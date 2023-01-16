U.S. markets closed

Cloud kitchen market size to grow by USD 24.31 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud kitchen market size is estimated to increase by USD 24.31 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.09%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Kitchen Market
Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Global cloud kitchen market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global cloud kitchen market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global cloud kitchen market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cloud kitchens in the market are All Day Technologies Inc., CloudKitchens, DoorDash Inc., Dropkaffe Food and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Farm To Fork Sdn. Bhd., Food Haven Technologies Inc., Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Kitchen United, Kitopi, Kouzina Food Tech Pvt Ltd., ParTech Inc., Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd., Salted, Starbucks Co., The Kroger Co., Toast Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Wingstop Inc. and others.
The global cloud kitchen market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the advantages of cloud kitchens over traditional restaurants, changing lifestyles and rise in demand for home delivery food, and the rising adoption of convenience foods.

Vendor offerings -

  • CloudKitchens: The company offers smart kitchens for delivery-only restaurants.

  • DoorDash Inc: The company offers a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only.

  • Ghost Kitchen Orlando: The company offers a cloud kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only.

  • Kitchen United: The company offers kitchen centers to major restaurants in the US.

  • Kitopi: The company offers a cloud kitchen for delivery-only restaurants, under the brand name Kitopi.

Global cloud kitchen market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (franchised and standalone) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 

  • The market share growth of the franchised segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Cloud kitchens are commercial kitchens built to produce food for delivery. These kitchens provide a variety of food products under one roof. The increased demand for such kitchens can be due to the expansion of online food delivery, which allows restaurants to reach a larger population group without having to build offline facilities. Such factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview
By geography, the global cloud kitchen market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cloud kitchen market.

  • APAC will account for 62% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The cloud kitchen market in APAC is dominated by China, India, and Japan. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in North America and Europe. The rising urbanization will facilitate APAC's cloud kitchen market growth over the forecast period.

Global cloud kitchen marketMarket dynamics

Leading drivers - The advantages of cloud kitchens over traditional restaurants are one of the key drivers supporting the cloud kitchen market growth. Cloud kitchens have emerged as a promising business model because of the tremendous increase in consumer demand for food delivery. The cost of opening a cloud kitchen is inexpensive when compared to traditional restaurants. The use of cloud kitchens assists restaurants in lowering their rent and labor costs. Furthermore, cloud kitchens enable established restaurants to scale their delivery operations at a minimal cost. As a result, the benefits of cloud kitchens and increased demand for online food delivery services are expected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Key trends - New packaging for delivering foods is one of the key cloud kitchen market trends contributing to the market growth. The packaging of any brand is critical in increasing consumer attention and curiosity, for instance, corrugated packaging. This packaging has succeeded in generating curiosity among both vendors and customers. The thermal properties keep food hot, as the boxes are designed to maintain heat for meal delivery. Vendors also have started using sustainable packaging and have increased their use of reusable or recyclable materials. Such innovative offerings attract consumers, which will propel the market growth.

Major challenges - Increasing preferences for home-cooked food hinders the growth of the cloud kitchen market. Food prepared at home is healthy, fresh, and hygienic. Compared to meals from Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), the chances for contamination are also low. Thus, the consumption of home-cooked food is increasing. Compared to food from cloud kitchens, home-cooked food is more affordable. Furthermore, due to increasing TV and internet cooking programs, consumers prefer to watch cooking shows and make the same dishes at home. This also leads to an increased preference for home-cooked food which will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this cloud kitchen market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the cloud kitchen market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cloud kitchen market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud kitchen market vendors

Cloud Kitchen Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

127

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 24.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

9.24

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 62%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

All Day Technologies Inc., CloudKitchens, DoorDash Inc., Dropkaffe Food and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Farm To Fork Sdn. Bhd., Food Haven Technologies Inc., Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Kitchen United, Kitopi, Kouzina Food Tech Pvt Ltd., ParTech Inc., Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd., Salted, Starbucks Co., The Kroger Co., Toast Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Wingstop Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Franchised - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CloudKitchens

  • 10.4 DoorDash Inc.

  • 10.5 Farm To Fork Sdn. Bhd.

  • 10.6 Ghost Kitchen Orlando

  • 10.7 Kitchen United

  • 10.8 Kitopi

  • 10.9 Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Salted

  • 10.11 Uber Technologies Inc.

  • 10.12 Wingstop Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Cloud Kitchen Market
