Cloud Equity Group Founder Sean Frank on the Pivotal Role of Managed Service Providers in the Future of Remote, Cloud-Based Business

·4 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / As the world enters the digital age, many investors are focused on managed service providers (MSPs). Managed service providers are all-in-one IT service providers for businesses that don't have a dedicated IT department. MSPs provide a wide range of services from troubleshooting server issues to procuring new hardware. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MSP industry has experienced rapid growth. Remote operating models have become a necessity and the need for cloud-based solutions has increased substantially. Experts expect this trend to continue well into the future. With a value of $161 billion in 2021 and a projected value of $311 billion by 2027, the MSP field registers a 12.44% CAGR.

Reported Benefits of Managed Services

The general goal of MSPs is to provide organizations with more time to build the business and require less time for tedious operational tasks. Adopting a managed service provider can reduce IT costs from 25 to 45% and increase an organization's efficiency by up to 65%. Businesses planning to stay ahead of the curve can turn to MSPs to gather analytics, statistics, factual data, impacts, and gain access to vital, to-the-minute industry reporting.

Many businesses want to take advantage of blockchain, AR, VR, AI, and IoT technology, but not every company has the time or skills to do so. The growing demand for new tech will certainly drive continued growth within the MSP industry. Outsourcing skills to MSPs enables methods for choosing and incorporating complex technology that might otherwise be missed. It's no exaggeration to see how an MSP can contribute to a business lagging behind, staying apace, or overtaking competitors.

Investors are Taking Notice

Industry expert Sean Frank agrees that MSPs will be pivotal to a wide range of businesses and whole industries as they transition to remote. "We‘ve entered a remote world where businesses need to feel comfortable with the new reality," he says. Frank observes that the switch to remote can be difficult for previously in-person businesses and how they oversee the workforce, engage with customers, and stay up-to-date on operational tasks and compliances.

Frank's company,Cloud Equity Group, is a Wall Street-based private equity firm providing strategic capital solutions for managed service providers. Cloud Equity Group has been bullish on the MSP industry for nearly a decade, taking particular note of accelerating growth in the past few years. Frank and other experts expect the MSP sector to continue this trend of rapid growth as the transition toward an increasingly digital, remote, and cloud-based world continues.

One further reason that investors are keeping an eye on MSPs is their capacity to build strong, longtime customer bases. MSPs that manage a company's IT infrastructure tend to become long-term partners due to the highly integrated nature of the interaction. This is a positive for MSPs as they strive to retain clients but can create challenges to bring on new clients with a provider. Fortunately, in this period of rapid transition, MSPs are in high demand which shows no sign of diminishing soon.

Investor, Entrepreneur, Thought Leader: Sean Frank

Sean Frank is an accomplished investor, entrepreneur, Chartered Financial Analyst, and McKelvey Entrepreneurial Scholar. Leveraging his prior operational experience as a C-level executive for a web solutions provider, Sean Frank founded Cloud Equity Group in 2013 and serves as the firm's Chief Investment Officer across all its investment funds. The company specializes in both debt and equity investments across tech-enabled business service providers. In addition, he frequently speaks publicly as an industry expert and has lectured at Harvard, the University of Chicago, the Alternative Asset and Investment Summits, and others. Frank is dedicated to several charitable organizations through the Frank Foundation. He is a passionate supporter of breast cancer research, Jewish community initiatives, mental health and wellness, financial inclusion, child welfare, and COVID relief.

Contact:

Sean Frank
Cloud Equity Group
info@cloudequitygroup.com
212-618-1298

Visit Cloud Equity Group's official website athttp://www.cloudequitygroup.com. Learn more about its founder, Sean Frank, athttp://www.seanfrank.info.

SOURCE: Cloud Equity Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689371/Cloud-Equity-Group-Founder-Sean-Frank-on-the-Pivotal-Role-of-Managed-Service-Providers-in-the-Future-of-Remote-Cloud-Based-Business

