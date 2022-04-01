Cloud Microservices Market Size to Grow by USD 1.59 Bn | Rising Digital Transformations to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud microservices market potential growth difference will reach USD 1.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Rising digital transformations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, organizational challenges while managing microservices might hamper market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Microservices Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Microservices Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Contino Solution Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Idexcel Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Macaw Software Inc., Marlabs LLC, Microsoft Corp., OPENLEGACY TECHNOLOGIES LTD., Oracle Corp., RoboMQ, Salesforce.com Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unifyed LLC, Weaveworks Inc., and Aspire Systems are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud microservices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cloud Microservices Market Segment Highlights

Component

Geography

Cloud Microservices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global cloud microservices market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cloud microservices market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud microservices market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Microservices Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud microservices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud microservices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud microservices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud microservices market vendors

Cloud Microservices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Contino Solution Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Idexcel Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Macaw Software Inc., Marlabs LLC, Microsoft Corp., OPENLEGACY TECHNOLOGIES LTD., Oracle Corp., RoboMQ, Salesforce.com Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unifyed LLC, Weaveworks Inc., and Aspire Systems Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Atos SE

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

10.6 F5 Networks Inc.

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.12 SmartBear Software Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

