Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market to Exhibit Astonishing 18.2% CAGR by 2027 Owing to Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Globally, reports Fortune Business Insights™

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market: ServiceNow, Inc. (California, United States), IBM Corporation (New York, United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, United States), Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, United States), CA Technologies (New York, United States), BMC Software, Inc. (Texas, United States), Atlassian Corporation PLC (Sydney, Australia), Axios Systems PLC (Edinburgh, United Kingdom), Ivanti (Heat Software USA, Inc.) (Utah, United States), Cherwell Software, LLC (Colorado, United States), Hornbill Corporate Limited (Ruislip, United Kingdom), Freshworks, Inc. (California, United States), Serviceaide, Inc. (California, United States), Cherwell Software (Colorado, United States)

Pune, India, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cloud IT service management (ITSM) market size is expected to reach USD 15.65 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 18.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing focus on integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) with cloud IT service management (ITSM) solutions across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government & Public and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report observes that the market stood at USD 4.15 billion in 2019 and is projected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Increasing Focus on Developing Remote-Working Environment amid COVID-19 to Spur Demand

The global pandemic has led to shutdown of several industries and businesses across the globe. Major IT firms have advised their employees to work from home to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. With several adjustments and changes required to maintain a smooth flow of working operations, there is a tremendous scope for development of advanced cloud-based ITSM software solutions. This is expected to favor Cloud IT Service Management Market growth in the forthcoming years.

Story continues

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cloud-it-service-management-itsm-market-104281

Cloud IT service management (ITSM) is a technological concept that enables the organizations and business processes to maximize their business value by adopting information technology services. The cloud based software services enable efficient planning, designing, operating, delivering, and controlling several IT aspects to cater to the customer demand.

What does the Report Include?

The global market for cloud IT service management (ITSM) report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect the market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies. It further mentions the strategies adopted by them, such as to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cloud-it-service-management-itsm-market-104281

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in ITSM Solutions to Favor Growth

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is propelling the demand for automation services in business processes. The surging autonomy is assisting several IT enterprises to increase productivity and reduce time required for task execution. This is driving the demand for advanced cloud IT service management (ITSM) software solutions globally. Additionally, the rising concept of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) is anticipated to favor the global cloud IT service management (ITSM) market growth in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

IT & Telecommunication Segment Held 27.4% Market Share in 2019

The IT & telecommunication segment, based on industry, held a market share of about 27.4% in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum owing to the growing demand for cloud IT service management (ITSM) to efficiently execute IT operations.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Investment by Key Players in North America to Promote Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global cloud IT service management (ITSM) market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing investments by key players to develop advanced cloud IT service management (ITSM) software and solutions in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the factors such as the growing focus on developing IT infrastructure across several industrial applications such as retails, manufacturing, and others in the region between 2020 and 2027.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/cloud-it-service-management-itsm-market-104281

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio & Boost Sales Revenue

The global cloud IT service management (ITSM) market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that are focusing on acquiring other small companies to expand their cloud IT service management (ITSM) services portfolio and further boost their sales revenue. Additionally, other key players are adopting strategies such as the introduction of new products, expansion of facility, and collaboration that will bode well for the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

January 2020 – Freshworks Inc announces its partnership with Splashtop, a leading remote support solutions provider. The partnership is aimed at providing advanced remote support solutions for users adopting Freshworks software services.

Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 18.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 15.65 Billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 4.15 Billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component; Oraganization; Industry; and Region Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in ITSM Solutions to Favor Growth Increasing Investment by Key Players in North America to Promote Growth



Pitfalls & Challenges Lack of Awareness and Security Concerns to Restrain Market Growth

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market :

ServiceNow, Inc. (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (California, United States)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, United States)

CA Technologies (New York, United States)

BMC Software, Inc. (Texas, United States)

Atlassian Corporation PLC (Sydney, Australia)

Axios Systems PLC (Edinburgh, United Kingdom)

Ivanti (Heat Software USA, Inc.) (Utah, United States)

Cherwell Software, LLC (Colorado, United States)

Hornbill Corporate Limited (Ruislip, United Kingdom)

Freshworks, Inc. (California, United States)

Serviceaide, Inc. (California, United States)

Cherwell Software (Colorado, United States)

Buy Now - Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104281

Table Of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solutions Configuration & Change Management Operations & Performance Management Service Desk Software Service Portfolio Management Other (Dashboard Reporting & Analytics, etc.) Services By Organization Size (Value) SMEs Enterprises Large Enterprises By Industry (Value) IT & Telecommunication BFSI Healthcare Retail & Consumer Goods Media & Entertainment Manufacturing Government & Public Others (Education, etc.) By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cloud-it-service-management-itsm-market-104281

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Password Management market size , share & industry analysis, By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud Based), By Access (Mobile devices (smart-phones, tablets, laptops), Desktop, Voice Enabled Password systems, Others), By Industry (Healthcare, Finance and Banking, Government and Public Sector, Retail, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028

Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market size , share & industry analysis, By Service (Voice, Data), By Application (Land Mobile Satellite Service, Aeronautical Mobile Satellite Service, Maritime Mobile Satellite Service), By Industry (Oil and Gas, Media and Entertainment, Transportation, Aviation, Defense) and regional forecast 2021-2028

Award Management Software market size , share & industry analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Function Type (Entry Management, Judging Management, Reporting & Analytics, Application Tracking, Others), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By End-user (Government, Corporate, Educational Institutes, Industrial, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market size , share & industry analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Data Centre Type (Small and Medium sized data centres, Large data centres, Enterprise data centres), By Industry (BFSI, Government, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028

Edge Computing market size , share & industry analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), By Vertical (BFSI, Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Semiconductor, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd





Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-cloud-it-service-management-itsm-market-10384



