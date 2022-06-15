U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,779.64
    +44.16 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,590.70
    +225.87 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,044.09
    +215.74 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.32
    +25.49 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.42
    -1.51 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    21.54
    +0.59 (+2.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0390
    -0.0030 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0870 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2055
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4430
    -1.0370 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,367.18
    -1,270.63 (-5.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.79
    +1.55 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Cloud Gaming to Create Strong Opportunities for Telcos in Europe E-gaming Market | Globaldata Plc

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GlobalData UK Ltd
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DATA.L
GlobalData UK Ltd
GlobalData UK Ltd

The accessibility of cloud gaming brings gaming to a wider audience and supports the uptake in mobile gaming

LONDON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-gaming providers are revamping their cloud gaming subscriptions, expanding their gaming portfolio, and making their games available across more platforms. All that is required for cloud gaming is a subscription, a smartphone, TV, or laptop, and an internet connection. Telcos are well positioned to take advantage of the cloud computing market. Telcos can provide the connectivity to end-users to support cloud gaming and the network infrastructure such as data centers for cloud gaming providers.

The Europe E-gaming Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc highlights the latest developments among a selection of global e-gaming and entertainment companies. It also explores telco e-gaming and esports value propositions and provides a list detailing examples of telcos’ e-gaming and esports activities and offers in Europe.

Key Europe E-gaming Market Trends

One key trend in the e-gaming and esports market includes increased accessibility of e-gaming with free-to-play gaming models, mobile gaming, and cloud gaming solutions. The free-to-play (F2P) model has accelerated the adoption of video games and microtransactions have changed the economy of games. On-the-go gaming is growing on the back of the availability of high-performance mobile devices, irrespective of the price tag. More powerful devices with extended battery life coupled with 5G speeds paint a gaming future-oriented towards mobile. Furthermore, AR/VR technology is in focus as gamers demand more immersive experiences, blurring the line between reality and fantasy. Cloud gaming and streaming are transforming the gaming market as Netflix did for streaming movies. Metaverse-like games can provide an immersive and interactive gaming experience with a virtual environment where players can interact with each other and customize their spaces

For more insights on Europe E-gaming market trends, download a free report sample

Key Findings in the Europe E-gaming Market

As fundamentally connectivity providers, European telcos can leverage e-gaming services to upsell/cross-sell customers and incentivize service bundling. For example, both SFR and Telekom Slovenije made cloud gaming available on their TV platforms, which further promotes their fixed and TV bundled services.

Telcos can provide the network infrastructure and data center capacity, and edge computing solutions, to host cloud gaming closer to the end-user, lowering latency and improving the gaming experience.

For more insights on the Europe E-gaming market, download a free report sample

Europe E-gaming Market Report Scope

  • Overview of e-gaming at a global level and analysis of the e-gaming value chain and key trends. This section also analyzes the latest developments in the cloud gaming market and provides an overview of a large selection of cloud gaming value propositions from technology companies and gaming providers.

  • Outlines ten telco e-gaming & esports value proposition strategies and provides examples of telcos’ current activity in the e-gaming & esports space.

  • Analyzes the e-gaming & esports value propositions, business models, and strategies of four telecom operators in Europe.

  • A number of key findings and a set of recommendations for e-gaming stakeholders, including telecom service providers are also provided.

Reasons to Buy

  • This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the E-gaming value chain and business models. It helps executives fully understand the ecosystem, market dynamics, and latest developments. It helps telecom decision-makers determine key e-gaming (including cloud gaming) positioning strategies, formulate effective product development plans, and optimize return on investments.

  • Four telco case studies from Europe illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights into different telco e-gaming value propositions in the region, including services, monetization approaches, and partnerships. This will help telecom executives craft adapted e-gaming strategies to unlock new revenue streams.

  • The report discusses concrete opportunities in the e-gaming market, providing several actionable recommendations for e-gaming ecosystem participants, including telecom service providers.

Related Reports

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA) E-gaming Market Latest Developments, Telco Value Propositions, and Monetization, 2022 Update – Click here

  • 5G Enterprise and Consumer Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies – Click here

  • North and South America 5G Operator Proposition Assessment – Click here

  • Slovakia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report – Click here

  • Austria Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report – Click here

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott
Head of PR EMEA
mark.jephcott@globaldata.com
cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400


Recommended Stories

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Netflix Is Talking to Roku for All the Wrong Reasons

    Last week, the rumor mill floated the idea that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) might want to buy longtime streaming-tech partner Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Now, another report from anonymous sources says that the companies are holding high-level talks -- about a tighter partnership in video-based advertising. Netflix is getting serious about launching an ad-supported subscription plan at a lower price, if this report is accurate.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Further Gas Cuts to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • From Great Resignation to Forced Resignation: Tech companies are shifting to layoffs after a huge ramp up in hiring

    Thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, compounded by hiring freezes and a slowdown in hiring, highlight the abrupt shift in fortunes over the past several months as a result of rampant inflation, fear of stagflation and recession, supply-chain interruptions, the war in Ukraine, an ailing stock market and other red-alert economic factors.

  • Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. DocuSign is best known for pioneering digital signature technology, but that one-dimensional business model is long in the past thanks to the company's aggressive investment in innovation.

  • Colorado natural gas company acquiring Permian Basin infrastructure in new deal

    A deal to buy 160 miles of pipeline and other natural gas assets is expected to close later this year.

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • HSBC Fires London Trader as Crackdown on Client Messaging Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc fired a trader in London after scrutinizing the personal mobile phones of some staff, in a sign of increased pressure on banks to closely monitor business communications. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bul

  • Gazprom’s Gas Exports Tumble to Lowest Since at Least 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s daily gas exports to its key foreign clients so far in June have slumped to the lowest since at least 2014, as issues with the Nord Stream pipeline and Gazprom PJSC’s decision to halt supplies to several buyers curbed shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’

  • 6 key flash points that led to Disney CEO Bob Chapek pulling the trigger on top exec Peter Rice

    The Walt Disney Co. abruptly fired Peter Rice—the head of the company’s TV division—last week, but new reports indicate it was a long time coming.

  • 'They want somebody yesterday': Employers are desperate for workers in these fields

    See which industries and fields are seeing the most new hires.

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Qualcomm wins fight against $1 billion EU antitrust fine

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday won its fight against a 997 million euro ($1.05 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators four years ago, dealing a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech. Qualcomm's fine is one of several imposed by Vestager on companies ranging from Alphabet unit Google to banks and truckmakers over anti-competitive practices. Apple, Amazon and Facebook are being investigated.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.