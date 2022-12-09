U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

Cloud DVR market size to increase by USD 12,751.87 million: North America to contribute 29% of market growth - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud DVR Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 12,751.87 million at a CAGR of 21.67% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud DVR Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud DVR Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global cloud DVR market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 29% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the evolving TV viewing behavior of people and the high presence of cloud DVR vendors are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The cloud DVR market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • AT & T Inc. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as TV cDVR.

  • Charter Communications Inc. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as Spectrum Cloud DVR.

  • Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as multiroom cDVR.

  • Comcast Corp. - The company offers cloud DVR solutions such as X1 cloud DVR.

  • Clark Howard Inc.

  • EchoStar Corp.

  • Harmonic Inc.

  • Jefferson Telecom

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the emergence of technologically advanced devices, the increasing digitization of cloud DVR networks, and the growing subscriber base. However, the high adoption of free online video streaming is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By platform, the market is segmented into hybrid, IPTV, and satellite. The hybrid segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

  • The online movie market size is expected to increase by USD 22.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.95%. The rising popularity of online video streaming services is notably driving the online movie market growth, although factors such as the availability of pirated video content on online platforms may impede the market growth.

  • The predicted growth for the video game market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 73.62 billion at a progressing CAGR of 7.59%. The rising penetration of smartphones and improving internet access is notably driving the video game market growth, although factors such as the growing cost of game development may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the Key Data Covered In This Cloud DVR Market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud DVR market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the cloud DVR market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud DVR market vendors

Cloud DVR Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.67%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12751.87 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

21.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 29%

Key countries

US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AT and T Inc., Ateme SA, Charter Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Clark Howard Inc., Comcast Corp., EchoStar Corp., Harmonic Inc., Jefferson Telecom, LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Velocix Solutions Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Verkada Inc., Volcano Communications Group, Xperi Holding Corp., CSC Holdings LLC, and Estherville Communications LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global cloud DVR market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Chipset Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 6.3 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 IPTV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Satellite - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 HEVC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 MPEG-4 - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AT and T Inc.

  • 12.4 Ateme SA

  • 12.5 Charter Communications Inc.

  • 12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 12.7 Comcast Corp.

  • 12.8 EchoStar Corp.

  • 12.9 Harmonic Inc.

  • 12.10 LG Electronics Inc.

  • 12.11 Motorola Solutions Inc.

  • 12.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • 12.13 Velocix Solutions Ltd.

  • 12.14 Verizon Communications Inc.

  • 12.15 Verkada Inc.

  • 12.16 Volcano Communications Group

  • 12.17 Xperi Holding Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cloud DVR Market 2023-2027
Global Cloud DVR Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-dvr-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-12-751-87-million-north-america-to-contribute-29-of-market-growth---technavio-301698541.html

SOURCE Technavio

