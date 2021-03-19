U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

Cloud infrastructure spending passed on-prem data centers in 2020

Ron Miller
·2 min read

There is a prevailing notion that while the cloud infrastructure market is growing fast, the vast majority of workloads remain on premises. While that could be true, new research from Synergy Research Group found that cloud infrastructure spending surpassed on-prem spending for the first time in 2020 -- and did so by a wide margin.

"New data from Synergy Research Group shows that enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services continued to ramp up aggressively in 2020, growing by 35% to reach almost $130 billion. Meanwhile enterprise spending on data center hardware and software dropped by 6% to under $90 billion," the firm said in a statement.

While the numbers have been trending toward the cloud for a decade, the spending favored on-prem software until last year when the two numbers pulled even, according to Synergy data. John Dinsdale, chief analyst and research director at Synergy says that this new data shows that CIOs have shifted their spending to the cloud in 2020.

"Where the rubber meets the road is what are companies spending their money on, and that is what we are covering here. Quite clearly CIOs are choosing to spend a lot more money on cloud services and are severely crimping their spend on on-prem (or collocated) data center assets," Dinsdale told me.

Chart comparing on prem spending to cloud infrastructure spending from Synergy Research.
Chart comparing on prem spending to cloud infrastructure spending from Synergy Research.

Image Credits: Synergy Research Group

The total for on-prem spending includes servers, storage, networking, security and related software required to run the hardware. "The software pieces included in this data is mainly server OS and virtualization software. Comparing SaaS with on-prem business apps software is a whole other story," Dinsdale said.

As we see on-prem/cloud numbers diverging in this way, it's worth asking how these numbers compare to research from Gartner and others that the cloud remains a relatively small percentage of global IT spend. As workloads move back and forth in today's hybrid world, Dinsdale says that makes it difficult to quantify where it lives at any given moment.

Customer experience and digital transformation concepts are merging during the pandemic

"I’ve seen plenty of comments about only a small percentage of workloads running on public clouds. That may or may not be true (and I tend more toward the latter), but the problem I have with this is that the concept of 'workloads' is such a fungible issue, especially when you try to quantify it," he said.

It's worth noting that the pandemic has led to companies moving to the cloud much faster than they might have without a forcing event, but Dinsdale says that the trend has been moving this way over years, even if COVID might have accelerated it.

Whatever numbers you choose to look at, it's clear that the cloud infrastructure market is growing much faster now than its on-premises counterpart, and this new data from Synergy shows that CIOs are beginning to place their bets on the cloud.

The cloud infrastructure market hit $129B in 2020

  • Fed easy monetary policy means it's time for active management: Mohamed El-Erian

    Despite the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep policy on hold, Treasury yields are rising, throwing risk assets into turmoil. Mohamed El-Erian says that means it's time for active management.

  • Dealers Shed More Than $80 Billion in Treasuries in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Dealers aren’t hanging around to find out whether regulatory exemptions that benefit the $21 trillion Treasury market will expire or not at the end of this month -- they are exiting it en masse.Treasury holdings at primary dealers fell another $16.1 billion in the week to March 10, extending a record $64.7 billion decline the previous week, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday. Holdings have dropped to their lowest since October 2018, with declines across much of the curve and only seven to eleven year maturities seeing an increase.A Fed tweak to a rule in April exempted Treasuries and reserve balances at the central bank from lenders’ supplementary leverage ratios, one of a number of coronavirus relief measures. That allowed banks to expand their balance sheets with purchases of U.S. government bonds and increased the attractiveness of Treasuries, in particular over swaps.“We doubt the dealer deleveraging is directly driven by the affected banks needing to sell Treasuries to adjust their capital ratios, but rather it is likely the dealer desks preparing for potential market volatility heading into March 31,” Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska wrote in a March 18 note to clients.Some strategists have argued that the end of the relief would result in large rotations out of Treasuries, while others said it would have only a minor impact on the bond market. Zoltan Pozsar of Credit Suisse Group AG has said that the market shouldn’t fear mayhem if the exemption expires simply because the benefits from it were never really that dramatic in the first place.Treasury Dealers Offload Bonds as Regulatory Deadline Nears At the press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday, Powell said “we’ll have something to announce on that in coming days,” when asked about the expiry.Powell’s press conference, which conveyed a broadly dovish message about monetary policy, also helped spur a deepening of the selloff in Treasuries, with the 10-year yield rising as high as 1.75% Thursday, the highest level in over a year. It was around 1.69% in Friday morning trading in New York.(Updates to add strategist comment. A previous version of this story was corrected to amend the timing of the exemption expiry in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates are the highest in 9 months — and are headed even higher

    Experts are warning would-be borrowers that rates are likely to keep going up.

  • Oil Set For Worst Week Since October After Thursday’s Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil, one of the most-favored reflation trades, just took a heavy beating. Prices are heading for the biggest weekly slump since October after a sell-off driven by inflation concerns and near-term demand worries.While futures in New York took a breather on Friday, edging up after Thursday’s rapid decline, the U.S. crude benchmark is still down nearly 8% for the week. Oil’s plunge was due to a combination of factors: Treasury yields that pushed the dollar higher, signs of weaker consumption in Asia in the short-term and the unwinding of long positions by commodity trading advisors. Some saw it coming though as technical indicators had shown a market correction was overdue.The oil market’s structure also weakened markedly. Key gauges of supply for West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude veered nearer to a bearish contango structure, signaling oversupply.“All of a sudden, things have gotten murky,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. The renewed lockdowns in Europe “are a big demand destruction event,” and “a lot of the good factors we had on the books are starting to unwind here.”Despite the abrupt setback, futures are still up more than 20% this year on prospects for a recovery this year from the coronavirus pandemic. That climb has been aided by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ surprise decision to extend supply curbs. Oil’s rapid gains of early March may have set the scene for this week’s pullback, though banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. remain bullish on the outlook.The sell-off will prove to be “transient” and this week’s decline presents a buying opportunity, Goldman analyst Damien Courvalin said in a note. There will still be a swift rebalancing of the market, with vaccinations driving an increase in mobility, he said. UBS Group AG also stuck with its positive outlook for Brent.See also: Oil’s Plunge Was Sign of a Market That Got Too Bullish, Too FastMeanwhile, Saudi Arabia said a drone attack at an Aramco refinery in Riyadh had no impact on oil supplies, according to the country’s state-run Saudi Press Agency, which said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels were behind the attack.The S&P 500 Energy Index rose Friday after slumping 4.7% on Thursday, its biggest decline in more than three months.For now, there are signs of weakness in physical market demand, particularly in Asia. At the same time, Europe’s vaccine rollout remains sluggish -- another headwind for the recovery in consumption.Still, data from the U.S. suggest that the latest bout of fiscal stimulus may help to spur travel there, while a dozen states are expanding access to Covid-19 vaccinations earlier than planned.“Don’t mistake a correction for a derailment,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note to clients. “The price move was likely accentuated by a washout of investor length which has been steadily rising since late last year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs analysts complain of long hours, unrealistic deadlines

    As Goldman Sachs Group Inc cashes in on a boom in market activity, a group of first-year analysts have warned senior management that they are overworked and will quit within six months unless conditions improve, according to an internal survey circulated online. While Wall Street is notorious for its tough culture, the survey provides a rare insight into just how grueling working conditions can be. The survey, which began circulating on social media on Wednesday, was conducted by a group of 13 first-year investment banking analysts among themselves.

  • Volkswagen is trouncing Tesla in the stock market this year

    The world's leading automakers are still far from catching up to Tesla's market capitalization.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • Porsche CEO Says Exploring IPO Could Be ‘Interesting’ Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume signaled he’d be open to considering an initial public offering of the German sports-car maker if parent Volkswagen AG decides to pursue one.“I think Porsche could be an interesting part for thinking about an IPO,” Blume said during a briefing with U.S. reporters, cautioning that a final decision won’t be his to make. “We have to hand it to Volkswagen and they have nothing decided.”Listing the coveted car division has long been touted as a way to bolster VW’s stock-market valuation and help it catch up to the likes of Toyota Motor Corp. or Tesla Inc. VW is speaking with advisers to study the merits of a potential Porsche IPO, Bloomberg News reported last month.Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess seemed to pour cold water on the idea this week when he said that Europe’s biggest automaker has no “immediate need” to raise funds for its costly push into electric cars, batteries and software. The German manufacturer, which owns 12 automotive brands, generates ample cash to pay for the transition, he said.Porsche has been VW’s shining light during the pandemic. The brand’s deliveries dipped just 3% last year, thanks to robust demand in China, its largest market. That helped the Stuttgart-based manufacturer maintain a double-digit profit margin when many mass-market automakers suffered a dramatic downturn.Porsche Chief Financial Offier Lutz Meschke first raised the benefits of a potential IPO in 2018, saying such a move could unlock value and replicate Ferrari NV’s successful share sale years earlier. The deliberations didn’t gain support from VW at the time.The logic behind a potential IPO remains compelling, Meschke told reporters in a separate briefing Friday. Selling shares in Porsche won’t jeopardize VW’s plans to leverage cost synergies within the group, he said.Rimac CooperationMeschke said he sees “a certain likelihood” for VW’s Bugatti brand to cooperate with Rimac Automobili, the Croatian electric hyper-car maker in which Porsche holds a 24% stake.A tie-up would give Rimac access to Bugatti’s brand, customers and dealership network, while the boutique French outfit would gain a path toward electrification, he said.Porsche is also expanding its lineup of battery-powered cars as it targets half of its sales to be electrified by 2025.The company expects to sell more than 30,000 units of its fully electric Taycan sports car this year after adding the more spacious Cross Turismo version. Porsche shipped about 20,000 Taycan models in 2020.(Updates with CFO comments starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Leads Stocks Higher; Yields Retreat From Peak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares rose and Treasury yields retreated from the highest levels of the day as investors weighed the risk of inflation with economic growth accelerating.The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury had spiked earlier after the Federal Reserve let a capital break for big banks expire. Crude oil rebounded after tumbling Thursday.The S&P 500 edged higher, led by the energy and communication services sectors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other banks weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the wake of the Fed ruling. Facebook Inc. helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 recover from Thursday’s 3.1% slump. Traders are bracing for quadruple witching Friday, a major expiration of options and futures contracts that can exacerbate swings in asset prices.“What we have to watch out for is a persistent rise in inflationary expectations and that’s how the rise in the 10-year Treasury could potentially get out of control,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth Management. “That’s today probably the biggest risk for the stock market.”Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the central bank will provide aid to the economy ‘for as long as it takes.”Though the Fed has concluded the threat that Covid-19 poses to the economy isn’t nearly as severe as it was a year ago in deciding to let the bank measure expire, the regulator also said that it’s going to soon propose new changes to the so-called supplementary leverage ratio, or SLR. The goal is to address the recent spike in bank reserves that has been triggered by the government’s economic interventions during the pandemic.“The markets will digest this as banks still have breathing room and we’ll move on, but we’ll keep a watch on how banks respond in terms of their deposit collection and Treasury purchases,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Advisory Group. “The reason why this issue even became so heated is solely because the Treasury is issuing so much debt to fund the spending habits of Congress, but also because of QE where the Fed is already creating massive amounts of reserves.”Oil, one of the most-favored reflation trades, gained. It was heading for the biggest weekly slump since October after a sell-off driven by inflation concerns and a cooling physical market.In Europe, bond yields across the region retreated while the Stoxx Europe 600 index declined, led by banks and retailers. China’s CSI 300 share gauge slumped on acrimonious U.S.-China talks.Russia’s ruble gained after the country’s central bank unexpectedly raised its policy rate and signaled further tightening. Brazil and Turkey delivered larger-than-expected rate increases this week.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • National Grid Makes $11 Billion Deal in Move to Green Future

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc agreed to buy PPL Corp.’s U.K. electricity distribution business for 7.8 billion pounds ($10.9 billion), a move that will transform the company as it prepares for a low-carbon future.The biggest U.K. utilities transaction in a decade highlights how crucial grids have become as nations figure out how to navigate the shift to electricity from fossil fuels.Distribution grids, the local networks that feed directly into homes and businesses, are at the heart of the energy transition. Smart homes with electric heating systems, as many as 30 million electric cars, and small-scale renewable generation will all be connected to local grids in coming decades.“This makes an awful lot of sense for the U.K. and National Grid in terms of the energy transition,” Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew said in an interview. “We believe that the growth that we’re likely to see in the distribution sector is going to be stronger and more certain and longer than other elements of the energy sector.”In a separate deal, PPL is picking up Narragansett Electric Co. from National Grid for an equity value of $3.8 billion. The transactions mean PPL will shed its international unit and can focus on running U.S. utilities. The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said in August it was pursuing such a move, with an eye to increasing shareholder value.The sale follows those of U.S. rivals that sold or spun off non-utility assets in recent months while holding on to less-risky regulated power companies. Exelon Corp. said last month it would separate its power-generation business, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is seeking to sell non-fossil fuel assets. Dominion Energy Inc. in July sold its gas pipeline and storage business to Berkshire Hathaway Inc.PPL will likely continue this transition with the cash it’s gaining from National Grid, said Nikki Hsu, a utilities analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.“They probably will be acquiring more assets,” Hsu said.Future SalesNational Grid also announced it intends to sell its majority stake in its gas grid business later this year, as the fossil fuel comes under increasing scrutiny from investors and activists.The WPD sale drew interest from a wide range of companies. The government’s climate pledges are what’s attracting investors to distribution grids, according to Randolph Brazier, director of innovation and electricity systems at the Energy Networks Association.“Ultimately, it’s driven by net zero,” he said. “Because people are connecting all these new technologies to the distribution grid.”Local network businesses are about digitalization, decarbonization, and decentralization. They’re all underpinned by net zero, he said.Net-Zero TargetCompletion of the WPD deal, which will be funded with bridge financing through debt, is expected within the next four months and completion of the NECO aale is expected before the end of the first quarter of 2022. National Grid said it plans to start the sale process of its gas unit in the second half of this year.Once the deals complete, the National Grid portfolio will be 70% electricity and 30% gas, Pettigrew said. The fossil fuel is quickly becoming the next target of climate policies aimed at effectively eliminating emissions by 2050 in the U.K.Western Power provides electricity to more than 7.9 million U.K. customers in the Midlands, South West and Wales.National Grid has a commitment to reach net zero for scope one and two emissions. It plans to cut scope three emissions, on the energy carried through its networks to customers by 20% by 2030 from a 2016 baseline.Reducing the carbon in the fuel carried in its gas network is possible through hydrogen. The utility is currently looking at how it can switch from piping gas through its networks to clean-burning hydrogen to heat homes.“We view the transaction as a positive step for National Grid,” John Musk, analyst at RBC Europe Ltd said in a note. Adding that the market will need time “to digest” the deal.Shares rose 0.5% to 835.6 pence a share at 2:34 p.m. in London.(Updates with comment from analyst in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • At a Hotel in Caracas, Oil Executives Weigh a Return to Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- Inside a chic lounge, oil lobbyists and executives rub shoulders as Spanish, French and Italian can be heard in the halls. This isn’t the ZaZa boutique hotel in Houston, where global energy top brass like to stay. It’s the Cayena Hotel in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.Drawn by promises of privatization and more autonomy to tap the world’s biggest crude reserves, they’re meeting with the Nicolas Maduro regime and state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA to best position themselves when doing business there is possible again. Bigger producers like Chevron Corp., France’s Total SE and Italy’s Eni SpA would probably wait until U.S. sanctions are lifted, but smaller players might get started whenever new rules opening up the industry for private enterprise take effect.“I want to tell investors from the U.S. and around the world that Venezuela’s doors are open for oil investment,” Maduro said in a recent televised address.It’s a make-or-break moment for an impoverished nation that’s running out of fuel to haul food and cash to pay for imports of basic necessities. Whether Maduro will succeed in luring some investment is still unclear. But one thing is certain: Oil companies have never had such leverage with him to negotiate a piece of the country’s more than 300 billion barrels of crude.“There is some easy potential to increase production if sanctions enforcement declines,” said Francisco Monaldi, a Venezuelan-American lecturer in energy economics at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, and an expert on Venezuela’s oil industry. “After that, you need significant investments.”The successor of the late Hugo Chavez, who infamously seized assets from Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips, is promising to pass a law that will officially end an oil monopoly in the hands of PDVSA, as the country’s ruined oil cash cow is known.Executives representing oil companies are holding meetings to discuss what the terms would be under the new legislation, according to people with knowledge of the talks, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to comment on them in public.Chevron, for one, is even getting in touch with contractors to assess how fast they could help the San Ramon, California-based company restart operations in the South American nation, one person said.“Chevron will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in relation to the activities that it is authorized to undertake in Venezuela,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We remain committed to the integrity of our joint venture assets, the safety and wellbeing of our employees and their families, and the company’s social and humanitarian programs during these challenging times.”Total didn’t return requests for comment, as didn’t Maduro’s Information Ministry, the Oil Ministry and PDVSA. Eni said none of its executives visited Caracas.Maduro’s government says his new energy law alone will allow oil companies to get back in business as they assume control of Venezuelan assets. That’s because the U.S. only bans doing business with PDVSA, the regime and those who help it. Oil ventures run by independent oil companies, in theory, wouldn’t be barred from developing crude reserves in the country.Major oil companies would probably wait for sanctions to be lifted regardless, but others could jump in as soon as they can claim they’re operating independently from PDVSA and Maduro’s regime, and therefore not subject to sanctions.There are people close to the government “eager to get some oil fields; I would expect there to be some privatizations,” Monaldi said. “They will try to invest in the wells that are the easiest to connect.”Wilmer Ruperti, a Venezuelan-born shipping magnate, is among less-known entrepreneurs who have sought to do business with PDVSA in the past despite sanctions. Ruperti didn’t reply to requests for comment on potential investments under the proposed new rules.Restoring Venezuela’s oil industry back to its former glory would likely take tens of billions of dollars, and that might never happen, but any business activity would help the country.Once a prosperous OPEC-founding member that produced more than 3 million barrels a day of crude, the nation is now pumping less than half a million.Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami recently vowed to boost production to 1.5 million this year, and that would be difficult to achieve without help. Monaldi estimates more than $100 billion and a decade of work would be required to get output past 2 million barrels a day.“This means you need a ton of private investment,” he said.An increase in oil output would not only buoy the economy but also raise capital to ultimately pay off creditors holding roughly $60 billion of defaulted obligations.So, executives from the oil industry and capital markets have also been pleading their case to officials in Washington, people familiar with those discussions said. Their message: If others are going to play ball, let’s get in on the action, too.“The big question is if the oil companies have enough political clout for an easing in sanctions,” said Raul Gallegos, a Bogota-based director at Control Risks, an international consulting firm. “They are interested in the flexibility that Maduro is offering.”The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces the sanctions, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.With bigger issues to tackle, from the coronavirus to tension with Russia and trade with China, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration hasn’t yet made a significant pivot from President Donald Trump’s strategy on Venezuela. The U.S. government officially recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president until there’s a free and fair election.If the new U.S. government at least moves to let companies resume swaps of diesel for Venezuelan crude, that would help the country avert collapse. The fuel is needed for trucks to take imported food, medicines and other products from ports to cities, as well as to haul goods from farms and factories.``The onus is on the U.S. to decide if sanctions make sense going forward,'' Gallegos said.Without investments in the country’s crumbling energy infrastructure, though, that would be just a stopgap solution.(Adds comment from analyst in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Surprises With Rate Hike, Signals More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia increased interest rates for the first time since 2018 and said further hikes are likely after inflation accelerated faster than expected.The benchmark rate was raised 25 basis points to 4.5% on Friday. Just three analysts in a Bloomberg survey of 41 economists forecast the move, with the rest predicting a hold. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the rate could be raised to 5.5% by the end of the year.The central bank considered a bigger increase on Friday, but decided that policy changes should be gradual, Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was wearing a brooch in the shape of a hawk, said at a news briefing after the decision.“Time is of the essence,” she said. “If you postpone a rate hike, inflation may accelerate and inflation expectations won’t decrease. This will move inflation further from the target and that will require a more significant rate hike in the future.”The ruble climbed and 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in a year.The move follows big hikes in Brazil and Turkey this week, highlighting how inflation and rising Treasury yields are becoming a problem across emerging markets. In Russia, food prices in particular have shot up, adding to a decline in living standards during the pandemic.“I think another 25 basis-point hike is coming in April or June, but April is a bit more likely,” said Tatiana Orlova, an analyst at Emerginomics in London, who correctly forecast Friday’s decision. “Then the central bank might take a pause to take stock of the impact of the hikes on the economy.”Annual inflation accelerated 5.8% as of March 15, the fastest pace in more than four years, but the central bank expects it to peak this month, according to the statement. Inflation is running above forecast and is expected to return close to the target of 4% in the first half of 2022, it said.A return to neutral policy, which would imply a rate of 5%-6%, could be reached this year, but it’s not a given, Nabiullina said.What Our Economists Say:“The central bank’s next move depends on the data, but this tightening cycle is likely to be front loaded to contain inflation. Two more hikes in April and June would provide room to maneuver in the second half of the year.”-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics. Here’s the full INSIGHTA government plan to increase spending in the first half of the year to help revive the economy from the pandemic may also propel inflation. Growth is recovering quicker than expected and will be supported by the improved global outlook, the central bank said.The threat of new U.S. sanctions has clouded the outlook for the ruble, which could add new inflationary pressures in coming months. Relations between Russia and the U.S. reached a new low this week after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make the Kremlin “pay a price” for election interference.Nabiullina downplayed the risk of penalties on ruble sovereign bonds, a measure being considered in Washington, saying it wouldn’t create a systemic risk because the level of outstanding debt is low. The move could cause short-term liquidity problems, she added.“The surprising rate hike not only reflects concerns about inflation, but also about the rising risk that the U.S. may impose another round of sanctions,” said Piotr Matys, a strategist at Rabobank in Moscow. “The main objective is to provide the ruble with support.”(Updates to add comments from central bank governor from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The move is another sign the Biden administration doesn’t plan to alter course when it comes to China, pushing ahead with measures started under Donald Trump, whose tenure was marked by a willingness to confront Beijing over longstanding grievances. The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the world’s two largest economies continue to joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, China Unicom said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen their shares whipsawed since the U.S. started targeting them last April. The New York Stock Exchange delisted the companies in January to comply with an executive order by Trump, triggering more declines in Hong Kong, but much of those losses have been recouped since, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday in Hong Kong. Contention PointIn a June 1 filing, Pacific Networks and ComNet told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.Citic Group didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment Thursday. Comnet didn’t reply to an email. The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple but unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national-security risks. The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers, and said that it hopes to work cooperatively with the companies in the review.(Updates with Commerce Department subpoenas in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Steam After Briefly Touching $60K

    The cryptocurrency's price fell with stocks amid growing concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Fed’s Powell Says No Need to React to Rising Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.“The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate,” Powell said in a virtual press briefing Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply in the past month as the economic outlook has improved amid accelerated vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in fresh fiscal aid, with investors increasing bets that the Fed will raise rates earlier than previously signaled.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed Wednesday to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than a year ago, while the 30-year yield touched its loftiest level since 2019.Even so, “if you look at various indexes of financial conditions, what you’ll see is they generally do show financial conditions overall to be highly accommodative,” Powell said. “And that is appropriate.”The increase in yields had triggered a debate on whether the central bank would push back against the move -- perhaps by suggesting the rise was causing an unwelcome tightening in financial conditions -- which could be a prelude to Fed intervention.Powell repeated his view expressed earlier this month: “I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.”The Fed has tools to blunt rising yields if it chooses to use them, including buying more longer-dated Treasuries, shifting asset purchases to government bonds from mortgage-backed securities, or targeting specific numerical benchmarks for yields, known as yield-curve control.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Future Shares Hit Record Low on Court Hurdle for Reliance Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian supermarket-operator Future Retail Ltd. hit a record low and bonds declined after an Indian court raised additional hurdles to its purchase by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.Future Retail shares slumped as much as 10% to an all-time low of 55.85 rupees in Mumbai trading, while its dollar notes maturing in 2025 dropped 2.7 cents to about 82.7 cents as of 1 pm in Hong Kong, the biggest drop in almost a month, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.The selloff in Future Retail follows the Delhi High Court ruling Thursday that said a previous verdict by a Singapore arbitration court that halted the asset sale is enforceable in India. Amazon.com Inc., which had partnered with Future Group in India, has disputed the sale to Reliance, claiming it violates a previous partnership contract.READ: Ambani’s $3.4 Billion Retail Deal Stalled by Indian CourtOther Future Group companies including Future Consumer Ltd. and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd. also tumbled by about 10%, while Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. fell 5.2%.(Updates with shares in the first and second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.