Cloud and Metaverse Among Top Themes Driving TMT M&A Activity in Q1 2022 | GlobalData Plc

The global TMT M&A market saw 39 M&A deals in Q1 2022 with a deal size greater than $1 billion

LONDON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q1 2022 – Thematic Research” report offered by GlobalData Plc analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q1 2022 in the TMT Sector.

The metaverse is defined as a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. Big tech is busy developing the metaverse, which could transform how people work, shop, interact, and consume content. Companies investing in the metaverse will increasingly focus on themes, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), 5G, and cloud computing. Tech giants will start engaging in billion-dollar M&As to position themselves in the metaverse - the next big step in digital media.

Top Themes Driving TMT Market Growth

Metaverse

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud

Digital Media

Others

Cloud computing’s importance has grown significantly in recent years. It has enabled the use of shared IT infrastructure and services to create a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment. over the next few years, it will become the dominant model for delivering and maintaining enterprise IT resources, including, software, platforms, and tools for application developers. Rising competitive pressure has made many companies turn towards cloud technologies to stay competitive in the market. M&A activity in the cloud and managed services space continues to accelerate and we witness more deal activity in this theme.

Leading Companies Involved in M&A Deals in the TMT Sector

Elliott Management

Evergreen Coast Capital

Brookfield Business

HP

Thoma Bravo

Globalive Capital

Google

Cellnex Telecom

Apollo Global Management

Cox Media Group

Others



TMT Industry M&A Deals by Top Themes - Thematic Intelligence Report Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q1 2022 in TMT Sector

It identifies the themes driving the most notable deals announced in Q1 2022 in the TMT Sector

Reasons to Buy

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive the industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report, we have listed down the most notable deals in the TMT sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

TMT Market Overview

Key Themes Metaverse, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Digital Media, and Others Leading Companies Elliott Management, Evergreen Coast Capital, Brookfield Business, HP, Thoma Bravo, Globalive Capital, Google, Cellnex Telecom, Apollo Global Management, Cox Media Group, and Others

FAQs

What are the key themes driving growth in the TMT market?

Some of the key themes driving growth in the TMT market are metaverse, internet of things, artificial intelligence, cloud, and digital media.

Which are the leading companies involved in M&A deals in the TMT market?

Some of the leading companies involved in M&A deals in the TMT sector are Elliott Management, Evergreen Coast Capital, Brookfield Business, HP, Thoma Bravo, Globalive Capital, Google, Cellnex Telecom, Apollo Global Management, and Cox Media Group.

Table of Contents

Global M&A deals in Q1 2022 – Key takeaways

Review of global M&A deals in Q1 2022

Themes driving global M&A deals in Q1 2022

Appendices

