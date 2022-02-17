Cloud DX Reports High Satisfaction Amongst Post-Surgical Remote Monitoring Patients at Kingston Health Sciences Centre

96% of patients express satisfaction and advocate for expansion of the Connected Health™ remote monitoring program

Cloud DX receives a 96% approval rating from Kingston Health Science Centre patients

99% of patients indicate they would continue to manage their health vitals at home

206 patients responded to the survey identifying Cloud DX as instrumental for easier access to care, peace of mind, and lowering stress level and would recommend to friends and family

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading virtual care platform, today shared findings of a new patient satisfaction study conducted at Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) taking a closer, patient-centric look at the Cloud DX Connected Health™ platform used for remote patient monitoring in a post-surgical setting.

Among the 206 patients surveyed at KHSC, 96% strongly indicated they were satisfied with remote patient monitoring and would recommend the program to a friend or family member. 99% of patients participating in the survey expressed willingness to continue monitoring their vitals at home, and 89% said that remote patient monitoring helped them feel more empowered to actively manage their health. Data was gathered at KHSC between February and September 2021.

In 2020, KHSC was one of nine Canadian healthcare facilities to participate in a national clinical study of patient outcomes from virtual care and remote automated monitoring (RAM). Half of the 905 post-surgery patients were randomized to use this technology at home for 30 days after leaving the hospital.

Queen's Departments of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, Surgery and Medicine donated funding for the project. KHSC supported the project through staffing nurses and providing the monitoring equipment. Seed funding for the trial was also received through Roche Canada's COVID-19 Innovation Challenge.

Several centers in the PVC-RAM-1 study found fewer patients with the take-home technology had to return to the hospital for care. In addition, more patients in the virtual care group compared to the standard care group had a medication error detected (30% versus 6%, respectively) and corrected (28% versus 4%, respectively). Virtual care patients also reported 10 to 14% less pain compared to the standard care group. Results of the national PVC-RAM-1 study were recently published in The BMJ .

During the study, KHCS experienced a 5-10% reduction in emergency department visits and a 10% reduction in unplanned hospital re-admissions amongst the 560 surgery patients who were monitored remotely, compared to patients in the past who have not received virtual care.

The recent KHSC patient satisfaction survey results echo findings from a similar survey conducted at The Ottawa Hospital where patients also reported a high satisfaction rating with remote patient monitoring.

"It is tremendously gratifying that we continue to see such high satisfaction ratings coming in from patients across the country. Patients are clearly stating that they like and feel empowered by virtual care and remote patient monitoring," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder at Cloud DX. "Coupled with the national PVC-RAM-1 study, which shows virtual care can improve patient post-surgical outcomes, this latest patient satisfaction survey sends a strong validating message to healthcare providers who may be considering leveraging technology to improve efficiency and effectiveness of care. In short, virtual care and remote monitoring works and it is being embraced by nurses, doctors and patients."

"By connecting with our post-surgical patients through technology and by helping them seek needed medical treatments early, we are demonstrating that we can reduce the number of hospital re-admissions and increase our capacity to do more surgeries. And above all else, patients appreciate the extra layer of support provided by remote monitoring and feel more empowered in their own care. That is great news for all involved," says Dr. Joel Parlow, an anesthesiologist who, along with Drs. Kristen Marosi and Ramiro Arellano, is one of KHSC's principal investigators for the study.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner of Medtronic Canada.

About The Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital is one of Canada's top learning and research hospitals, where excellent care is inspired by research and driven by compassion. As the third-largest employer in Ottawa, our support staff, researchers, nurses, physicians, and volunteers never stop seeking solutions to the most complex health-care challenges. Our multi-campus hospital, affiliated with the University of Ottawa, attracts some of the most influential scientific minds from around the world. Backed by generous support from the community, we are committed to providing the world-class, compassionate care we would want for our loved ones.

