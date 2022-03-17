U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

Cloud Discovery Market - 41% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Applications | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud discovery market size is expected to increase by USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.26%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud discovery in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud-based services in countries such as the US will facilitate the cloud discovery market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Discovery Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Discovery Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Cloud Discovery Market - Scope

The cloud discovery market covers the following areas:

Cloud Discovery Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global cloud discovery market growth is the increasing demand for cloud-based applications. Organizations worldwide are focusing on reducing their overall capital expenditure (CAPEX) and are looking to adopt new technologies with a low CAPEX. SMEs and start-ups are adopting cloud solutions to leverage the scalability of the hardware and resources offered by cloud service providers. Similarly, large organizations have started using cloud-based solutions as they can scale up their workloads as and when required. In addition, organizations do not have to pay for the data center setup cost and need to pay only for the software services as per the SLA. Labor costs are handled by the cloud providers themselves, and so organizations need not hire dedicated staff for the same.

However, the key challenge to the global cloud discovery market growth is the lack of technical expertise in developing countries. The shortage of skilled labor causes delays in project delivery, which affects the timelines of projects. Though the demand for the cloud discovery market is growing in countries such as the US, Canada, and various European countries, the lack of a skilled workforce in developing countries will challenge the optimum market penetration. In addition, different end-users require different deployment models. Therefore, a person dealing in cloud discovery must have a degree or relevant experience.

To know about more drivers, challenges & upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Cloud Discovery Market- Segmentation Analysis

The Cloud Discovery Market is segmented by Component (Solutions and Services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

For more insights on the market share of various segments - Download a free sample now!

Companies Mentioned

The cloud discovery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as an increase in product and service extensions and technological innovations to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AO Kaspersky Lab

  • ASG Technologies Group Inc.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • BlueCat Networks Inc.

  • BMC Software Inc.

  • Certero Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Lookout Inc.

  • McAfee Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Netskope Inc.

  • Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • Puppet Inc.

  • Qualys Inc.

  • ServiceNow Inc.

  • TechNEXA Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Virima Inc.

  • Zscaler Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • The public cloud services market share is expected to increase by USD 221.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 19%. Download a free sample now!

  • The web hosting services market share is expected to increase by USD 63.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.30%. Download a free sample now!

Cloud Discovery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.51

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AO Kaspersky Lab, ASG Technologies Group Inc., AT and T Inc., BlueCat Networks Inc., BMC Software Inc., Certero Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lookout Inc., McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Puppet Inc., Qualys Inc., ServiceNow Inc., TechNEXA Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Virima Inc., and Zscaler Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Component

  • 5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BMC Software Inc.

  • 10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.5 Lookout Inc.

  • 10.6 McAfee Corp.

  • 10.7 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.8 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

  • 10.9 Puppet Inc.

  • 10.10 Qualys Inc.

  • 10.11 ServiceNow Inc.

  • 10.12 Zscaler Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-discovery-market---41-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-driven-by-increasing-demand-for-cloud-based-applications--17000-technavio-reports-301504191.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

