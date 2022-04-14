Cloud ERP Market to reach US$ 277 Mn by 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud ERP market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 277 Mn by 2032 from US$ 63 Mn in 2022, rising rapidly at a CAGR of 16% throughout the forecast period.



The growing desire among businesses to improve operational efficiency and optimize business operations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasing use of cloud-based solutions are all driving the expansion of the cloud ERP sector.

According to the global cloud ERP market study, businesses all over the world are concentrating on optimizing their business processes in order to increase operational efficiency while keeping track of running costs.

Businesses are looking for a centralized solution to manage a variety of business activities, including finance and accounting, sales and marketing, procurement, and supply chain management.

Cloud ERP gives businesses the flexibility and scalability they need to optimize their processes and increase efficiency.

Cloud ERP guarantees speedy delivery of precise financial records, effective fiscal effectiveness, rapid data-driven judgments, enhanced product and stock limits, streamlined applications, components, and network equipment, easy adoption of common standards across plants and business units, rapid integration of acquired innovations, and more consistent operating performance, thus positively impacting the cloud ERP market adoption trends.

Although cloud-based solutions give businesses more flexibility and scale, they often limit customized choices. The core product set of SaaS-based platforms now includes customizations.

Enterprises that require substantial customization, especially with respect to major functions, may find it challenging to do so with a SaaS-based ERP system. The majority of cloud ERP suppliers offer apps such as human capital management or CRM; however, just a few vendors offer a single suite of solutions that meets most user needs. These restrictions are limiting cloud ERP adoption and limiting the cloud ERP market growth.

Organizations have gradually begun to integrate cloud ERP solutions and services. However, organizations still face considerable hurdles in integrating these solutions with their existing systems due to system complexities and implementation costs. Existing legacy systems must be tightly connected with new ones in order for cloud ERP to be implemented successfully.

Due to a lack of resources, a few firms continue to rely on their present systems, which are based on outdated technology and include manual processes, which result in a high rate of mistakes and a long turnaround time. Furthermore, there may be a number of legacy programs that are incompatible with new systems or require additional integration effort.

Furthermore, because current legacy systems are primarily on-premises, integrating them with new cloud-based systems could be a barrier to digital process automation solutions and services adoption.

Key Takeaways

Financial data is gathered, and reports, such as ledgers, trial balance data, overall balance sheets, and quarterly financial statements are generated using the cloud ERP. During the projected period, the finance and accounting solution segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate.

The BFSI sector is expected to see significant growth in the overall cloud ERP market since these solutions are primarily employed to improve customer experience. Meanwhile, with features such as live operational tracking, secure transactions, and assessment and investigation, it is also being utilized to manage sensitive and critical data of consumers.

The North American region of the global cloud ERP market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 16% throughout the forecast period.

During the projected timeline, the large enterprise sector is projected to have the largest cloud ERP market share. It is expected to register a growth rate of 16.5% throughout the forecast period.

A progressive trend away from brick and mortar retail and on-premise work toward working from home has created an underlying need for cloud ERP solutions across a wide range of sectors.



Competitive Landscape

leading participants in the cloud ERP market.

SAP

Oracle

Acumatica

IFS

Global Shop Solutions

Infor

Sage Software

Plex System

Epicor

MIE Track Pro

Unit 4

Workday

SYSPRO

QAD Inc

Deltek

Microsoft

IQMS

Ramco System

Genius Solutions

OpenPro

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Detailed Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Fact.MR Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Cloud ERP

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

TOC continued..!

