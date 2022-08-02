Cloud DX Signs Michigan Primary Clinic, Continues to Scale Across US

Growth in the US solidifies Cloud DX as platform of choice for Chronic Care Management programs

News in Summary

US contracts grow with active patient onboarding in 9 states

Cloud DX continues to surpass previous growth, with 142% YoY contract growth

Clinics growing Chronic Care Management programs continue to choose Cloud DX's platform

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud DX, a leading Digital Health platform, announces a new contract with a primary care clinic in Michigan, USA. To improve outcomes for patients with chronic conditions, the clinic will use Cloud DX's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution, complete with its Connected Health™ kit. With active patient onboarding in nine states, this Michigan contract further deepens Cloud DX's US roots. Each kit includes proprietary and third-party vital sign devices that directly transmit biophysical data and vital sign readings to a patient's application and the clinical portal, enabling clinic staff and physicians to monitor several patients remotely and intervene in case of irregularities.

"When it comes to managing Chronic Conditions, daily remote monitoring should be standard of care. Our healthcare systems are beyond burdened. Yet thankfully, under this pressure, proactive and preventative approaches are being evaluated as less of a pandemic patch and finally, more as a standard of care, which is a positive change in tide," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud DX. He continues, "For patients with chronic conditions, such as CHF or COPD, controlling exacerbations is key to improving outcomes of lifestyles. For both patients and healthcare systems, intervening early during such an event reduces ER visits and hospital admissions. Using Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) supports such interventions and in turn lowers hospital urgent care or visits by 67%1. This figure alone can alleviate a lot of system stress and improve the lives of the chronically ill."

Story continues

COPD Patient, John, says "Before [RPM], I would visit the hospital two to three times a year to get myself checked out. [Now] I can keep track of my symptoms and know what to do."

Cloud DX US clinical customers are implementing RPM solutions in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregan, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. In Canada, the company continues to support provincial and territorial health authorities, while expanding on its partnership with Medtronic Canada to develop optimized surgical pathways. Cloud DX also supports the Population Health Research Institute's newly launched Digital Health research stream.

1: Sources: "WW-LIGN Chronic Care Pilot", preliminary results, Cloud DX, Inc, Sept 2017; "Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Provider Case Studies 2013" Leading Age Centers for Aging Services Technologies, March 2014; "University of Arkansas Geriatric Patient Study", preliminary results, Sept 2017.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating digital health, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." In 2021, Cloud DX became an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life of Canada.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

# # #

Social Links

Twitter https://twitter.com/CloudDX

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott

Marketing Lead

888-543-0944

janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard

Cloud DX Investor Relations

647-881-8418

jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/710610/Cloud-DX-Signs-Michigan-Primary-Clinic-Continues-to-Scale-Across-US



