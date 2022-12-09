Cloud DVR market size to increase by USD 12,751.87 million: North America to contribute 29% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud DVR Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 12,751.87 million at a CAGR of 21.67% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud DVR Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global cloud DVR market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the evolving TV viewing behavior of people and the high presence of cloud DVR vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The cloud DVR market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AT & T Inc. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as TV cDVR.

Charter Communications Inc. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as Spectrum Cloud DVR.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as multiroom cDVR.

Comcast Corp. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as X1 cloud DVR.

Clark Howard Inc.

EchoStar Corp.

Harmonic Inc.

Jefferson Telecom

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of technologically advanced devices, the increasing digitization of cloud DVR networks, and the growing subscriber base. However, the high adoption of free online video streaming is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By platform, the market is segmented into hybrid, IPTV, and satellite. The hybrid segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the Key Data Covered In This Cloud DVR Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud DVR market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cloud DVR market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud DVR market vendors

Cloud DVR Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12751.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Ateme SA, Charter Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clark Howard Inc., Comcast Corp., EchoStar Corp., Harmonic Inc., Jefferson Telecom, LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Velocix Solutions Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Verkada Inc., Volcano Communications Group, Xperi Holding Corp., CSC Holdings LLC, and Estherville Communications LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cloud DVR market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By Chipset Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Platform

6.3 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 IPTV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Satellite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 HEVC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 MPEG-4 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AT and T Inc.

12.4 Ateme SA

12.5 Charter Communications Inc.

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

12.7 Comcast Corp.

12.8 EchoStar Corp.

12.9 Harmonic Inc.

12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

12.11 Motorola Solutions Inc.

12.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

12.13 Velocix Solutions Ltd.

12.14 Verizon Communications Inc.

12.15 Verkada Inc.

12.16 Volcano Communications Group

12.17 Xperi Holding Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

