Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026 | Cost Savings and Quick Onboarding to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Gaming Market size is expected to grow by USD 5.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 31.13% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Attractive Opportunities in Cloud Gaming Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The cost savings and quick onboarding, the advent of 5G, and inherent benefits for vendors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, infrastructural requirements, the presence of stringent regulations related to the storage of data on the cloud, and data and privacy issues will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Cloud Gaming Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

The gaming consoles sector will gain considerable market share in cloud gaming. The worldwide gaming console market is predicted to increase due to the increasing number of games with gesture control capabilities and 3D integrated cameras with gesture recognition technologies. The majority of today's gaming consoles come with 3D cameras for gesture recognition. As a result, the expected expansion of new generation gaming consoles that combine gesture recognition technology and support for AR/VR would fuel the growth of the cloud gaming market.

Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud gaming market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the rising popularity of e-sports as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.

Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

BLACKNUT

Cloudquest Pvt. Ltd.

Crytek GmbH

International Business Machines Corp.

Loudplay

Microsoft Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

OVH Groupe SA

Paperspace

RemoteMyApp sp. zoo

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Ubitus KK

Unity Software Inc.

Cloud Gaming Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud gaming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud gaming market vendors

Cloud Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 31.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 33.54 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKNUT, Cloudquest Pvt. Ltd., Crytek GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Loudplay, Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., OVH Groupe SA, Paperspace, RemoteMyApp sp. zoo, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Ubitus KK, and Unity Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Platform

5.3 Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Platform

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 File streaming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

11.4 Amazon.com Inc.

11.5 Apple Inc.

11.6 International Business Machines Corp.

11.7 Microsoft Corp.

11.8 NVIDIA Corp.

11.9 OVH Groupe SA

11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.11 Sony Group Corp.

11.12 Ubitus KK

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

