in oil markets, rose 2.6% to $86.73 a barrel. + The U.S. equivalent, WTI,

  • Advent, CVC Are Among Suitors for €3 Billion Viatris OTC Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Advent International’s Zentiva generics business and Bain Capital-backed drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG are suitors considering bids for for Viatris Inc.’s European consumer-health assets, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case Tha

  • Volvo in Advanced Talks on Possible Lithium Mining

    The company is in advanced talks with some of the biggest miners, including over potential stakes in lithium mining or processing operations, Volvo Car CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

    Demand for key battery metals is expected to soar by 80% by 2030, and without some drastic changes, a supply squeeze might be inevitable

  • GM Is Getting a Grip on Chips With U.S. Production Deal

    General Motors and Global Foundries, on Thursday, announced a partnership for the supply of chips needed to make cars.