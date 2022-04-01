Cloud Microservices Market Size to Grow by USD 1.59 Bn | Rising Digital Transformations to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud microservices market potential growth difference will reach USD 1.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Rising digital transformations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, organizational challenges while managing microservices might hamper market growth.
Cloud Microservices Market Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Contino Solution Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Idexcel Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Macaw Software Inc., Marlabs LLC, Microsoft Corp., OPENLEGACY TECHNOLOGIES LTD., Oracle Corp., RoboMQ, Salesforce.com Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unifyed LLC, Weaveworks Inc., and Aspire Systems are some of the major market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud microservices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cloud Microservices Market Segment Highlights
Component
Geography
Cloud Microservices Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio categorizes the global cloud microservices market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cloud microservices market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud microservices market report covers the following areas:
Cloud Microservices Market Key Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud microservices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cloud microservices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cloud microservices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud microservices market vendors
Cloud Microservices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 1.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
24.58
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Contino Solution Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Idexcel Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Macaw Software Inc., Marlabs LLC, Microsoft Corp., OPENLEGACY TECHNOLOGIES LTD., Oracle Corp., RoboMQ, Salesforce.com Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unifyed LLC, Weaveworks Inc., and Aspire Systems
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
