Cloud Microservices Market Size to Grow by USD 1.59 Bn | Rising Digital Transformations to Boost Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud microservices market potential growth difference will reach USD 1.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. Rising digital transformations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, organizational challenges while managing microservices might hamper market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Microservices Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cloud Microservices Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To get up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Read our FREE sample report.

Cloud Microservices Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Contino Solution Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Idexcel Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Macaw Software Inc., Marlabs LLC, Microsoft Corp., OPENLEGACY TECHNOLOGIES LTD., Oracle Corp., RoboMQ, Salesforce.com Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unifyed LLC, Weaveworks Inc., and Aspire Systems are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud microservices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

View Market Outlook Report to Get Highlights on the Vendor Analysis

Cloud Microservices Market Segment Highlights

  • Component

  • Geography

Download Sample Report for Insights on Each Contributing Segment

Cloud Microservices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global cloud microservices market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cloud microservices market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud microservices market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Microservices Market Key Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud microservices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cloud microservices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cloud microservices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud microservices market vendors

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Related Reports:

Cloud Discovery Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Computing Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cloud Microservices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.58

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Contino Solution Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Idexcel Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Macaw Software Inc., Marlabs LLC, Microsoft Corp., OPENLEGACY TECHNOLOGIES LTD., Oracle Corp., RoboMQ, Salesforce.com Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unifyed LLC, Weaveworks Inc., and Aspire Systems

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Component

  • 5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 Atos SE

  • 10.5 Broadcom Inc.

  • 10.6 F5 Networks Inc.

  • 10.7 Infosys Ltd.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.12 SmartBear Software Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-microservices-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-59-bn--rising-digital-transformations-to-boost-growth--technavio-301513887.html

SOURCE Technavio

