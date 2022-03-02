U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

Cloud-Managed Enterprise Wireless LAN Services Revenues Grew 37% Y/Y, According to 650 Group

650 Group
·2 min read
650 Group
650 Group

Enterprise WLAN Market Rebounded 20% in 4Q21, Driven by Significant Price Increases

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the Enterprise Wireless LAN (WLAN) Infrastructure Market grew 20% Y/Y in 4Q21 to approximately $2.3 B. The report also highlighted that Cloud-Managed WLAN Services experienced 37% Y/Y revenue growth, an acceleration versus the previous quarter.

"Cloud-Managed WLAN Services are growing faster than hardware sales as a larger group of vendors embrace this exciting technology. 650 Group’s quarterly Cloud-Managed Services publication shows that some leading vendors: Commscope, Extreme Networks, HPE Aruba, and Juniper Networks are growing more rapidly than the overall Cloud-Managed WLAN services market," said Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Another major factor driving revenue growth is mix shifts towards higher-end products and price hikes to factor in supply challenges. This has driven average selling prices higher. We anticipate that the Enterprise WLAN market will stay at elevated pricing for the foreseeable future, reversing price erosion trends seen in years past.

DePuy continued, "As prices trend higher and subscriptions become mandatory, we anticipate that customers will demand more from vendors, who are offering innovative cloud services like location services, advanced network troubleshooting, and deployment acceleration systems. We think there will be an increasing focus on these services and will be as influential in vendor selection as vendor selection of radio technology offered in access points."

The Cloud-Managed Network Services publication indicates that the top five vendors are Cisco Systems, Extreme Networks, HPE Aruba, Commscope, and Juniper. In the Enterprise WLAN report, Cisco Systems, HPE Aruba, Ubiquiti, Commscope, and Extreme rounded out the top five players by revenue.

About the Enterprise WLAN and Cloud-Managed Network Services Quarterly Reports

The Enterprise Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share, and forecasts. The report covers Enterprise Indoor Access Points, Enterprise Outdoor Access Points, Controllers for the following speeds: 802.11n, 802.11ac Wave 1, 802.11ac Wave 2, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7. The Cloud-Managed Network Services Report entails Cloud-Managed Services Cloud-Managed Network Products for Enterprise WLAN and Campus Ethernet Switching. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in WLAN, such as customer size, vertical markets, and distribution channels. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.

Media Contact:
Greg Cross
greg@650group.com


