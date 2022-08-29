U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Cloud Gaming Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America, Driven by Cost Saving & Quick Onboarding - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Gaming Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The cloud gaming market size is set to grow by USD 5.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 31.13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud gaming in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising adoption of secured cloud services and advanced technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence in gaming will facilitate the cloud gaming market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Cloud Gaming Market by Platform, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
For more highlights on the regional segment - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Cloud Gaming Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver -

  • The cost savings and quick onboarding are one of the key drivers supporting the cloud gaming market growth.

  • Cloud gaming does not require physical copies of games, which is a major factor that drives the growth of the cloud gaming market. The cloud constantly updates and provides a backup of the games that are stored on the cloud platform. This decreases the overall cost of gaming substantially. It also eliminates the need for regular hardware updates to play the latest games. It also allows users to play the same games on different platforms, including PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

  • Hence, the adoption of cloud gaming reduces the cost of gaming. Cloud gaming services have a lesser waiting time during loading or updating than traditional gaming. Hence, onboarding is quick. All these factors will drive the cloud gaming market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges -

  • The infrastructural requirement is one of the factors hindering the cloud gaming market growth.

  • The adoption of cloud gaming in emerging economies would be a challenge due to the lack of fast and reliable internet connections. Internet service providers do not find it financially viable to expand into rural areas. For instance, broadband installation is adversely affected by the cost and a low number of users per square mile. With infrastructure such as 5G and broadband largely inaccessible to people in rural areas, it is difficult to adopt cloud gaming services.

  • Due to all such factors, the growth of the cloud gaming market will have a negative impact during the forecast period. Further, under-penetration of 5G is estimated to pose a significant hindrance to market growth. Not all nations have the required resources to support the bandwidth requirements of new technologies such as 5G, and massive infrastructure improvements will be necessary to fully realize the same. In addition, buyers, i.e., gamers, are estimated to incur significant capital expenditure while procuring such cloud gaming infrastructure. These factors are a key challenge for the market in focus during the forecast period.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

Cloud Gaming Market  - Company Profiles

The cloud gaming market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blade SAS, International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Ubitus KK, etc.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers great player experiences and empowers game developers by minimizing infrastructure complexity and accelerating data insights with Google Cloud for gaming.

  • To know about all major vendor offerings - Click Now!

Cloud Gaming Market  - Segmentation Analysis

  • By Platform, the market is classified into gaming consoles, computing devices, smart TVs, and mobile devices.

  • By Type, the market is classified into video streaming and file streaming.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Request an Exclusive FREE Sample Now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Cloud Gaming Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Cloud Gaming Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports- 

  • The online smartphone and tablet games market share is expected to increase to USD 41.77 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.5%.

  • The mobile gaming market size is predicted to surge to USD 66.43 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 12.26%.

Cloud Gaming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 31.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

33.54

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, UK, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blade SAS, International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Ubitus KK

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services Market" Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Force Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 File streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 6.3 Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Volume drivers-demand-led-growth

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 11.4 Apple Inc.

  • 11.5 Blade SAS

  • 11.6 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 11.7 LiquidSky Software Inc.

  • 11.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 11.9 NVIDIA Corp.

  • 11.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 Sony Corp.

  • 11.12 Ubitus KK

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-gaming-market-46-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-driven-by-cost-saving--quick-onboarding---technavio-301612739.html

SOURCE Technavio

