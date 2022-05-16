U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.20
    -7.69 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,216.63
    +19.97 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,724.29
    -80.71 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.61
    +3.94 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.68
    +2.19 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.49
    +0.48 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0420
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8640
    -0.0710 (-2.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2273
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1460
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,455.15
    -529.38 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.19
    +417.51 (+172.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Cloud Foundry Foundation launches Korifi to simplify the Kubernetes developer experience

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

The Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the launch of Korifi, a new developer experience that will offer a Cloud Foundry-compatible application platform on top of Kubernetes.

Since its initial release more than 10 years ago, the open-source Cloud Foundry project has established itself as the go-to Platform as a Service (PaaS) for many larger enterprises that want to offer their developers a language-agnostic developer experience that abstracts away most of the infrastructure concerns. In its early days, before containers were a buzzword, Cloud Foundry built its own container system but has since, for the most part, refocused its efforts on building on top of Kubernetes. Now, with Kubernetes co-inventor Craig McLuckie at the helm of the Cloud Foundry Foundation as the chairman of its board, it's maybe no surprise that the organization is doubling down on this.

Still, Cloud Foundry already launched two Kubernetes-centric projects in recent years, KubeCF, a Cloud Foundry distribution for Kubernetes and cf-for-k8s, which allows developers to push their application code to Kubernetes. So why launch yet another Kuberrnetes-related project?

"As Kubernetes has matured, our community has built several Cloud Foundry abstractions to reduce Kubernetes complexities,” Chris Clark, Cloud Foundry's program manager, said. “The proven Cloud Foundry developer experience already saves organizations millions of dollars by maximizing developer productivity. With Korifi, we’re building on a new architecture learned from previous iterations like cf-for-k8s and KubeCF. Korifi brings greater interoperability with cloud-native technologies, bringing the ease and simplicity of the Cloud Foundry app developer experience to Kubernetes.”

McLuckie noted that this new project is the result of some deeper changes to how the Cloud Foundry Foundation operates. "With Project Korifi, we've really come together as a community and worked through a lot of the structures that we put in place to emulate what we learned worked well in the Kubernetes community," McLuckie explained. "So [we] have a technical oversight committee and special interest group forums to work through design, ideation and execution and then produce something which works not just for one vendor -- or which was one vendor's thesis of what an ideal abstraction of [Cloud Foundry] on a Kubernetes destination would look like -- but to pull the broader group together."

He also said that the existing Cloud Foundry product isn't going away and won't get replaced by this new product, especially because while Cloud Foundry works great with Windows workloads, that's not something the Kubernetes project, which comes out of the Linux world, ever focused on (though it's worth noting that Kubernetes has also made some strides in supporting Windows workloads, too).

"We just see this as being a very accretive story to the Kubernetes ecosystem," said McLuckie. "We do see high levels of demand for that Application Platform as a Service experience -- that set of guardrails that gets you into a production context -- and bringing these worlds together in a way that's going to support it. I think it's just very positive and powerful."

Both McLuckie and Clark stressed that the Foundation is looking to the community to learn about the directions the software's users want to take Korifi. "This is something where we want to be a little progressive in terms of how we work with the communities," McLuckie explained. "We want to get the beta out there; we want to see what capabilities people use, what the critical inhibitors are to use. And then we'll focus on investments as a community around the things that really matter." This also means the organization is still looking to see if Korifi will cover all of Cloud Foundry's capabilities or if maybe a subset will be enough, depending on how developers will use the new platform. Both VMware and SAP, two of the largest vendors in the Cloud Foundry ecosystem, will also be integrating Korifi into their own Cloud Foundry solutions.

What’s next for Cloud Foundry

Recommended Stories

  • Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cynthia Erivo in Frothy, Dramatic Christian Siriano Monochrome

    Complete with a pearl-adorned headband (and scalp!).

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Uber launches robot food delivery in California

    Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app. The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app. Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Hitting the Books: Why we need to treat the robots of tomorrow like tools

    In their new book, The Digital Mindset, authors Paul Leonardi and Tsedal Neeley make the case for treating tomorrow's humanoid robots like products, not peers.

  • Businesses Could Lose Money from QR Codes

    The resurgence of QR codes occurred during the pandemic as businesses found a simple way for consumers to scan menus, pay bills and sign up for events. The bottom line is that QR codes are tampered with because it is a way to make money, Alex Hamerstone, director of advisory solutions at TrustedSec, a Strongsville, Ohio-based ethical hacking and cyber incident response company, told TheStreet. "Scammers go where they can make money or steal personal information (to use to make money) and as QR codes continue to become more common, scammers will continue to gravitate towards them," he said.

  • Apple staff are already using 'Tap to Pay' at the HQ visitor center

    Apple is already testing its Tap to Pay feature for merchants at its Apple Park visitor center.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu is known for two things: Its mascot, the Shiba Inu dog. The cryptocurrency surged 45,000,000% last year. When I say winner, I'm referring to cryptocurrency players that have what it takes to attract more and more users and investors.

  • Forget rideshares, Uber will rent you a party bus

    Uber continues to show that it has grand ambitions that go far beyond the ride-sharing service that it first became known for. At the company's second annual, product-focused Go/Get event, Uber announced a host of new features focused primarily on expanding its offerings in both the travel and delivery categories.

  • 'This baby does the job': Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is now $25, but only 'til midnight

    Over 13,000 shoppers are obsessed with this little guy.

  • Amazon's Fire TV sale cuts its streaming devices by up to 42 percent

    Amazon is knocking up to 42 percent off most of the Fire TV Stick streaming devices in its lineup, making it a good time to update or increase your streaming capabilities.

  • A USB-C iPhone could be part of a broader move away from Lightning for Apple

    Apple may be planning a broader move away from its proprietary Lightning port than was initially suggested in reports earlier in the week.

  • Marriott to Debut Ad Network to Reach Travelers Via App and Room TVs

    Marriott International said on Monday it would shortly launch a media network to let advertisers reach its guests via the hotel group’s app and websites and, someday, the TVs in its guestrooms. Marriott and a few advertisers will test the media network in the U.S. and Canada in the next two weeks. The hotel group […]

  • Crypto Prices Slip After Record Week For Bitcoin Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies trended lower Saturday in the wake of the collapse of TerraUSD and the most volatile week for Bitcoin trading in at least two years.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityThe

  • This Week in Apps: Google I/O wraps, a new ARCore API, Twitter deal drama

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China grew 19% in 2021 to reach $170 billion.

  • The Stock Repair Strategy To Reduce Break-Even Prices

    Today you will learn that the stock repair strategy is ideal for an investor who is holding a losing stock who simply wants to get back to break-even and get out.

  • China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms

    China's daily coal output in April jumped 11% from the same month a year earlier, boosted by Beijing's order to increase supply to ensure security of the country's energy supply, but the volume dropped from a record high set in March. China, the world's top coal producer, mined 362.8 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday, equivalent to 12.09 million tonnes per day. China is aiming at lifting daily coal output above 12.6 million tonnes and building a national inventory of 620 million tonnes to ensure it has sufficient supply.

  • SPACs Have a Bad Rap. Why That Isn’t Fair.

    A study by SPAC Research found that returns from IPOs and special-purpose acquisition companies that have completed mergers aren't very different.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Early Breakout Over .6941 Puts .7048 – .7099 on Radar

    The direction of the AUD/USD early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .6941.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.