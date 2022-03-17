Cloud Discovery Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Applications | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud discovery market size is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.26%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud discovery in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud-based services in countries such as the US will facilitate the cloud discovery market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Discovery Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Discovery Market - Scope

The cloud discovery market covers the following areas:

Cloud Discovery Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global cloud discovery market growth is the increasing demand for cloud-based applications. Organizations worldwide are focusing on reducing their overall capital expenditure (CAPEX) and are looking to adopt new technologies with a low CAPEX. SMEs and start-ups are adopting cloud solutions to leverage the scalability of the hardware and resources offered by cloud service providers. Similarly, large organizations have started using cloud-based solutions as they can scale up their workloads as and when required. In addition, organizations do not have to pay for the data center setup cost and need to pay only for the software services as per the SLA. Labor costs are handled by the cloud providers themselves, and so organizations need not hire dedicated staff for the same.

However, the key challenge to the global cloud discovery market growth is the lack of technical expertise in developing countries. The shortage of skilled labor causes delays in project delivery, which affects the timelines of projects. Though the demand for the cloud discovery market is growing in countries such as the US, Canada, and various European countries, the lack of a skilled workforce in developing countries will challenge the optimum market penetration. In addition, different end-users require different deployment models. Therefore, a person dealing in cloud discovery must have a degree or relevant experience.

Cloud Discovery Market- Segmentation Analysis

The Cloud Discovery Market is segmented by Component (Solutions and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The cloud discovery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in product and service extensions and technological innovations to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AO Kaspersky Lab

ASG Technologies Group Inc.

AT and T Inc.

BlueCat Networks Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Certero Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lookout Inc.

McAfee Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Netskope Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Puppet Inc.

Qualys Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

TechNEXA Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Virima Inc.

Zscaler Inc.

Cloud Discovery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.51 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AO Kaspersky Lab, ASG Technologies Group Inc., AT and T Inc., BlueCat Networks Inc., BMC Software Inc., Certero Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Puppet Inc., Qualys Inc., ServiceNow Inc., TechNEXA Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Virima Inc., and Zscaler Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

