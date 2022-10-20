U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

Cloud Data Warehouse Market Size to Grow by USD 17.74 Billion From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market share is set to increase by USD 17.74 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 27.38% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 27.62% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market 2023-2027
To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market as the parent IT consulting and other services market covering companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services. The global IT consulting and other services market covers companies that provide information technology consulting and information management services. Technavio calculates the IT consulting and other services market size based on combined revenue generated by companies engaged in the provision of all types of IT services, including BPO services. It includes the annual revenues generated by the companies through the execution of the IT services contracts.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

  • Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market – Customer Landscape

  • The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

  • The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Cloud Data Warehouse MarketSegmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

  • North America is the fastest-growing region in the global cloud data warehouse market compared to other regions. 48% growth will originate from North America. The potential benefits of cloud data warehouse solutions, such as low power consumption and improved write speed, are propelling the adoption of cloud data warehouse solutions among SMEs across various verticals such as BFSI, government and public sectors, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, telecommunication, and several others. SMEs have dynamic needs but fewer resources to meet their objectives when compared with large enterprises. SMEs face constant pressure to upgrade themselves and keep pace with rapid technological advances, thereby gaining a competitive edge over their competitors.

Type Segment Overview

  • The Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market as per type segmentation is categorized into Deployment and Application.

  • Revenue Generating Segment - The cloud data warehouse market share growth by the large enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Several industries are early adopters of advanced technologies. Hence, the volume of data generated is high, which necessitates the use of cloud data warehouse solutions. With the increase in data being generated, enterprises are looking are opting for ways to optimize this into a profitable situation. With benefits such as data standardization, flexibility, connectivity, and business intelligence offered by cloud data warehouses large enterprises are using cloud solutions to make their business more profitable.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

  • The increase in the use of IoT-connected devices worldwide has resulted in the generation of large amounts of data. Furthermore, the rise in the adoption of connected cars, connected homes, connected health, and smart cities has resulted in an increase in the data generated by these devices.

  • These IoT-enabled devices have led to an exponential increase in data center network traffic over the years by transferring more data-to-data centers. All these factors have increased the need for effective data storage and data analytics and, therefore, have compelled enterprises to invest in storage systems and big data analytics to manage and analyze the data effectively to derive business intelligence insights.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

  • The growing number of connected devices will lead to the generation of large volumes of data is a major trend. Meanwhile, ideas such as a connected car, connected home, connected health, and smart cities are gaining popularity.

  • Many industries, such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive, and social media, are using the IoT for increased data transfer. By 2022, IoT-enabled devices will increase data center traffic by around 40 times. This growing number of IoT-enabled devices will trigger the need for edge computing facilities. Moreover, the commercial deployment of 5G will be a major boost to the market by the end of the forecast period.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

  • Vendor lock-in, also known as customer lock-in or proprietary lock-in, refers to a scenario wherein a customer using a product or service cannot easily transition to a different vendor's product or service is a major challenge. This makes the customer dependent on the vendor for products and services. As a result, the customer cannot use the technology, solution, or service developed by other vendors

  • Current solutions and efforts tackling vendor lock-in issues are predominantly technology-oriented. Switching to other vendors in the market is difficult for the customers as the applications are built using a specific platform and a set of tools.

  • Vendors use different architectures, OS, programming languages, and APIs to build and run applications or store information that may not be supported by other vendors.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.


Cloud Data Warehouse Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud data warehouse market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cloud data warehouse market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cloud data warehouse market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud data warehouse market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The master data management (MDM) solutions market is projected to grow by USD 17.27 billion with a CAGR of 17.17% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The master data management (MDM) solutions market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The cryptocurrency market is projected to grow by USD 1.47 billion with a CAGR of 15.75% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The cryptocurrency market is segmented by type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 

Cloud Data Warehouse Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.38%

Market growth 2023-2027

$17.74 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.62

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accur8 Software, Actian Corp., Alibaba Cloud, Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Panoply Ltd., Rand Group LLC, SAP SE, Sigma Computing Inc., SingleStore Inc., Snowflake Inc., Talend SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Teradata Corp., and Translink Information Technology Shanghai Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Industry Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Industry Application

  • 5.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Industry Application

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 6.3 Public - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Accur8 Software

  • 11.4 Actian Corp.

  • 11.5 Alibaba Cloud

  • 11.6 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 11.7 Cloudera Inc.

  • 11.8 Google LLC

  • 11.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 11.10 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 11.12 Microsoft Corp.

  • 11.13 Oracle Corp.

  • 11.14 Panoply Ltd.

  • 11.15 SAP SE

  • 11.16 Snowflake Inc.

  • 11.17 Teradata Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cloud Data Warehouse Market 2023-2027
